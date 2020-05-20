The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Slow Roasted Tomato Pasta 

Slow Roasted Tomato Pasta 

Published: Last Updated:
By 1 Comment

Slow Roasted Tomato Pasta, thewoksoflife.com

This slow roasted tomato pasta deserves a spot in your regular rotation. Slow roasting the tomatoes turns them sweet as candy, and they make a fantastic, light sauce with a bit of chili as a delicious counterpoint. 

Now that many of us are working from home and spending more time at home in general, this recipe is a snap. Just throw quartered tomatoes in the oven for 3 hours and forget about them. Once that step is out of the way, you’ll have dinner on the table within 20 minutes!

9 Simple Ingredients

This recipe calls for just nine simple ingredients, including tomatoes, olive oil, salt, chilies or chili flakes, lots of garlic, anchovies, tomato paste, parsley, and pasta. I’d wager you already have most, if not all of those ingredients on hand! 

But don’t underestimate this dish. Sometimes, the most delicious recipes come from the most humble and simple of ingredients. It’s how you treat those ingredients that really matters. 

Slow Roasted Tomato Pasta, thewoksoflife.com

Is Slow Roasting Tomatoes Worth It?

In a word, yes. If you’ve never roasted tomatoes before to make sauce, it’s going to become one of those kitchen tricks that’s always in your back pocket.

Roasting tomatoes concentrates their flavor, mellowing their natural acidity and caramelizing their sugars until they’re irresistibly sweet and flavorful. 

I use a similar method in our Roasted Cherry Tomato Pasta Puttanesca recipe, and I still think it’s the best puttanesca I’ve ever tasted. 

You can make this slow roasted tomato pasta recipe with any ripe tomatoes––tomatoes on the vine, plum tomatoes, campari, beefsteak, heirloom, cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes––whatever you have. 

Roasted Tomato Pasta Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 250 degrees F. Slice tomatoes in quarters. You can cut them smaller if you have larger tomatoes, or leave them whole if using cherry or grape tomatoes. Place on a sheet pan, and drizzle with olive oil and sea salt. Roast in the oven for 2-3 hours.

Roasted Tomato Wedges, thewoksoflife.com

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. Cook pasta just until al dente, according to package instructions. 

While the pasta is cooking, heat 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil over medium heat, and add the chilies, garlic, and anchovies. Cook for 3 minutes.

garlic, chili, and anchovy cooking in oil, thewoksoflife.com

Add the tomato paste and roasted tomatoes.

Adding tomatoes and tomato paste, thewoksoflife.com

Cook for 1 minute. Season with salt to taste. 

Roasted tomato sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Add the pasta directly from the boiling water to the pan of tomatoes along with the parsley leaves. Toss the pasta until it’s well-coated in the thin sauce, adding some of the pasta cooking water if you need to loosen it up. 

Tossing together slow roasted tomato pasta, thewoksoflife.com

Serve with an extra drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. You can also serve with grated cheese if desired. 

Slow Roasted Tomato Pasta, thewoksoflife.com

Angel Hair Pasta with Roasted Tomato Sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Tomato Pasta, thewoksoflife.com

Slow Roasted Tomato Pasta, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe

Slow Roasted Tomato Pasta

This easy slow roasted tomato pasta recipe creates a burst of flavor with just 9 simple ingredients. Don't let the long cook time fool you! You won't spend more than 20 minutes in the kitchen with this one!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time3 hrs 15 mins
Total Time3 hrs 30 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: roasted tomato pasta
Servings: 4
Calories: 576kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 - 2 pounds tomatoes (700-900g)
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • salt
  • 2 red chilies (thinly sliced; can substitute red pepper flakes to taste; optional)
  • 1 head garlic (peeled and thinly sliced)
  • 5 anchovies
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1/3 cup parsley
  • 12 ounces angel hair pasta (340g, can substitute spaghetti or any long, thin pasta)

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 250 degrees F. Slice tomatoes in quarters. You can cut them smaller if you have larger tomatoes, or leave them whole if using cherry or grape tomatoes. Place on a sheet pan, and drizzle with olive oil and sea salt. Roast in the oven for 2-3 hours.
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. Cook pasta just until al dente, according to package instructions.
  • While the pasta is cooking, heat 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil over medium heat, and add the chilies, garlic, and anchovies. Cook for 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and roasted tomatoes and cook for 1 minute. Season with salt to taste.
  • Add the pasta directly from the boiling water to the pan of tomatoes along with the parsley leaves. Toss the pasta until it’s well-coated in the thin sauce, adding some of the pasta cooking water if you need to loosen it up.
  • Serve with an extra drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. You can also serve with grated cheese if desired.

Nutrition

Calories: 576kcal | Carbohydrates: 85g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 3mg | Sodium: 681mg | Potassium: 1359mg | Fiber: 8g | Sugar: 15g | Vitamin A: 4064IU | Vitamin C: 97mg | Calcium: 91mg | Iron: 3mg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Savory Tang Yuan
Honey Glazed Cantonese Turkey
Chinese Walnut Cookies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables