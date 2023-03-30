Rice Noodle Soup (Ho Fun) with Char Siu

This rice noodle soup (Cantonese ho fun) with char siu is a tasty, simple recipe that makes a great lunch or quick weeknight dinner.

It’s great if you have leftover char siu or pre-made char siu from a roast meat joint or Chinese market. If you don’t have char siu, or don’t eat pork, you can also make this recipe with leftover braised beef, leftover roast duck or soy sauce chicken, or your favorite beef balls or fish balls.

The rice noodles are wide and slippery, offering a satisfying textural contrast with the juicy, flavorful pork. Add a few pieces of Chinese choy sum, and you have a complete, warming meal in one bowl!

The Noodles

This is a wide rice noodle soup, which is available in Cantonese restaurants. The noodles are known as ho fun in Cantonese, or hé fěn in Mandarin (河粉).

You can use either fresh wide rice noodles or dried wide rice noodles in this recipe. There are advantages and disadvantages to each. If you can find very fresh rice noodles at your local Chinatown, those will have the best texture.

Fresh noodles are also sometimes available at Chinese grocery stores. However, they can be hit or miss in terms of texture and quality. The noodles tend to harden in refrigerated conditions, which can cause them to break up into shards when cooked.

Some noodles come pre-cut, while some brands come in full sheets that need to be sliced into wide noodles by hand.

If you don’t have a good source of fresh rice noodles, dried wide rice noodles work great here. You can find many brands in the noodle aisle of the Asian market.

The Stock

If you’re short on time, you can use a store-bought chicken broth here. We kick up the flavor a bit with added scallions and ginger, as well as an optional teaspoon of lard (you’ll be amazed at the flavor it’ll add, but adding it is up to you).

That said, if you have homemade chicken stock—or even better, our homemade chicken and pork stock—it’ll be super rich and delicious. We hope you enjoy this one!

Recipe Instructions

Heat a medium pot over medium-high heat, and add the oil, white parts of the scallions, and the ginger. Fry for a few minutes, until the scallions are wilted and the ginger is beginning to crisp around the edges. Then add the broth and the lard, if using. Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer over low heat.

To reheat the char siu, place on a sheet of oil on a sheet pan. Lightly wrap the foil around the char siu to make a foil packet. Bake at 325°F/160°C for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a separate pot of water to a boil for the rice noodles.

Boil the noodles for 60 seconds, swishing them with chopsticks to loosen them. Don’t overcook them. They are already fully cooked; they just need time to loosen up and heat through. If using dried noodles, follow package instructions and boil until the noodles are just tender.

Divide the green parts of the scallions between 2 soup bowls along with a drop of sesame oil and a dash of white pepper in each bowl, and then add the noodles on top.

Season the stock with salt to taste, then add the choy sum. Simmer for 90 seconds, until tender.

Pour the stock on top of the noodles. Slice the char siu and add it on top. Garnish with the chopped cilantro, and serve.