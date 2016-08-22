Chicken Lo Mein – Restaurant style

Chicken Lo Mein is a classic takeout dish that we’ve all probably eaten at one time or another. We find, however, that it’s getting harder than ever to get a good lo mein these days! Hence the need for this recipe.

Chicken Lo Mein: A Takeout Favorite

Growing up, having Chinese takeout for dinner was always an uncommon occurrence. Usually, my mom or dad would prepare dinner, and there was never a need to order in.

On the rare occasion that both my parents were too tired or busy to cook, however, we would place an order from a place called No. 1 Chinese. Which is an apt name, because that particular place made some of the best takeout food I’ve ever had.

While you may think that the dishes we ordered from the standard takeout menu were similar to what we were eating every night for dinner, nothing could really be further from the truth.

Dishes like beef with broccoli, Singapore Mei Fun, and chicken lo mein were as rare a treat as the pot roasts and chicken pot pies I used to eat at my cousin’s house (her mom was much more well-versed in traditional American cooking than my own mother, who preferred making stir-fry over spaghetti and meatballs).

When it came to Chinese takeout, the one item that I ALWAYS requested was chicken lo mein. It’s still my go-to when I order out these days, but too often I’m disappointed by slightly soggy or overly greasy noodles that are somewhat lacking in the flavor department.

Which is why I decided to make it myself, with spectacular (if I may say so) results. If you’re a lo mein fan, definitely give this recipe a try! The key to the deep color of these noodles is dark soy sauce, which you can find at any Chinese grocery store.

Our Chicken Lo Mein Recipe: Instructions

If using fresh uncooked lo mein noodles, be sure to follow the directions on the noodle package that you purchased. Basically, boil your lo mein noodles in about 2 quarts of water until they are just cooked or al dente, dump them into a colander, give them a quick rinse in warm water and let drain thoroughly.

If you’re lucky enough to find them, get the cooked lo mein noodles that are now readily available today from Asian grocery stores which don’t require boiling!! Some readers used uncooked lo mein noodles without pre-cooking them first and ruined their dish so don’t make that mistake!

In a medium bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons each of cornstarch, water, and oil. In a wok over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, and sear the chicken for a couple minutes until browned. Remove from the wok, return to the marinade bowl, and set aside.

Add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the garlic. After 10 seconds, add the cabbage and carrots. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.

Add the noodles and chicken back to the wok and mix well from the bottom up for about 30 seconds. If the noodles aren’t coming apart, add about 1/4 cup water to the noodles to loosen them up a bit.

Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove the cover and add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and add the bean sprouts and scallions.

Stir-fry for one more minute…

And serve your home cooked Chicken lo Mein!