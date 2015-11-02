The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Glazed Pumpkin Scones

Glazed Pumpkin Scones

Published: Last Updated:
By 17 Comments

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

When it comes to pumpkin scones, this isn’t our first rodeo (as evidenced by this recipe we posted way back in 2013). So…why are we coming back to you two years later with yet another pumpkin scone recipe?

One word: glaze.

There happens to be a large chain of coffee shops (rhymes with “tar ducks”) that once peddled these absurdly delicious pumpkin scones. While I normally don’t make a habit of glazing my scones, one experience at BlarBlucks had me converted.

So color me shocked when I found out a while ago that said coffee chain had recalled their pumpkin scones due to erm…foreign materials discovered in their baked goods (it wasn’t poop or anything…just plastic and glass. Mmmm.).

While the world is probably a better place without plastic-tainted desserts, the world is definitely NOT a better place without easy access to glazed pumpkin scones. Which is why we’re here today. This pumpkin scone recipe is the answer to our scone-lessness. The scone itself is moist and almost cake-like, though the dough itself isn’t overly sweet. And the glazes on top are the perfect balance––one a simple vanilla icing and the other a delightfully autumnal spiced pumpkin glaze. These are perfect for any fall gathering, or––if you’re like me––a Sunday morning in sweatpants with a big cup of black coffee.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

For the scones:

  • 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 ½ tablespoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 6 tablespoons cold butter
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/4 cup half and half
  • 1 large egg

For the white glaze:

  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla

For the spiced glaze:

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon canned pumpkin
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • a pinch of ground cloves
  • a pinch of ground ginger

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and spices in a mixing bowl. Using a pastry cutter or two butter knives, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. You can also do this in a food processor.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

In a separate bowl, thoroughly combine the pumpkin, half and half, and egg.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Fold the wet ingredients into the dry just until a rough dough is formed.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn out onto a piece of parchment paper and form into a disc about 1-inch thick and 8 to 9 inches in diameter. If the dough is sticky, sprinkle with a bit of flour.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut the circle into 8 equal wedges and transfer to an un-greased baking sheet.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 12-13 minutes, and cool completely.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

To make the glazes, simply mix together all the ingredients for each type until smooth. When scones are completely cooled, dip them into the white glaze and set aside to let the glaze set.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the white glaze sets, drizzle the spiced glaze over the top.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

You can simply use a spoon or pipe the glaze on.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Glazed Pumpkin Scones, by thewoksoflife.com

Glazed Pumpkin Scones

These glazed pumpkin scones are deliciously tender and full of pumpkin flavor. The spiced glaze on top makes them a completely irresistible fall treat.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time12 mins
Total Time1 hr 12 mins
Course: Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine: American
Keyword: pumpkin scones
Servings: 8 scones
Calories: 331kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the scones:

  • 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 ½ tablespoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 6 tablespoons cold butter
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/4 cup half and half
  • 1 large egg

For the white glaze:

  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla

For the spiced glaze:

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon canned pumpkin
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and spices in a mixing bowl. Using a pastry cutter or two butter knives, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. You can also do this in a food processor.
  • In a separate bowl, thoroughly combine the pumpkin, half and half, and egg. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry just until a rough dough is formed. Turn out onto a piece of parchment paper and form into a disc about 1-inch thick and 8 to 9 inches in diameter. If the dough is sticky, sprinkle with a bit of flour.
  • Cut the circle into 8 equal wedges and transfer to an ungreased baking sheet. Bake for 12-13 minutes, and cool completely.
  • To make the glazes, simply mix together all the ingredients for each type until smooth. When scones are completely cooled, dip them into the white glaze and set aside to let the glaze set. Once the white glaze sets, drizzle the spiced glaze over the top. You can simply use a spoon or pipe the glaze on.

Nutrition

Calories: 331kcal | Carbohydrates: 55g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 46mg | Sodium: 237mg | Potassium: 314mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 26g | Vitamin A: 2798IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 126mg | Iron: 2mg

17 Comments

    • Sarah says

      Hi Cynthia, I just store them in an airtight container. If you’re going to keep them for a while, I would refrigerate them. Then I just warm them in the microwave for a few seconds.

      Reply

  3. monica says

    I just made these today and they are delicious! I love that they’re not overly sweet – just right :) Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!

    Reply

  4. Lolamd says

    Hi i have just found your blog and there are so many recipes here I want to try because they remind me of my childhood! Stupid question as I am new to baking/cooking, I don’t have a mixer or food processor but will a hand mixer do?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      For this recipe, you can just use a good old fashioned bowl and elbow grease! Just mix the dough together by hand, like the pilgrims used to do when they didn’t have stand mixers. :)

      Reply

  5. Little Cooking Tips says

    Wow…they found glass AND plastic?! We’re glad we don’t buy from that chain anything ourselves:) Now those scones look fantastic, but we don’t have canned pumpkin here. Can we blanch some pumpkin and then use it instead? Does that sound stupid?:) Sorry for asking but we aren’t used to cooking with pumpkin here, and we’d love your input:)
    Thank you for the delicious treat Sarah, have a great day!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Yes, you can definitely use fresh pumpkin! I think the best way to do it is to peel and seed the pumpkin, cut it into chunks, and then steam until tender. Then you can puree or mash the pumpkin and use it in the recipe. Great question!

      Reply

  7. Revell says

    Thanks for this recipe! Whole Foods also used to have glazed scones (gingerbread in the fall/winter and lemon in the warmer months) and they don’t seem to have them anymore. The not-to-sweet scone combined with the glaze is key, and I miss them! I’m totally making these soon!

    Reply

  8. Heather (Delicious Not Gorgeous) says

    i love the pumpkin baked goods at blarblucks! (hopefully everything else is plastic free because it might not be on the same level as poop but still). also, that two toned glaze is so pretty; and not even that big of a hassle because they seem so easy!

    Reply

