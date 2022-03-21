The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Breakfast & Brunch Ham & Cheese Croissants

Ham & Cheese Croissants

by:
0 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Ham and Cheese Croissants

Ham and Cheese croissants are a real treat to enjoy any time of day. We posted our milk bread croissant recipe a few months ago, but if you haven’t tried it yet, this recipe is a very good reason to break out the butter and flour!

Savory ham and melted cheese wrapped in a flaky croissant is all the motivation you need.

Ham and cheese croissant cross-section

NOT FEELING READY TO MAKE CROISSANTS?

That’s okay! If you’re a novice baker, or simply don’t have the time to laminate croissant dough, you can still enjoy a delicious ham and cheese treat: try our ham and cheese buns!

How to Make Croissant Dough:

This recipe is basically a variation on our plain Milk Bread Croissants. In that post, we provide detailed descriptions, tips, and step-by-step images showing how to make a delicious buttery croissant dough. 

Baked croissant on sheet pan

The basic steps are as follows: 

  1. Make a butter square for the dough lamination process (i.e. creating thin layers of dough and butter)
  2. Make the milk bread dough. (Super easy if you have a stand mixer with a dough hook attachment, but can also be mixed by hand.)
  3. Laminate the dough 
  4. Shape and bake
  • Butter square in middle of dough square
  • Pinching dough closed around square of butter

Just follow the directions right up until the shaping step (Step 4 of that croissant recipe), and pick up from there to assemble the ham and cheese version.  

How to Make Ham and Cheese Croissants:

To make 4 very large croissants, roll the dough out into a 9 x 18 inch (20x45cm) rectangle. To make six smaller croissants, roll the dough into an 8 x 22 inch (20x56cm) rectangle.

Dough rolled out into a rectangle

Use a sharp knife to trim the edges on all 4 sides of the rectangle. This straightens the edges and sharpens the corners. It also exposes the layers of dough and butter, which will enhance the croissants’ puff. 

Trimming edges off croissant dough

Cut the dough into four equal 4½ x 9 inch (11x20cm) pieces (for large croissants) or into 6 equal 3½ x 8 inch (9x20cm) pieces (for smaller croissants).

We did the larger croissants this time!

Tip!

Gather the dough trimmings, and wrap it around small pieces of ham and cheese or cut up hot dogs (to make a few quick pigs in a blanket). Or just shape the trimmings into a small croissant. These little treats will bake up quickly in the toaster oven and be an easy reward for your baking efforts—and prevent waste!

wrapping scraps of dough around bits of ham and cheese

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 

Divide the ham and cheese into 4 portions for larger croissants (¾ ounce/20g each) or 6 portions for the regular croissants (½ ounce/14g each) Arrange the ham and cheese (they can be in pieces) in a small 3×3-inch (7.5×7.5cm) square.

  • preparing ham and cheese for croissants
  • ham and cheese prepped to put into croissants

Place ham and cheese in the middle of the dough rectangles.

placing ham and cheese on croissant dough

Fold both sides of the dough over the top so they overlap.

assembled ham and cheese croissants

Place on the prepared baking sheet so they are seam-side down, spaced at least 2 inches (5cm) apart. 

ham and cheese croissants on baking sheet before baking

Cover the croissants with a clean, dry kitchen towel. Let them proof on the counter for about 90 minutes at about 70-75°F (21-24°C). The croissants should look puffy and light after proofing.

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven, and preheat to 425°F/220°C. Gently brush each croissant with the egg wash, avoiding the laminated edges as best you can.

Bake the croissants for 6 minutes, then rotate the pan 180° and bake for another 6 minutes. 

Then reduce the oven temperature to 350°F, and continue baking for another 15 to 18 minutes (again rotating them hallway through for even baking) until they’re an even golden brown.

ham and cheese croissants on baking sheet

Remove from the oven and let cool for at least 15 minutes before enjoying. 

Ham and cheese croissant on a cooling rack
Enjoying a ham and cheese croissant

When we make 4 big croissants, we usually split them and each enjoy half. If you make 6 croissants, here’s what those look like!

  • baked croissants on sheet pan
  • baked Ham and Cheese croissant cooling
Ham and Cheese Croissants on plate

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and cheese croissants are a real treat to enjoy any time of day. While croissant dough takes time, this flaky pastry is well-worth it!
by: Bill
Course:Breakfast and Brunch
Cuisine:Austrian, French
Ham and cheese croissant cross-section
serves: 6
Prep: 10 hours
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 10 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 recipe milk bread croissant dough (completed through the end of Step 3)
  • 3 ounces sliced ham
  • 3 ounces sliced cheese (Gruyere, Cheddar, American, or any preferred melting cheese)
  • 1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon of water to make an egg wash)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • To make 4 very large croissants, roll the dough out into a 9 x 18 inch (20x45cm) rectangle, and cut the dough into four equal 4½ x 9 inch (11x20cm) pieces. To make six smaller croissants, roll the dough into an 8 x 22 inch (20x56cm) rectangle, and cut the dough into 6 equal 3½ x 8 inch (9x20cm) pieces.
  • Use a sharp knife to trim the edges on all 4 sides of each rectangle, straightening the edges and sharpening the corners. This also exposes the layers of dough and butter, which will enhance the croissants’ puff.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Divide the ham and cheese into 4 portions for larger croissants (¾ ounce/20g each) or 6 portions for the regular croissants (½ ounce/14g each) Arrange the ham and cheese (they can be in pieces) in a small 3×3-inch (7.5×7.5cm) square.
  • Place ham and cheese in the middle of the dough rectangles, and fold both sides of the dough over the top so they overlap. Place on the prepared baking sheet so they are seam-side down, spaced at least 2 inches (5cm) apart.
  • Cover the croissants with a clean, dry kitchen towel, and let them proof on the counter for about 90 minutes at about 70-75°F (21-24°C). The croissants should look puffy and light after proofing.
  • Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven, and preheat to 425°F/220°C. Gently brush each croissant with the egg wash, avoiding the laminated edges as best you can.
  • Bake the croissants for 6 minutes, then rotate the pan 180° and bake for another 6 minutes. Then reduce the oven temperature to 350°F, and continue baking for another 15 to 18 minutes (again rotating them hallway through for even baking) until they’re an even golden brown.
  • Remove from the oven and let cool for at least 15 minutes before enjoying.

Tips & Notes:

Nutrition information is per croissant, if you make 6 croissants. Prep time includes time to make croissant dough. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 552kcal (28%) Carbohydrates: 40g (13%) Protein: 15g (30%) Fat: 37g (57%) Saturated Fat: 21g (105%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 10g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 152mg (51%) Sodium: 589mg (25%) Potassium: 186mg (5%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 7g (8%) Vitamin A: 1147IU (23%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 155mg (16%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

0 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.