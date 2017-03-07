The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Sandwiches Green Eggs and Ham Grilled Cheese

Green Eggs and Ham Grilled Cheese

Kaitlin
12 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

We’ve partnered with Cobblestone Bread Co. to create this post! Enjoy!

As kids, a pretty huge part of your identity takes shape in the cafeteria at lunch time. What are you eating? Who are you talking to? Who are you sitting with? What valuable trade-ables do you have?

Sarah and I had our fair share of lunchtime drama, but something we could always count on was a delicious sandwich—some cold cuts with a slice of cheese and lettuce, wrapped up in our matching purple Pocahontas lunchboxes.

Needless to say, plenty of time has passed since we used to delight in a simple pepperoni on white (one of the shortcut sandwiches my mom came up with), and we’re at the point where a slice of perfect white bread feels like an indulgent treat–whether it’s a classic PB&J, a slice of buttered toast, or something next-level, like this “Green Eggs & Ham” Grilled Cheese.

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Regardless, we were definitely excited to take the Cobblestone Bread Co. Million Dollar White Bread for a little spin. It’s a classic sliced white bread with that tantalizingly fluffy, silky texture and go-with-anything flavor.

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

While we’ve come a long way since the days of school lunches and Dr. Seuss story circles, perhaps the green eggs and ham aren’t worth leaving behind with our Pocahontas lunchboxes. After all, they’re good enough to eat in a boat, and with a goat, and in the rain, and in the dark, and on the train, and in a car, and in a tree…you get it.

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

So we’ve updated and interpreted green eggs and ham for a more adult palate: specifically, a cured Italian ham, bright green pesto, crunchy arugula, and smooth white cheddar–all on two perfectly-sized slices of sweet and soft Million Dollar White Bread. The bread crisps up perfectly on a buttered griddle, and it really holds up to the weight of the fried egg, basil pesto, plenty of gooey cheese, ham, and arugula.

Now that’s a sandwich.

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the olive oil in a nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Crack the egg into the pan, and cook sunny-side up. Once cooked, remove from the pan and set aside.

Add 1 tablespoon of butter to the pan. Spread pesto on both slices of bread and place them in the pan, pesto-side up.

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 slices of cheese to each piece of Cobblestone bread…

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Followed by half of the prosciutto…

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

And half of the arugula.

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Lay the egg on top…

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

And fold the two halves of bread together to make a sandwich. Grill until the cheese is melted, flipping once, being careful not to break the egg yolk.

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Repeat with the rest of the ingredients to make the second sandwich.

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Slice each sandwich in half with a serrated knife, and serve!

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Green Eggs and Ham Grilled Cheese

We’ve updated and interpreted green eggs and ham for a more adult palate: specifically, a cured Italian ham, bright green pesto, crunchy arugula, and smooth white cheddar.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Sandwiches
Cuisine:American
Green Eggs & Ham Grilled Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 2 sandwiches
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 4 tablespoons pesto
  • 4 slices white bread
  • 8 slices white cheddar cheese
  • 8 slices cured ham (such as copa, prosciutto, or Serrano ham)
  • 1 cup arugula

Instructions

  • Heat the olive oil in a nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Crack the egg into the pan, and cook sunny-side up. Once cooked, remove from the pan and set aside.
  • Add 1 tablespoon of butter to the pan. Spread pesto on both slices of bread and place them in the pan, pesto-side up. Add 2 slices of cheese to each piece of Cobblestone bread, followed by half of the prosciutto, and half of the arugula.
  • Lay the egg on top, and fold the two halves of bread together to make a sandwich. Grill until the cheese is melted, flipping once, being careful not to break the egg yolk. Repeat with the rest of the ingredients to make the second sandwich. Slice each sandwich in half with a serrated knife, and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 883kcal (44%) Carbohydrates: 29g (10%) Protein: 48g (96%) Fat: 65g (100%) Saturated Fat: 28g (140%) Cholesterol: 301mg (100%) Potassium: 225mg (6%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 2140IU (43%) Vitamin C: 1.5mg (2%) Calcium: 730mg (73%) Iron: 4.1mg (23%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

12 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. Avatarkero says

    I get that bread at my local Sprouts and love it. The Right Size is perfect as I can never get through a whole loaf fast enough. Also, that sandwich looks super yummy.

    Reply

  3. AvatarRie says

    OMG……
    A “grown-up” green eggs and ham. Kuddos to you!!!
    I don’t care what category it falls under, looks delish to me. Call it a glorified grill cheese!
    I think you did Dr Sesus proud…….

    Reply

  6. AvatarTrish says

    wow this looks fabulous!!!! I love all these ingredients so very much. Pesto on a sandwich is a genius move. I am a sandwich aficionado – I make a big fancy one most nights.

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook