Chicken Lo Mein – Restaurant style

Chicken Lo Mein – Restaurant style

Chicken Lo Mein is a classic takeout dish that we’ve all probably eaten at one time or another. We find, however, that it’s getting harder than ever to get a good lo mein these days! Hence the need for this recipe.

Chicken Lo Mein: A Takeout Favorite

Growing up, having Chinese takeout for dinner was always an uncommon occurrence. Usually, my mom or dad would prepare dinner, and there was never a need to order in.

On the rare occasion that both my parents were too tired or busy to cook, however, we would place an order from a place called No. 1 Chinese. Which is an apt name, because that particular place made some of the best takeout food I’ve ever had.

While you may think that the dishes we ordered from the standard takeout menu were similar to what we were eating every night for dinner, nothing could really be further from the truth.

Dishes like beef with broccoli, Singapore Mei Fun, and chicken lo mein were as rare a treat as the pot roasts and chicken pot pies I used to eat at my cousin’s house (her mom was much more well-versed in traditional American cooking than my own mother, who preferred making stir-fry over spaghetti and meatballs).

When it came to Chinese takeout, the one item that I ALWAYS requested was chicken lo mein. It’s still my go-to when I order out these days, but too often I’m disappointed by slightly soggy or overly greasy noodles that are somewhat lacking in the flavor department.

Which is why I decided to make it myself, with spectacular (if I may say so) results. If you’re a lo mein fan, definitely give this recipe a try! The key to the deep color of these noodles is dark soy sauce, which you can find at any Chinese grocery store.

Our Chicken Lo Mein Recipe: Instructions 

If using fresh uncooked lo mein noodles, be sure to follow the directions on the noodle package that you purchased. Basically, boil your lo mein noodles in about 2 quarts of water until they are just cooked or al dente, dump them into a colander, give them a quick rinse in warm water and let drain thoroughly.

If you’re lucky enough to find them, get the cooked lo mein noodles that are now readily available today from Asian grocery stores which don’t require boiling!! Some readers used uncooked lo mein noodles without pre-cooking them first and ruined their dish so don’t make that mistake!

In a medium bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons each of cornstarch, water, and oil. In a wok over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, and sear the chicken for a couple minutes until browned. Remove from the wok, return to the marinade bowl, and set aside.

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.comAdd another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the garlic. After 10 seconds, add the cabbage and carrots. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.comAdd the noodles and chicken back to the wok and mix well from the bottom up for about 30 seconds. If the noodles aren’t coming apart, add about 1/4 cup water to the noodles to loosen them up a bit.

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.comThen cover the wok for one minute. Remove the cover and add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and add the bean sprouts and scallions.

Stir-fry for one more minute…

And serve your home cooked Chicken lo Mein!

Chicken Lo Mein Restaurant Style
 
This chicken lo mein recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home, and it actually tastes a lot better than what you can get at most takeout restaurants.
Ingredients
Instructions
  1. If using fresh lo mein noodles, be sure to follow the directions on the noodle package that you purchase. Basically boil your lo mein noodles in about 2 quarts of water until they are just cooked or al dente, dump them into a colander, give them a quick rinse in warm water and let drain thoroughly. If you’re lucky enough to find them, get the cooked lo mein noodles that are now readily available today from Asian grocery stores which don’t require boiling!! Some readers used uncooked lo mein noodles without pre-cooking them first and ruined their dish so don't make that mistake!
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons each of cornstarch, water, and oil. In a wok over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, and sear the chicken for a couple minutes until browned. Remove from the wok, return to the marinade bowl, and set aside.
  3. Add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the garlic. After 10 seconds, add the cabbage and carrots. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.
  4. Add the noodles and chicken back to the wok and mix well from the bottom up for about 30 seconds. If the noodles aren't coming apart, add about ¼ cup water to the noodles to loosen them up a bit.
  5. Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove the cover and add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and add the bean sprouts and scallions. Stir-fry for one more minute and serve.

 

    Hi,

    I would like to ask something about lo Mein noodles. Although our Asian supermarket here in Holland has a very good product range in noodles, the Lo Mein noodles are not there.
    My first question is this: are Lo Mein noodles always made with egg or is the yellow color from alkaline water ?
    My second question, what are really good dried Lo Mein brands that are internationally sold (not USA only) as I live in Europe.
    Last question, is dried spaghetti (with eggs) a good substitute for Lo Mein or is this really inferior ?

    • Sarah says

      Hi Jan, lo mein noodles are usually made with egg, yes. I don’t believe the thick egg lo mein noodles come dried (or at least I have not seen it). That said, you could use spaghetti. It’s not as starchy as regular fresh wheat noodles (which can stick to the wok), and it’ll still be delicious! We actually have a spaghetti noodle dish: https://thewoksoflife.com/spicy-crispy-pork-noodles/.

      • Jan Scherders says

        Thanks. I already tried your spicy pork noodles recipe and you are right, that’s is really good :)
        Are Udon noodles much different from fresh lo Mein noodles ?

        • Sarah says

          Udon noodles are thicker and are not made with egg. That said, you could also use them for this dish. It wouldn’t be lo mein, but it would a be a delicious stir-fried udon dish!

  3. Carla says

    Thank you so much for your recipe. I just cooked that for my Valentine! No squeezing in overcrowded restaurant and the pleasure of a delicious, flavorful and simple dish. Thank you Sarah.

  4. Heather says

    I have been trying different recipes for Lo Mein at home for years with results that were off the mark flavorwise. I am thrilled to have found your website with so many great recipes including this flavorful Lo Mein. It’s just as good cold as a left over year as it is hot out of the wok and way better than what I can get locally. Thank you for all of the wonderful recipes. This has become my go-to site for all things Chinese take-out.

  6. nagendra says

    When I try to take food from outside then I take this noodles recipe. But right now I want to try this recipe in my home also. Thank you so much for the delicious recipe.

  7. Ayesha says

    It looks easy to make & delicious.
    I will try.
    I won’t use sherry or wine. Is there any alternative.? Or just skip it.

  8. jaycee says

    Great recipe as is, or you can put your own spin on it. Made veggie Lo Mein with this recipe today, but going to make beef later on in the week. I didn’t have the Shaoxing wine, so I just used a little dry white I had in my fridge, but I plan on getting the Shaoxing wine for next time. I like adding just a few things like oyster sauce, ginger, cayenne, a bit more than a touch of sugar and I just use whatever veggies I have on hand. One thing though, I always make sure to have cabbage for my Lo Mein because I just love it in there. Thanks, I’m keeping this one.

  10. Tom B says

    I’ve made this recipe so many times, and every time I do, even after quadrupling the amount of chicken, carrots, and scallions (like having more of that than too many noodles, went through a body transformation and take it easy on carbs, but those twin marquis noodles are so freaking good), there is not a single leftover in the wok, with a group of three. It is such an amazing recipe, and I look forward to making a batch of chicken lo mein, egg rolls and egg drop soup this winter, and settling in for the night with a fireplace, and Die Hard on the TV to ring in the holiday season. Thinking a little outside the box, I was curious as to how you think using pork vs chicken would work in this recipe? Costco has some good looking boneless pork chops, and my mind went right to this recipe and bypassed the grill entirely. Thanks!

    • Bill says

      Hi Tom, I like your thinking about adding more veggies :) As for pork, the recipe will definitely work as written when substituting pork for the chicken. Happy cooking (and movie watching)!

