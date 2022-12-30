The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Travel Harry Potter Studio Tour!

Harry Potter Studio Tour!

Kaitlin
0 Comments
Kaitlin underneath a giant Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

The last part of my London adventure, after Oxford, is the Warner Brothers Harry Potter Studio Tour at Leavesden! I’ve got details on how to get there, what to keep in mind on your visit, and what’s worth doing. As a slightly neurotic, lifelong Harry Potter fan, I hope you find this helpful! 

Kaitlin in front of a sign: "Harry—yer a WIZARD"
Yer a WIZARD, Harry!
Kaitlin posing outside the Warner Brothers Harry Potter Studio Tour
The chessmen from the Sorcerer’s Stone greet you outside!

If you don’t want to see spoilers, stop reading now! If you are a parent or elder millennial wondering if the Harry Potter studio tour is worth the money, you’ve already been and you want to relive the memories, or you simply can’t wait until “one day” comes to get a glimpse—read on! 

(NONE of this is sponsored. But if anyone from Warner Brothers management is reading this and would like to invite me to a VIP tour, I WILL jump on a plane.) 

Yes I am one of those adult fans of Harry Potter

(If you want to skip right to the functional information, skip this part!)

Sarah and I grew up during the peak of Potter mania. From the years the books were published—1997 to 2007—I was aged 5 to 15 and Sarah was 7 to 17. 

Sarah discovered The Sorcerer’s Stone first and thought it was just about the most incredible thing she’d ever read. I followed a year or two later. Being two years behind Sarah in age, it was hard for my little kid brain to get past chapter 1 with all the mean Dursleys taking center stage. But on my second try, I realized just how amazing it was. Sarah likes to gloat that she knew what was up from the get-go. 

After the first book, nothing was more special than opening our front door and seeing an Amazon book wedged in the storm door. (This was Amazon’s early days when it was just books! Yes, we’re old.) We would scurry over, rip it open on the spot and then disappear into our bed covers until the book had been read cover to cover. 

When The Goblet of Fire (4th book) came out, I remember Sarah and I sitting on the couch—she would read it out loud, and I recall being quite scared at the scenes with Voldemort. 

A year later in 2001, I remember watching the first movie in the theater as a family. My mom gasped (the whole theater could hear her) when the food magically appeared on the tables of the Great Hall! 

Then there were the years when the midnight releases of the books became a huge event, and we were old enough to go. I still remember driving by a Barnes & Noble and gawking from the backseat at the mobs.

While I wasn’t able to get my hands on the fifth book immediately, I remember walking through a ShopRite, badgering my mom to drive me to a bookstore, when I turned to the magazine section and there it was…gleaming among the mass market paperbacks! I snatched up a copy and had to resist the urge to start reading right there.

We waited in a line that snaked through a giant Borders bookstore to get our hands on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. I even got a promotional poster! A day or two later, I was at a gathering with some of Sarah’s friends and very rudely ignored everyone so I could read. I think everyone implicitly understood.

Stories like this are a dime a dozen, of course, but it’s fun to walk down memory lane. And years later, the staying power of Harry Potter really is remarkable. 

Warner Brothers, Take my money! 

It’s not hard to see why this is. Lol. While I love the books and periodically listen to the audiobook version with Jim Dale’s incredible narration, the movies will always be so comforting.

Half the time, I have them playing in the background while I work, and the first thing I did in uh…March of 2020…sitting alone in my apartment was embark on an extremely thorough Harry Potter marathon of the movies and audiobooks. 

Sarah’s always been more of a purist fan, and she doesn’t enjoy the movies as much as I do, but I love them as a companion to the books. So it’s no surprise that I made it a big priority to visit the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Leavesden! 

The first time I visited was in July 2017, and it was so exciting!!! I didn’t quite know what to expect the second time around, but I’m pleased to report there was lots of new stuff to see!

Hogwarts portraits at the Harry Potter Studio Tour
Portraits from the halls of Hogwarts
Kaitlin in the mirror of Erised in 2017
My visit back in 2017!
The Great Hall, lined with student place settings of brass goblets and silver plates
Silver goblets and plates lining the long tables of the Great Hall
Dumbledore, McGonagall and Snape at the dais in the Great Hall at Harry Potter Studio Tour
The Great Hall looked different back in 2017! They really keep things fresh,
so there’s something new to see even if you’ve been before.

a glimpse of the Harry Potter studio tour

You can see more live shots of the studio tour in the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special on HBO Max. Many of the spaces they interview in and walk through (e.g., Dumbledore’s office, the Great Hall, the Gryffindor Common Room, Gringotts, the Hogwarts Express) are in the tour, as it is very much the place where the movies were filmed! 

How to get to the Harry Potter studio tour

From London, we were going from Euston Station to Watford Junction. It’s only a 22-minute ride. Just be sure that you get on the fastest route and not a local train. There’s more info on other transit options here.

Kaitlin and Kim on the train to the Harry Potter Studio tour
Wore my (technically) Harry Styles “Harry is my friend”
hat to mark the day.
Kaitlin posing in front of Harry Potter wall with Undesirable No. 1 Harry Potter and insane wanted wizard Sirius Black
Even the walk from the bus stop to the building is fun!

As with most train stations around the world, a giant (albeit orderly) crowd stands in front of the departures board eagerly waiting to see what platform they should head to.

My cousin Kim and I are halfway to being old ladies, but a lot of squinting got us through. There was a close call in which Kim thought we should get on what appeared to be a local train, but we ended up looking more closely at the stops and opted for the more direct one.

When you get off the train, it’s extremely obvious where to find the bus to the tour, because there’ll be at least a small gaggle of tourists heading in the same direction (in addition to the many signs). You walk a short ways out of the train station and will see a giant double decker bus emblazoned with Harry Potter.

How can I get tickets? 

Here you can find all the available ticket packages. I just got the basic one, and my advice is to book as early as you can, so you have your pick of dates. 

The outside of the Harry Potter Warner Bros. Studio Tour

We ended up going on a Sunday. On the weekends, the tour is open from 8:30am to 10:00pm. On certain days, the hours are 9:30am-6:00pm and during busy season, they’re open from 8:30am-10:00pm consistently, so check the hours before you book to make sure you have ample time.

We arrived around noon, and stayed until 8pm or so. I think if a super fan were to go on one of the 9:30-6:00pm days—unless you got a top of the morning slot—it would have been stressful and rushed.

Christmas at Hogwarts

Now that I’ve been twice, my next goal is to make it to the tour during the Christmas season.

From mid-November to mid-January, they decorate for the holidays—Hogwarts in the Snow, and have special events like a Christmas Dinner at the Great Hall. They also have festive menu items like turkey, stuffing, etc. at the Food Hall! 

Digital (audio) guide

Definitely get the audio/video guide, which looks like a regular smartphone and is very easy to use. It’s full of little clips and behind-the-scenes looks across all of the films from a variety of the actors and crew members, and it’s only £5.25. You can decide when you get there—they have plenty available.

It can be hard to juggle watching / listening to everything while you walk the exhibition halls (it’s packed with good stuff), but it’s well worth it. Try to follow the numbers, as it gets a little unruly if you don’t, but it’s easy enough to go in and out of order.

What you can expect

You can see a map of the Harry Potter studio tour here: 

Image courtesy of wbstudiotour.co.uk

Things start off with a bang—a giant Gringotts dragon greets you at the entrance hall! If there is anyone who thought they were going to walk in and be bored, they’ll immediately know how wrong they were!

Kaitlin and Kim posing with the Gringott's dragon
It was my cousin Kim’s first time visiting, and
we were hyped to say the least!
Kaitlin underneath a giant Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
The giant Gringotts dragon greets you in the entrance hall!

The first part of the tour is more theme-park-style guided. You’re ushered into a room, and then the tour begins.

Kaitlin looking thrilled at the Harry Potter studio tour
Nerding out!
Kaitlin in front of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone movie poster at Harry Potter studio tour
The promotional posters line the walls when you enter the tour.
Kim posing with the Gringott's Dragon in the lobby of the Harry Potter studio tour

Strictly speaking, I think it is a one-way system, and you’re not supposed to move against the current of people. In reality, it’s only the beginning when you walk through the Great Hall that they want you to keep moving—so you can make room for the next wave of visitors. But after that, no one ever rushes you or prods you onwards.

Giant fireplace in the Great Hall at Harry Potter studio tour
Roaring fires in the Great Hall
Great Hall at at Harry Potter studio tour with student costume mannequins
Student costumes
Great Hall with Dolores Umbridge at Harry Potter studio tour
Professor Umbridge—BOO!!!
Kim and Kaitlin in the Great Hall at Harry Potter studio tour
Great Hall at Harry Potter studio tour

I won’t say much more about the start of the tour than that, because it is actually super magical!

After the Great Hall is a big area full of interior sets from the movies that is chock full of props. 

Yule Ball costumes at Harry Potter studio tour
The Yule Ball costumes
Yule Ball punch display at Harry Potter studio tour
The Yule Ball punch tower

Basically—if it’s on screen during the films, you see it in the tour. The common rooms, the Burrow, the door to the Chamber of Secrets, the Forbidden Forest, Hagrid’s Hut, the Ministry of Magic, Gringotts, Privet Drive, the Night Bus, the Hogwarts Express and Platform 9¾—it’s ALL THERE, and it’s incredible. 

I loved the common rooms in particular, because all of the little details are incredibly ornate and cozy. See if you can spy baby Ron and Harry in the first picture on the left below!

It was really fun seeing the different eras on display side by side. Who else remembers the first-to-second-movie Draco glow up! I definitely had a crush on Tom Felton as a tween!

The Gryffindor common room at Harry Potter studio tour with Harry, Ron, and Hermione third movie mannequins.
The Gryffindor common room at Harry Potter studio tour with Harry, Ron, and Hermione third movie mannequins.
Draco Malfoy mannequin from first Harry Potter movie
Tiny Draco! This was probably the first movie.
Kaitlin in front of the Slytherin common room at Harry Potter studio tour
Slytherin common room at Harry Potter studio tour

Dumbledore’s office is a highlight, and there are delightful props peppered throughout, like the Pensieve and little vials of thoughts. You’ll also run into the Mirror of Erised!

Kaitlin looking scared in the Forbidden Forest with Aragog above in the background at Harry Potter studio tour
Follow the spiders!
Dumbledore's office portraits at Harry Potter studio tour
Dumbledore's office at Harry Potter studio tour
Kim and Kaitlin in the mirror of Erised
“The happiest man on earth would be able to use the Mirror of Erised like a normal mirror,
that is, he would look into it and see himself exactly as he is.”

There’s also the potions dungeon, where pots are charmed to stir themselves. There are plenty of special effects like this throughout the tour, and it is truly a delight to see!

The potions dungeon with Professor Slughorn at Harry Potter studio tour

It’s super fun to just stand and admire all the little touches, especially on the Burrow set.

Magical Knitting needles at the Burrow at Harry Potter Studio Tour
This is actually from 2017—the Mrs. Wesley magical knitting needles special effect was on the fritz the day
we were there!
The Burrow!

Kaitlin at Diagon Alley at the Harry Potter studio tour
Diagon Alley!
The Lestrange Vault at Harry Potter studio tour
The Lestrange vault—this was one of the cooler exhibits.
It was loaded with intricate props!

Details!

I know there’s already a ton of pictures, but please enjoy these detailed close-ups of a few exhibits I thought were particularly cool!

The Lestrange vault at Gringotts
The compartments on the Hogwarts Express
The Quidditch ball trunk
Knick knacks and school supplies in the Slytherin common room.

There’s also an outdoor zone—the backlot—where you can see Privet Drive, the Night Bus, and I believe, a new Herbology greenhouse area (this wasn’t opened when we were there, and Privet Drive was closed for updates). There’s also the bridge (notably, from the 3rd, 4th and 7.2th films)

There’s a break here for food—The Backlot Cafe—more on food in a minute.

Toward the end of the tour, after the Backlot, is where you start to get more into the technical aspects of the films. They have exhibits on Creature Effects and Artwork, which is really cool to see. 

Harry Potter studio tour props: merwoman head and Fantastic beasts textbook
Harry Potter studio tour artwork and paper props
Harry Potter studio tour Weasley Wizard Wheezes props

Throughout the tour, you may run into a few tour guides manning certain installations. They offer little tidbits of information and sometimes do interactive demonstrations. (For example, I saw a special effects demonstration of the machine they built to spit Hogwarts letters through the letter box at Privet Drive.)

Near the end of the tour, they even had production designer Stuart Craig’s desk completely recreated, including a cup of tea. I think it’s safe to say that every Harry Potter fan should have lots of respect for Craig’s instrumental work on the films! There’s also lots of concept artwork lining the walking paths.

Stuart Craig’s desk—even the mug of tea was the perfect shade relative to his actual preference
A miniature sculpture of Diagon Alley!

The tour ends with a giant “miniature” of Hogwarts castle, while the movie soundtrack plays. It’s truly magnificent, and enough to bring a tear to a Harry Potter fan’s eye.

Hogwarts castle diorama in blue evening light
Kim and Kaitlin in front of Hogwarts castle diorama in blue evening light

What to eat at the harry potter studio tour

Here’s an overview of all the spots to eat during the tour. Naturally I’ve dedicated a whole section to this. 

If you want more British fare, eat earlier on at the Food Hall restaurant off the lobby, which I think has the best food (based on looking at the menu).

We were eager to dive into the tour, and we arrived at our assigned arrival time, but since we stayed until 8:00pm, we probably could have had lunch first and then eaten at the Backlot Cafe for dinner. 

Later on in the day, we ended up in said Backlot Cafe, which definitely skewed more American. We got a hot dog (a Euro-style hotdog, not American), burger, and chili cheese fries, which felt comical being in the UK. It was decent, and we were ravenous, but I wish we had prioritized the British food for lunch before entering the tour. 

Kim and Kaitlin eating lunch at Harry Potter studio tour
Our energy was flying high all day long.
Harry Potter studio tour lunch: hot dog, burger, and chili fries
Best part about the UK is the little packets of
malt vinegar for your chips (i.e., french fries).

The Backlot Cafe has butterbeer ice cream, which I completely missed and totally would have tried. The butterbeer itself is a tasty drink to try, but after going to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal (in Orlando, FL) I realized I’m more partial to pumpkin juice myself…

Is butterbeer worth it?

If you like very sweet drinks and you want the free promo plastic cup, then yes. If you don’t, it’s better to pass and get a commemorative butterbeer glass flagon instead in the shop.

It has a butterscotch-ish short of taste that is super heavy, and after one sip it gets to be a bit much. If you want to taste it, order just one and share it!

As for the butterbeer ice cream, like I said, I completely overlooked it! It probably tastes like butter pecan ice cream sans the pecans. For reference, the Florian Fortescue’s ice cream at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando was absolutely delicious. What I mean to say is, the franchise seems to take its ice cream seriously.

As for pumpkin juice, it’s more of a refreshing fruity drink (tastes like a more muted apple juice), but it’s also quite sweet. I watered it down to make it a smoother drinking experience.

There are sweet coffee drinks and ice cream in the lobby too, which did seem to have more of a Florian Fortescue energy, but nothing caught my eye, and at that point I had spent a small fortune in the shops and I could feel the ghost of the chili cheese fries coming for me (technically I’m very slightly lactose intolerant hehe…). 

The opening hours of the Food Hall restaurant vary, but the Backlot Cafe is open all day. For example, when we exited the tour shop towards 7:30pm, the Food Hall restaurant was very much closed. It’s good the check on the hours early in the day to game plan when and where you’ll want to eat. 

If this has put you in the mood for Harry Potter themed foods, the blog Whip & Wander does some absolutely delightful Harry Potter-inspired recipes for the holidays! Check out her reels too!

Photo ops at the Harry Potter Studio Tour

There are plenty of free photo ops throughout the tour. We got these funny ones by the quidditch exhibit and in the Gringotts vault. 

Kaitlin getting on a broomstick at Harry Potter studio tour
Warner Brothers knows
what the people want.
Kim summoning a broomstick at Harry Potter studio tour
I have a very nerdy video of Kim saying “Up!” Lol.
Kim at Platform 9 3/4
If you can’t make it to the studio tour, Kings Cross Station in London has a Potter shop and photo station!

At many of the photo stations, there’s a stand for your phone to sit on for the perfect camera angle.

Kaitlin and Kim take a photo in the Lestrange vault with the sword and Hufflepuff cup
We’re single and available, folks.

People definitely were chuckling at us as we took a few tries to get the right faces for this photo!

Kim and Kaitlin posing on the purple night bus at Harry Potter studio tour
All aboard the Night Bus!
Kaitlin on a bridge at Harry Potter studio tour
On the bridge between classes.
Gringotts Bank with giant chandeliers at Harry Potter studio tour
Here to make a withdrawal. Not shown is an extremely cool 4D sort of dragon experience that really feels like the dragon is busting out of the bank!
Kim and Kaitlin in Hagrid's motorcycle with sidecar
Dibs on Hagrid’s sidecar!
R + L 4ever (JK, Lavender Brown is totally wrong for Ron.)

There’s also an entire photo and video green screen area where you can get photos and video of you riding a broomstick through London, Scotland, and Hogwarts.

Let me just say, don’t even think about stepping in front of a green screen if you want to save money, because you will want the photos and video! They are delightful and hilarious.

Harry Potter Studio Tour green screen photo of Kim catching the golden snitch
Kim’s actually turned out perfect!

For example, I was adamant about not wanting to spend on cheesy photos. But Kim wanted to do it, and the guy convinced me to try it out (not in an at all unpleasant, overly sales-y way, but convince me he did). We walked away with the whole bundle. lol.

I framed this picture, and it makes me happy every time I look at it!

Harry Potter Studio Tour green screen photo of Kim and Kaitlin that reads "Have you seen these witches? Approach with extreme caution!""
“Have you seen these witches? Approach with extreme caution!”

shopping at the Harry Potter Studio Tour

There are multiple shops throughout the tour, as you can imagine. Bear in mind, not all shops have all the same items. If you really love something, it’s best to grab it then and there. If you do end up having remorse, though, it is technically possible to ask employees to get something for you from a different part of the tour. 

I can’t make guarantees, but I found all employees super helpful in checking on sizing and inventory. One staff member even who walked to a separate, nearby shop to grab something for me. They must have back door shortcuts!  

Kaitlin looking surprised in front of the door to the Chamber of Secrets with 6 snakes
Harry Potter Studio Tour shopping bag and Kim
Harry Potter Studio Tour wand shop with wall of wand boxes and Kim

They also had hilarious Hogwarts trunks that you could stuff full of merch for gifts. That was a bit much for me personally, but there were people springing for them, so you do you! You can also get it slightly discounted if you buy a certain dollar amount of other items, so keep that in mind if you have your heart set on one. 

I indulged in a chocolate frog, which I’ve never gotten before, because I just can’t rationalize a big hunk of milk chocolate in a paper box when I don’t even LIKE milk chocolate. This tin version, however, was great and came with five wizard cards, which I planned to turn into Christmas ornaments with a hole puncher and some saved ribbons.

Harry Potter Chocolate frog tin with 5 collectible wizard cards
Dumbledore chocolate frog card Christmas tree ornament

Can I get my merch online? 

If they don’t have your size in something or you’re tight on luggage space, check the American Harry Potter online shop which has much of the same stuff (but not all). 

You can also find merch at the NYC Harry Potter shop on Broadway and 5th Ave. 

Is it worth it to go multiple times? 

In short—yes. They continually raise the bar, and my visit this year felt meaningfully different from my visit in 2017. There were more sets and vignettes to enjoy, like the Gringotts dragon and Lestrange vault, the Slytherin common room, and the ministry of magic.

Like I mentioned earlier, they also opened a new section that’s meant to be the Herbology green house—complete with interactive mandrakes—which wasn’t installed when I was there. 

They also very recently updated 4 Privet Drive. Now I know why it was closed when we visited!

Luckily, I was so thrilled overall that I scarcely noticed. I think they moved certain things around to the main exhibition hall. That’s where we saw exhibits like Harry’s cupboard under the stairs. 

Hogwarts letters suspended by wires flying out of the fireplace at number 4 Privet Drive
A picture I took back in 2017. To the right w as a couch and a wall. In the new version of the exhibit, to the right is now the scene from Prisoner of Azkaban where Aunt Marge floats off into the sky…
Harry's cupboard under the stairs at the Harry Potter studio tour
Harry’s cupboard, where it all began, on my 2022 visit.

There are also different package experiences that you can enjoy like Afternoon Tea and Christmas dinner at the Great Hall (if you can snag one of the few tickets!!!). I’m not yet at that level, but maybe next time I’ll spend more time doing something like that!

Images courtesy of wbstudiotour.co.uk

After taking the train back to London, we headed to Chinatown for dinner with just enough time to do a little exploring and catch dinner before Dumpling Legends closed!

Kaitlin in London Chinatown at night
Kim in London Chinatown at night
Steamed Xiao Long Bao in a bamboo steamer

I hope you found this helpful! Share your HP experiences in the comments! We’d love to hear them <3 

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments