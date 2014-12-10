The Woks of Life

Sausage Balls 2 Ways

Sarah
by:
17 Comments
Disclaimer: This recipe is not healthy. It’s basically fat city. #whocares #itsChristmas

Yes, sausage balls aren’t exactly the healthiest of holiday appetizers. But what better time to indulge in a few of these awkwardly named treats than this time of year, when waistbands are loose and thoughts of dieting are quietly suppressed? I guess that makes me an enabler, but I’m ok with that. Moderation is key.

The impetus for this sausage ball recipe actually didn’t originate with me, but a Woks of Life reader currently deployed overseas. Sausage balls were always his favorite part of his family’s holiday menu, and having already bookmarked numerous TWOL recipes to try when he gets back to the States, he suggested that we do an Asian-inspired version.

Honestly, I’d never even heard of this particular appetizer. I suspect it may be a regional thing (it’s also perfectly possible that we’ve just been living under a rock).  This being the case, I had to make the classic version first, which is basically a mixture of sausage, Bisquick (or your preferred biscuit/pancake mix), and cheese. A LOT of cheese. You know, just to see what the fuss was all about.

Well I have to say that the fuss is pretty justified. Because they’re freakin’ amazing. I took one bite and let loose a stream of expletives that I won’t repeat (we’re a family blog, after all). Suffice it to say, they were good.

After that, I made an Asian twist version by adding a few ingredients—things like Sriracha, garlic, ginger, scallions, and sesame seeds. Thanks Daryl, for introducing these to us; we hope you like our version!

Below are the recipes for both the classic and Asian versions. We used a mixture of extra sharp white and yellow cheddar, but you can feel free to use whatever cheese you like. Each recipe yields about 30 sausage balls, and the classic sausage ball recipe was adapted from allrecipes.com. According to them, you can freeze these after baking and reheat them at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Woo!

The Classic Sausage Ball Recipe:

  • ½ lb. raw pork sausage, casings removed
  • 1 cup Bisquick or other biscuit/pancake mix
  • 8 oz. cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine all the ingredients thoroughly in a bowl, form into small balls, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 20-25 minutes, or until golden.

The Asian-inspired Sausage Ball Recipe:

  • ½ lb. ground pork
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon grated ginger
  • ¼ cup finely chopped scallion
  • ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 cup Bisquick or other biscuit/pancake mix
  • 8 oz. cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine all the ingredients thoroughly in a bowl, form into small balls, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 20-25 minutes, or until golden.

Sausage Balls 2 Ways

Below are two recipes for this crowd-pleasing party appetizer––a classic version and an Asian version!
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • For each recipe, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine all the ingredients thoroughly in a bowl, form into small balls, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 20-25 minutes, or until golden.

Tips & Notes:

Each recipe yields about 30 sausage balls. 

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

@thewoksoflife

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

