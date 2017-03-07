Green Eggs and Ham Grilled Cheese

We’ve partnered with Cobblestone Bread Co. to create this post! Enjoy!

As kids, a pretty huge part of your identity takes shape in the cafeteria at lunch time. What are you eating? Who are you talking to? Who are you sitting with? What valuable trade-ables do you have?

Sarah and I had our fair share of lunchtime drama, but something we could always count on was a delicious sandwich—some cold cuts with a slice of cheese and lettuce, wrapped up in our matching purple Pocahontas lunchboxes.

Needless to say, plenty of time has passed since we used to delight in a simple pepperoni on white (one of the shortcut sandwiches my mom came up with), and we’re at the point where a slice of perfect white bread feels like an indulgent treat–whether it’s a classic PB&J, a slice of buttered toast, or something next-level, like this “Green Eggs & Ham” Grilled Cheese.

Regardless, we were definitely excited to take the Cobblestone Bread Co. Million Dollar White Bread for a little spin. It’s a classic sliced white bread with that tantalizingly fluffy, silky texture and go-with-anything flavor.

While we’ve come a long way since the days of school lunches and Dr. Seuss story circles, perhaps the green eggs and ham aren’t worth leaving behind with our Pocahontas lunchboxes. After all, they’re good enough to eat in a boat, and with a goat, and in the rain, and in the dark, and on the train, and in a car, and in a tree…you get it.

So we’ve updated and interpreted green eggs and ham for a more adult palate: specifically, a cured Italian ham, bright green pesto, crunchy arugula, and smooth white cheddar–all on two perfectly-sized slices of sweet and soft Million Dollar White Bread. The bread crisps up perfectly on a buttered griddle, and it really holds up to the weight of the fried egg, basil pesto, plenty of gooey cheese, ham, and arugula.

Now that’s a sandwich.

Recipe Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Crack the egg into the pan, and cook sunny-side up. Once cooked, remove from the pan and set aside.

Add 1 tablespoon of butter to the pan. Spread pesto on both slices of bread and place them in the pan, pesto-side up.

Add 2 slices of cheese to each piece of Cobblestone bread…

Followed by half of the prosciutto…

And half of the arugula.

Lay the egg on top…

And fold the two halves of bread together to make a sandwich. Grill until the cheese is melted, flipping once, being careful not to break the egg yolk.

Repeat with the rest of the ingredients to make the second sandwich.

Slice each sandwich in half with a serrated knife, and serve!