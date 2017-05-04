The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Vegetables Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce

by:
171 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

I knew Enoki mushrooms had finally made it to the mainstream in the US when our vegan friend, Mitch, (you can see him in the camping photos with Bill), claimed that he loved this “newfound” mushroom.

For me, there is nothing new about Enoki mushrooms (a.k.a. enokitake). We’ve always loved them! Enoki is the Japanese name for them. We Chinese call them “golden needle mushrooms” (金针菇, jin-zhen-gu) or “lily mushrooms.”

Buying Enoki Mushrooms

Enoki mushrooms are usually vacuum-packed, in packages of about 7 ounces apiece, and they have a pretty long shelf life when refrigerated.

When fresh, the color should be white, and the stems should be firm. Trim away about 1-inch of the roots, give them a quick rinse, and you are ready to go!

When used in soups and hot pots, it’s a sidekick, but when blanched (or steamed) and dressed in a yummy sauce, it becomes a main character!

A Vegan Dish

I remember first eating Enoki mushrooms sold in cans or as a condiment in glass jars with chili oil. I instantly took a liking to them for their crunchy texture. It’s hard to fathom something this skinny and mushroom-y giving a hearty veggie-like crunch.

But these days, fresh Enoki have become pretty widely available (to Mitch’s credit, it’s true that it was only fairly recently that this has been the case), and it’s most often used in soups and hot pots.

We’re familiar with the vegan struggle through our friend Mitch, but one reader recently commented that he has to scrape our site for vegan recipes.

So I decided to post a few vegan recipes to amend the situation, with this Enoki Mushroom with Garlic and Scallion Sauce being the second recipe. The first was my Kung Pao Mushrooms, and there are more to follow!

Even though this is a vegan dish, I can say that it’s just as good as our steamed whole fish! If you were to ask me to rate this dish on taste, texture, simplicity, and health factor, it’s a winner through and through–the fact that it’s a vegan recipe is just a bonus!

Recipe Instructions

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Be gentle when handling these enoki mushrooms. Trim away about 1-inch of the root section.

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Use your fingers to tear the enoki mushrooms into small bite size bundles and line them up neatly. Rinse clean and drain.

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare a wok with boiling water, and blanch the enoki mushrooms in two batches, cooking each batch for about 1 minute.

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Drain off the water and transfer the mushrooms to your serving plate.

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

In a small saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the garlic, and cook for about 10 seconds (no need to brown the garlic).

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the light soy sauce, sugar, and scallions.

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring the sauce to a boil, and turn off the heat. Don’t overcook the garlic and scallions–we want that fresh and sweet taste! Slowly pour the sauce over the enoki mushrooms, and serve.

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

As Ina would say, how easy was that?!

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

4.9 from 29 votes

Enoki Mushrooms with Garlic & Scallion Sauce

Fresh enoki mushrooms have finally made it to the mainstream in the US markets. Chinese call the Japanese named, enoki mushrooms, “golden needle mushrooms”
by: Judy
Course:Vegetabkles
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Be gentle when handling these enoki mushrooms. Trim away about 1-inch of the root section. Use your fingers to tear the enoki mushrooms into small bite size bundles and line them up neatly. Rinse clean and drain.
  • Prepare a wok with boiling water, and blanch the enoki mushrooms in two batches, cooking each batch for about 1 minute. Drain off the water and transfer the mushrooms to your serving plate.
  • In a small saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the garlic, and cook for about 10 seconds (no need to brown the garlic). Now add the light soy sauce, sugar, and scallions. Bring the sauce to a boil, and turn off the heat. Don’t overcook the garlic and scallions--we want that fresh and sweet taste! Slowly pour the sauce over the enoki mushrooms, and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 112kcal (6%) Carbohydrates: 10g (3%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 7g (11%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 758mg (32%) Potassium: 385mg (11%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 30IU (1%) Vitamin C: 1.1mg (1%) Calcium: 5mg (1%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

171 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook