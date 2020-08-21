The Woks of Life

The Woks of Life

All Purpose Peanut Sauce

Kaitlin
47 Comments
All Purpose Peanut Sauce Recipe, thewoksoflife.com

This all-purpose peanut sauce can be a life-saver when the last thing you want to do is cook an elaborate meal! 

Tasty on Everything

This peanut sauce is great on almost anything. Tossed with noodles, drizzled over veggies, meats, or tofu, or served as a sauce for all your favorite dippables like summer rolls, chicken satay, or pan-fried dumplings. 

If you saw my recent peanut noodle recipe, this all-purpose sauce goes hand in hand. It really is one of those things that’s deceptively simple, but it can be challenging to get right. 

The key is not skipping out on the extra flavor TLC of fresh garlic and ginger

This Sauce is Customizable (But Try the Fish Sauce!)

This peanut sauce is highly customizable. For example, I know that fish sauce is an ingredient that people love to hate, but it really adds a delicious umami edge that sets this recipe apart from others. I promise that any fishiness recedes to the background—it’s just like cooking with anchovies! 

That said, it could easily be omitted if you’re looking to make this a fully plant-based recipe. Or you can sub in vegan fish sauce!

Peanut Sauce Ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Other adjustments you can make are your choice of soy sauce, how much sesame oil you include, and whether you add in some choice additional flavor agents like lime juice, chili oil, and/or sriracha.

Peanut Sauce Add-ins, thewoksoflife.com

Experiment, and make it your own!

Peanut Sauce Recipe Instructions

Add all of the ingredients (garlic, ginger, peanut butter, soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil) and any optional add-ins into a small bowl.

Mixing peanut sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Add the hot water, and stir to combine until you have a smooth sauce. Alternatively, you can make this in a food processor for a smoother texture.

Peanut Sauce with chili oil, thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy this sauce on noodles, veggie noodles, tofu, grilled meats, vegetables, wontons or dumplings, salads, summer rolls, and more!

All Purpose Peanut Sauce, thewoksoflife.com

All Purpose Peanut Sauce

This all-purpose peanut sauce recipe tastes great with everything: tossed with noodles, drizzled over veggies, meats, or tofu, or served as a dipping sauce.
All Purpose Peanut Sauce Recipe, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 5 minutes
Total: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger (minced or grated)
  • 1/3 cup peanut butter (creamy or chunky are both fine; 1/3 cup = 80g)
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons fish sauce (omit to make this vegan or substitute with vegan fish sauce)
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil (or to taste)
  • 2-3 tablespoons hot water (to your desired consistency)

Optional Add-ins

Instructions

  • Add all of the ingredients into a small bowl. Add the hot water, and stir to combine until you have a smooth sauce. Alternatively, you can make this in a food processor for a smoother texture.

Tips & Notes:

Nutritional information does not contain optional ingredients.

nutrition facts

Calories: 136kcal (7%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Sodium: 418mg (17%) Potassium: 140mg (4%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 12mg (1%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

