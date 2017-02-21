The Woks of Life

Ching Po Leung Cantonese Herb Pork Bone Soup

Ching Po Leung Cantonese Herb Pork Bone Soup

This Cantonese Herb Pork Bone Soup, (Ching Po Leung in Cantonese or Qing Bu Liang in Mandarin – 清补凉猪骨汤), is probably my favorite Chinese soup. We make it quite often in our family, especially during the cold winter months.

Among the many ingredients needed to make a wholesome and nutritious soup, this soup uses barley, one of my favorite grains. In fact, this “Ching Po Leung” (sometimes also spelled “Ching Bo Leung” soup) is made from all dried and preserved ingredients, with the exception of the fresh pork bones used for the stock.

If you Google search Ching Po Leung, you’ll find that there is a cold, sweet dessert version of this soup. But the version I’m more familiar with––and the one we’re sharing today––is the savory version.

Growing up, I always enjoyed my mom and dad’s Chinese soups, and there were quite a few different varieties. Some were very basic, like chicken feet soup with peanuts, and others were more complex like this Ching Po Leung soup. I think both of my parents were equally skilled at making soups and tonics. I remember frequently hearing them discuss how to make different soups and how each of them learned the recipes from elders in their respective families.

Making a good soup always seemed a bit complicated, so it’s no surprise that as a young kid, it’s one of the foods that I paid the least attention to while it was being prepared by my parents in the kitchen. Luckily, this Ching Po Leung soup was made quite often throughout my childhood, so repetition definitely helped me remember how it was made and, most importantly, how it should taste! Like many Cantonese soups, Ching Po Leung is made with pork bones, which produce a rich stock. But one of the best parts of the soup is the meat on the pork bones, which is incredibly fragrant and delicious after hours of simmering. The meaty pork bones are so good that we always put extra in the soup and eat them with soy sauce on the side.

Ching Po Leung Cantonese Herb Pork Bone Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

As you’ll see from the ingredients list, the rehydrated dried ingredients embody the essence of this soup. While we love that part of the soup, it’s worth mentioning that many people prefer to only enjoy the soup stock. To each his own and more for me, I say.

Judy helped me put together this recipe to make sure all of the Chinese ingredients were written and translated correctly, so here’s the recipe, plus some helpful tips from Judy:

  • Like many soups, stocks, or stews, this soup tastes best on the second or third day.
  • The defining characteristic of Cantonese soup is its clarity. The soup might look clear (like my chicken stock), but it’s packed with flavor. To achieve this, the soup must be simmered low and slow throughout the cooking process. Too much boiling produces a cloudy soup.
  • Salt must be added right before serving. The key is to use less salt than normal, especially during the cooking process, in order to taste the sweetness of the soup itself.
  • Pork neck bones work great and it’s best to scoop them out and serve them with some light soy sauce. This is one of my favorites!
  • Cantonese people like to add dried seafood, because it adds a lot of umami flavor to the soup, but it’s totally optional.  
  • Because this recipe utilizes several dried ingredients, we found that the best way to get precise measurements was to use a kitchen scale, which is why you’ll see . Any well-stocked kitchen should have one!

Ching Po Leung Cantonese Herb Pork Bone Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

If all these ingredients sound daunting, then look for the pre-packaged ching bo leung soup mix at your local Chinese grocery store and follow the Chinese characters. It’s definitely easier having everything in one package for your soup. That said, any pre-packaged soup mix varies in its ingredients and this Ching Bo Leung soup is no different so don’t be surprised if pre-packaged soups like the one pictured below are missing or have extra ingredients!

ching po leung mix

Soak the pork bones in cold water for an hour. Rinse thoroughly and drain. The soaking process helps to get rid of any impurities or blood, to keep the soup clear.

In a large stock pot, add the pork bones, and fill with enough cold water to fully submerge the pork bones. Turn up the heat and bring to a boil. Next, turn off the heat, dump everything into a colander, and rinse the pork bones clean. Wash the soup pot as well. This process will help to get rid of any remaining impurities in the pork bones to ensure a clear soup.

Now put the pork bones back in the pot, and add the ginger, all of the dried ingredients, and three quarts of cold water.

Ching Po Leung Cantonese Herb Pork Bone Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring everything to a boil, and then immediately turn the heat down to simmer. Let the soup simmer for 3 to 4 hours.

Before serving, skim off any fat from the surface of the soup.

Ching Po Leung Cantonese Herb Pork Bone Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Salt to taste, and serve hot, along with some soy sauce on the table for dipping your pork into.

Ching Po Leung Cantonese Herb Pork Bone Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Ching Po Leung Cantonese Herb Pork Bone Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

34 Comments

  1. SB says


    I’ve heard that goji berries when simmered for a long time makes the final result bitter and unpleasant. However I have not tried this recipe yet. Can you please clarify me? Thanks

  3. Diana says


    Thanks so much for this helpful recipe, very easy to follow and find the ingredients. I just went today to source all the herbs and started simmering the soup before this comment. I’ve been away from home and no longer get that home made soup, didn’t realize how much I missed it until recently, so thank you this was a great find!
    Any chance you understand the benefits and purpose from these herbs and soup?

    • Judy says

      Hi Diana, this soup helps to expel inner dampness and promotes Qi flow (that’s what they say, anyway). Hope you like this recipe :-)

  4. Catherine says


    It seems like every Chinese family has their own way of making this soup. This is pretty close to the savory version my mom would make from time to time. More often we would make the sweet one and have it as one of the dessert soups that we kept in rotation. Good stuff!

  5. Sri Muljani says


    Finally, found this recipe. My mum used to cook this, for us the kids.
    Sometimes, she used blackened chicken also.
    Other times, she would put some other herbal medicines for girls in it, that was pungent and bitter tasting.
    Also, she used tang kui, instead of yu zhu. I don’t know what the difference. I guess tang kui is readily purchased?

    Everytime she cooked this, us – the children (2 older boys and 1 girl), would always try to grab the chicken legs + thighs first. The slowest one would get the chicken breast. And, our dad would always get the head, neck, breast and tail, and the liver.

    When we got older and sort of tired of this dish, it became a joke among us; if we behave then we wouldn’t eat this soup, we had to eat this if we were bad. What a fond memory.

    Thank you for sharing this recipe, remind me of her and her cooking and childhood memories.

    • Judy says

      Hi Sri, tang kui is mostly for women, to nourish the blood. It’s pretty strong tasting. But this soup recipe is made mild to suit everyone, and great tasting too :-)

      • Sri Muljani says

        Hi Judy,

        haha, well I guess that was why she put tang kui in it.

        I will try to make this one like yours then, so it’s milder and more palatable.

        BTW, do you happen to have water cress soup? My mum made it several times, I like it a lot. But, I could recall what she put in it. It has very rich broth and very tasty. So, it’s not a “weak” vegetable soup kind. (Maybe she put pork? But, it didn’t taste “lard-y”, and the soup was not cloudy either…)
        Supposedly also very good for your body and health kind of soup.

        Thank you Judy!

        Best wishes,

        Sri

          • Sri Muljani says

            Wow… What a wonderful coincidence. Great minds think a like :-)

            Yes, I did sign up for email newsletter. I will be looking forward to it.

            Thank you, thank you muchly!

            Best wishes,

            Sri

