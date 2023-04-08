This Kung Pao Shrimp is a symphony of flavors, accentuated by the crunch of peanuts and the spice of Sichuan peppercorns and dried red chilies. It’s delicious with rice, and disappeared fast when we cooked and photographed it! A telltale sign of a winning recipe.

Kung Pao Everything?

Okay so kung pao shrimp is nowhere near “traditional” or the hot-button A-word (i.e. “authentic”), but it is plain old delicious. Technically speaking, kung pao chicken (宫保鸡丁 – gōng bǎo jī dīng), is the original version of the dish, and it’s not something that you can find made with proteins other than chicken in China.

In our new cookbook, we have a traditional Kung Pao Chicken recipe, and commented on how everything seems to be getting “kung-pao’d” these days. Often, we see such dishes that are too saucy, overly sweet, or very far from the original spirit of kung pao chicken.

But ever since Bill made his kung pao beef back in the fall, we realized how unique and delicious different proteins can be when they get the peanutty kung pao treatment: chilies, Sichuan peppercorns, wok-roasted peanuts, scallions, and a touch of vinegar.

Since I’ve already covered the traditional Kung Pao Chicken, I said, if Bill can do it—so can I!

Recipe Notes: The dish cooks in minutes, so it’s important to have all the components near you when cooking! I myself forgot to add the Sichuan peppercorns in the video, which led me to adding it into the sauce in powdered form. There’s less chance of it being forgotten, and it’s actually more zingy and flavorful this way. If you’re allergic to peanuts, you can use cashews.

Kung Pao Shrimp Recipe Instructions

1. Roast the peanuts:

Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the peanuts. Stir constantly (or they’ll burn) for 4-5 minutes. Turn off the heat, and stir for another minute using the residual heat of the wok. Set aside to cool.

They will turn crunchy once completely cooled. You can also skip this step and use already roasted, shelled unsalted peanuts.

2. Prepare the shrimp:

Butterfly each shrimp, making a small cut along its back without cutting it all the way through.

Add the shrimp to a bowl, along with the oil, Shaoxing wine, salt, and white pepper powder. Set aside for 15 minutes.

Mix in the cornstarch right before cooking.

3. Prepare the sauce:

In a medium bowl, make the sauce by combining the water, rice wine vinegar, light soy sauce, sugar, cornstarch, Sichuan peppercorn powder, and dark soy sauce.

4. Assemble the dish:

Heat the wok over high heat, until it just starts to smoke. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, followed by the shrimp (be sure to stir the ½ teaspoon cornstarch into the shrimp before searing). Quickly sear the shrimp on both sides, and transfer to a bowl once they turn light pink. Set aside.

Reduce the heat to low. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil, garlic, ginger, chilies, and scallions. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant, maintaining low heat.

Increase the heat to high, and add the shrimp back to the wok.

Stir-fry for 30 seconds. Stir up your prepared sauce (the cornstarch settles to the bottom and should be re-stirred). Add the sauce to the wok, and stir-fry for another minute.

The sauce should thicken very quickly. Add the peanuts, and turn off the heat.

Mix everything well, and serve!