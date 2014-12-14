The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Home » Recipes » Chinese New Year » Shanghai Fried Noodles (Cu Chao Mian)

Shanghai Fried Noodles (Cu Chao Mian)

Published: Last Updated:
By 97 Comments

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

I wish I could say that as a Shanghai native, I grew up eating Shanghai Fried Noodles or (Shanghai cu chao mian- 上海粗炒面). I don’t actually remember eating this when I was young, but in recent years, I’ve noticed that my cousin always orders it for her kids when we eat out at Shanghainese restaurants. The kids would immediately go for those noodles, ignoring everything else on the table.

I also couldn’t stop eating them after getting a taste. These noodles are very addictive. They’re somewhat similar to my Soy Scallion  Shanghai Noodles (葱油拌面), which I love. The difference is that Shanghai Fried Noodles are often made with thicker, chewier noodles

Shanghai Fried Noodles is a super easy dish to make, with only a few ingredients. It’ll be done and on the table within 15-20 minutes. I assure you that everyone in your family will love it. If you’re a vegetarian/vegan, simply leave out the meat and replace it with more mushrooms!

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Other popular Chinese noodles recipes include Cantonese Chicken Hong Kong pan fried noodles, and a Beijing favorite Chinese noodle recipe we picked up while we lived there, Zha Jiang Mian.

You’ll need:

For the pork & marinade (omit if you want the dish to be vegetarian):

For the rest of the dish:

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix together the pork and marinade ingredients and set aside for 5-10 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients.

Heat a tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the pork stir-fry until browned.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn down the heat, remove the pork from the wok and set aside. Add a couple more tablespoons of oil to the wok and sautee the mushrooms for about 2 minutes using medium heat.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Break up the noodles gently with your hands and add them to the wok. The noodles (shown in the photo) I use for this recipe are pre-cooked noodles. If you use any other noodles, please follow the package instruction to prepare the noodle and have it cooked and ready before start cooking. Just remember to mix in a splash of vegetable oil to prevent cooked noodles from sticking together.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the soy sauces and sugar. Stir-fry everything together until the noodles get an even, deep brown color. If you’re not seeing the color you want, add a little more dark soy sauce.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the leafy greens and the pork now and mix in with the noodles until wilted.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve these Shanghai Fried Noodles hot!

Some people like to add a few drops of black vinegar right before eating—totally up to you.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

4.72 from 14 votes

Shanghai Fried Noodles (Cu Chao Mian)

Our authentic take on a popular Chinese dish. This recipe is so simple to make, and it will be on the table within 15-20 minutes!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: shanghai fried noodles
Servings: 4
Calories: 579kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

For the pork & marinade (omit if you want the dish to be vegetarian):

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • Mix together the pork and marinade ingredients and set aside for 5-10 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients.
  • Heat a tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the pork stir-fry until browned. Turn down the heat, remove the pork from the wok and set aside. Add a couple more tablespoons of oil to the wok and sautee the mushrooms for about 2 minutes using medium heat. Break up the noodles gently with your hands and add them to the wok.
  • Add the soy sauces and sugar. Stir-fry everything together until the noodles get an even, deep brown color. If you’re not seeing the color you want, add a little more dark soy sauce.
  • Add the leafy greens now and mix in with the noodles until wilted. Serve hot! Some people like to add a few drops of Chinese black vinegar right before eating—totally up to you.

Nutrition

Calories: 579kcal | Carbohydrates: 88g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 28mg | Sodium: 958mg | Potassium: 255mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 5000IU | Vitamin C: 63.5mg | Calcium: 118mg | Iron: 1.5mg

 

97 Comments

  1. Ed in NC says

    5 stars
    I came to love Chinese cuisine while living in NYC and, having moved away, miss the availability. So what to do? Make it at home of course! This type of recipe is sadly lacking online which usually has TOO MANY options. This recipe is great and I’m making it again tmrw. Now if only the woksoflife could guide me through soup dumplings, all would be at rest in the world!

    Reply

  2. Camille Paglia says

    5 stars
    This dish was amazing! I made a couple of changes out of necessity: Our local stores were out of bok choi, so I substituted the tops of a bunch of broccoli rabe, and ground pork (which I had in the fridge and needed to use). I could only find dried udon. The trick to keeping it from sticking is to stir constantly and gently, so it doesn’t break up. And using the dark soy sauce is the key to giving the dish the proper, dark color that is in the pictures. My husband liked it so much he offered to make it again the next day. Thank you!

    Reply

