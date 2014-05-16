The Woks of Life

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

When I was in college, and free food was often the operative lure to entice students to come to any and every campus event, we would sidestep the usual pizza route and order these vegetarian (and totally awesome) corn & goat cheese empanadas from a place just off campus.

These corn and goat cheese empanadas are flaky, tangy, sweet from the corn, and just perfect for vegetarians or anyone else who just loves an exceptional empanada. These corn and goat cheese empanadas are baked so are more healthy than the usual fried empanada!

The minute the foil came off those trays, those high-end hot pockets were snatched away in a–not even kidding–Darwinian survival-of-the-fittest display that was totally contrary to the general Kumbayah atmosphere that normally prevailed. Of course, this snatch-and-grab exercise was always conducted in complete silence, but you could almost hear the silent yells of “mine!!” going off in everyone’s heads as they converged on the frightened delivery guy.

Okay, yes I may be exercising my rights to a little narrative hyperbole, but I’m not exaggerating how good those corn and goat cheese empanadas were. Flaky, tangy, sweet from the corn, and the perfect answer to the high-on-coffee hipster college student’s empanada cravings. Since I currently live about as far away from that college campus as is possible, I tried to recreate them myself, and I’m proud to say I got really close to the original, with a few flourishes of my own. I added a few other ingredients here and there to the filling, and found this amazingly easy (and flakkkkyyy) empanada dough from Epicurious.

So, without further ado…the recipe:

For the empanada dough:

  • 2 1/4 cups flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/3 cup ice water
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar

For the corn and goat cheese empanada filling:

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small sweet potato, finely diced
  • 1 small red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 1 1/2 cups sweet corn kernels
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 6 oz. goat cheese
  • 4 oz. cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • Egg wash

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Add the cubed butter and cut in with a pastry cutter or two knives until it resembles coarse crumbs. Pastry cutters are a great kitchen investment. Best twelve dollars I ever spent, man. As long as I don’t have to stand at the counter with two blunt butter knives anymore, I’m happy.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

In a small bowl, beat together the egg, water, and vinegar. Add it to the flour mixture.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir until just combined. The mixture will look pretty rough and shaggy. And a lovely shade of yellow.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Knead gently a couple times, just enough to bring the dough together. Wrap the dough in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to make the filling, prep your veggies.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the butter and olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the sweet potato and sauté until just starting to get golden. The sweet potato just adds another layer of sweetness to the empanadas.

goat-cheese-empanadas-6

Add the bell pepper and corn and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the scallions. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Allow to cool for a few minutes. The mixture can be warm, but not piping hot.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

In a bowl, add the goat cheese and cream cheese.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the parsley…

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

…and vegetable mixture. Stir well and taste again for salt and pepper.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to assemble the empanadas, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each piece into a 5-inch circle (to achieve a circle, start with a dough ball and turn the dough a quarter turn to the left each time you roll).

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Spoon about 2-3 tablespoons filling into the center of each round.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Fold each circle in half.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Crimp each empanada closed or press with a fork. My crimping skills were inconsistent, at best. I think this is one of the better-looking ones. Eh, it’s not a beauty contest, is it?

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the empanadas onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Lightly brush each empanada with egg wash.

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for about 30 minutes, or until golden. Cool for five minutes and serve your corn and goat cheese empanadas hot!

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

Corn & Goat Cheese Empanadas, by thewoksoflife.com

OKAY. Do you SEE that flakiness happening all over that plate? Amazing.

Leftover filling? Spread it on some toasted baguette. Happpppy days.

5 from 3 votes

CORN & GOAT CHEESE EMPANADAS

Flaky, tangy, sweet from the corn, and just perfect for vegetarians or anyone else who just loves an exceptional empanada. These corn and goat cheese empanadas are baked and lighter than your usual fried empanada.
Prep Time1 hr 30 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time2 hrs
Course: Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine: American
Keyword: empanadas
Servings: 12
Calories: 276kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the Dough:

  • 2 1/4 cups flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter (cut into 1/2-inch cubes)
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/3 cup ice water
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar

For the filling:

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small sweet potato (finely diced)
  • 1 small red bell pepper (finely diced)
  • 1 1/2 cups sweet corn kernels
  • 2 scallions (chopped)
  • Salt and pepper (to taste)
  • 6 oz. goat cheese
  • 4 oz. cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons parsley (chopped)
  • Egg wash

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Add the cubed butter and cut in with a pastry cutter or two knives until it resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, beat together the egg, water, and vinegar. Add it to the flour mixture, and stir until just combined. The mixture will look pretty rough and shaggy. Knead gently a couple times, just enough to bring the dough together. Wrap the dough in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
  • Heat the butter and olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the sweet potato and sauté until just starting to get golden. Add the bell pepper and corn and cook until tender, about 5-8 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the scallions. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Allow to cool for a few minutes. The mixture can be warm, but not piping hot.
  • In a bowl, add the goat cheese, cream cheese, parsley, and vegetable mixture. Stir well and taste again for salt and pepper.
  • When you’re ready to assemble the empanadas, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each piece into a 5-inch circle (to achieve a circle, start with a dough ball and turn the dough a quarter turn to the left each time you roll).
  • Spoon about 2-3 tablespoons filling into the center of each round, and fold it in half. Crimp each empanada closed or press with a fork. Transfer the empanadas onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Lightly brush each empanada with egg wash and bake for about 30 minutes, or until golden. Cool for five minutes and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 276kcal | Carbohydrates: 25g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 53mg | Sodium: 473mg | Potassium: 142mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 2490IU | Vitamin C: 14.5mg | Calcium: 43mg | Iron: 1.7mg

 

33 Comments

  1. TG says

    5 stars
    Just made these bc I had an opened goat cheese log and extra fough so thought ok let’s give it a go. OMG! My husband says these are his favorite empanadas of all time and I’m still swooning. Yum!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Jackie, these are a really good appetizer for any party––you can even make them smaller to create mini empanadas. This would also be a good lunch with just a simple green salad on the side.

      Reply

  3. Caroline says

    Twisted Soul empanadas might be on the list of top 5 things that I miss about Vassar. I made these a few weeks ago and served them to a few other Vassar folks. We all agreed that they were delicious and that the taste was similar to the original, but that the texture of the filling seemed off. I think Twisted Soul uses masa or some other sort of filler ingredient as a binder in their filling, so I might try to experiment with that next time.

    Reply

  4. yenwoda says

    5 stars
    These were fantastic! Super flaky and the filling is delicious. I left the egg out of the pastry dough by accident and was a little worried that the thin dough wouldn’t hold up well to the filling without it, but it turned out perfect. A green habanero hot sauce for dipping goes well if you’re craving a little heat.

    Reply

  5. Mary says

    I made them for my son last year and they came out great. I never had the ones in Twisted Soul, but my son said they were comparable… Thanks.

    Reply

  6. Sophie says

    5 stars
    Big thanks from Amsterdam! We’ve made these yesterday and they turned out delicious! This is definitely my favorite empanada recipe so far :-)

    Reply

