Ham & Cheese Croissants

Ham and Cheese croissants are a real treat to enjoy any time of day. We posted our milk bread croissant recipe a few months ago, but if you haven’t tried it yet, this recipe is a very good reason to break out the butter and flour!

Savory ham and melted cheese wrapped in a flaky croissant is all the motivation you need.

NOT FEELING READY TO MAKE CROISSANTS? That’s okay! If you’re a novice baker, or simply don’t have the time to laminate croissant dough, you can still enjoy a delicious ham and cheese treat: try our ham and cheese buns!

How to Make Croissant Dough:

This recipe is basically a variation on our plain Milk Bread Croissants. In that post, we provide detailed descriptions, tips, and step-by-step images showing how to make a delicious buttery croissant dough.

The basic steps are as follows:

Make a butter square for the dough lamination process (i.e. creating thin layers of dough and butter) Make the milk bread dough. (Super easy if you have a stand mixer with a dough hook attachment, but can also be mixed by hand.) Laminate the dough Shape and bake





Just follow the directions right up until the shaping step (Step 4 of that croissant recipe), and pick up from there to assemble the ham and cheese version.

How to Make Ham and Cheese Croissants:

To make 4 very large croissants, roll the dough out into a 9 x 18 inch (20x45cm) rectangle. To make six smaller croissants, roll the dough into an 8 x 22 inch (20x56cm) rectangle.

Use a sharp knife to trim the edges on all 4 sides of the rectangle. This straightens the edges and sharpens the corners. It also exposes the layers of dough and butter, which will enhance the croissants’ puff.

Cut the dough into four equal 4½ x 9 inch (11x20cm) pieces (for large croissants) or into 6 equal 3½ x 8 inch (9x20cm) pieces (for smaller croissants).

We did the larger croissants this time!

Tip! Gather the dough trimmings, and wrap it around small pieces of ham and cheese or cut up hot dogs (to make a few quick pigs in a blanket). Or just shape the trimmings into a small croissant. These little treats will bake up quickly in the toaster oven and be an easy reward for your baking efforts—and prevent waste!

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Divide the ham and cheese into 4 portions for larger croissants (¾ ounce/20g each) or 6 portions for the regular croissants (½ ounce/14g each) Arrange the ham and cheese (they can be in pieces) in a small 3×3-inch (7.5×7.5cm) square.





Place ham and cheese in the middle of the dough rectangles.

Fold both sides of the dough over the top so they overlap.

Place on the prepared baking sheet so they are seam-side down, spaced at least 2 inches (5cm) apart.

Cover the croissants with a clean, dry kitchen towel. Let them proof on the counter for about 90 minutes at about 70-75°F (21-24°C). The croissants should look puffy and light after proofing.

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven, and preheat to 425°F/220°C. Gently brush each croissant with the egg wash, avoiding the laminated edges as best you can.

Bake the croissants for 6 minutes, then rotate the pan 180° and bake for another 6 minutes.

Then reduce the oven temperature to 350°F, and continue baking for another 15 to 18 minutes (again rotating them hallway through for even baking) until they’re an even golden brown.

Remove from the oven and let cool for at least 15 minutes before enjoying.

When we make 4 big croissants, we usually split them and each enjoy half. If you make 6 croissants, here’s what those look like!



