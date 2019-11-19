The Woks of Life

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

Published:
By

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein is a classic takeout dish we’ve all probably enjoyed. We find, however, that it’s getting harder than ever to get a good lo mein these days! Hence the need for this recipe.

A Personal Takeout Favorite

Growing up, having Chinese takeout for dinner was an uncommon occurrence. Usually, my mom or dad would prepare dinner.

On the rare occasion that both my parents were too tired or busy to cook, however, we would order from No. 1 Chinese Restaurant. An apt name, because that particular place made some of the best takeout food I’ve ever had.

While you may think the dishes we ordered from the standard takeout menu were similar to what we were eating every night for dinner, nothing could really be further from the truth. Dishes like beef and broccoli, Singapore Mei Fun, and chicken lo mein were a rare treat.

When it came to Chinese takeout, I ALWAYS requested chicken lo mein. It’s still my go-to when I order out these days, but too often, the noodles lack flavor and are soggy or overly greasy.

Which is why I decided to make it myself, with spectacular (if I may say so) results in just 30 minutes. If you’re a lo mein fan, give this recipe a try! The key to the deep color of these noodles is dark soy sauce, which you can find at any Chinese grocery store.

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Best Noodles for Lo Mein

There are two main noodle options for making lo mein: uncooked lo mein noodles, and cooked lo mein noodles. Both contain egg, so they should be yellow in color (note, they may also be labeled “Hokkien Noodles”). The main difference is that the uncooked noodles must be pre-boiled before stir-frying, while the cooked noodles are ready to go straight into the wok.

If using uncooked lo mein noodles, be sure to follow the directions on the package. Boil them until they are just cooked (al dente), dump them into a colander, give them a quick rinse in warm water, and drain thoroughly.

If you’re lucky enough to find them, get the cooked lo mein noodles readily available today from Chinese grocery stores. Give them a quick rinse in hot water to break up the block of noodles, but that’s all the prep needed!

Cooked Lo Mein Noodles, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein Recipe Instructions 

In a medium bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons each of cornstarch, water, and oil. In a wok over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, and sear the chicken for a couple minutes until browned. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Searing strips of chicken in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the garlic. After 10 seconds, add the cabbage and carrots. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.

Adding shredded cabbage and carrots, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the noodles and chicken back to the wok and mix well from the bottom up for about 30 seconds. If the noodles aren’t coming apart, add about 1/4 cup water to the noodles to loosen them up a bit.

Stir-frying Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove the cover and add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and add the bean sprouts and scallions.

Adding bean sprouts and scallions at final stage of cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for one more minute…

Tossing lo mein in a wok, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve your home cooked Chicken lo Mein!

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

4.84 from 25 votes

Restaurant-Style Chicken Lo Mein

This chicken lo mein recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home, and it actually tastes a lot better than what you can get at most takeout restaurants.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken lo mein
Servings: 6
Calories: 306kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons each of cornstarch, water, and oil. In a wok over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, and sear the chicken for a couple minutes until browned. Remove from the wok, and set aside.
  • Add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the garlic. After 10 seconds, add the cabbage and carrots. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.
  • Add the noodles and chicken back to the wok and mix well from the bottom up for about 30 seconds. If the noodles aren't coming apart, add about 1/4 cup water to the noodles to loosen them up a bit.
  • Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove the cover and add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and add the bean sprouts and scallions. Stir-fry for one more minute and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 306kcal | Carbohydrates: 42g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 58mg | Sodium: 502mg | Potassium: 343mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 3510IU | Vitamin C: 23.8mg | Calcium: 45mg | Iron: 1.6mg

Note: This recipe was originally published on our blog on August 22, 2016. We have updated it with nutrition information, metric measurements, and clearer instructions. The recipe remains the same. Enjoy! 

117 Comments

  1. beatrice lazar says

    5 stars
    Made the Cantonese Stir Fried Noodles last night and they were unbelievable delicious. I will make the Chicken Lo Mein tonight. So happy I found your website!!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Welcome Beatrice! Hope you enjoy the Chicken lo mein. The noodles are thicker and quite different from the pan fried noodles :)

      Reply

  2. geebz says

    Another hit. I did add some ham steak that was in the fridge. This is a great way to use cabbage and carrots! Very simple and quick to throw together. I will have this for lunch this week!

    Reply

  5. Irma Nazario says

    Hello, I have a quick question. Why is it that the photo show’s like there is julienne red bell peppers in it, but the recipe doesn’t mention it. I don’t recall anything red in the ingredients. Just checking before I make it.

    Reply

  6. Dan says

    4 stars
    Loved the recipe but I made the mistake of cooking 16 ounces of dry spaghetti noodles which messed up the ratio of the other ingredients. 16 oz of dry spaghetti noodle yields approximately 32 oz of prepared noodles, so I should have cooked 8 oz of dry noodle to get 16 oz of prepared. Next time! Thought I would pass along.

    Reply

  7. Julia says

    5 stars
    I don’t typically write reviews but had to for this one! Oustanding recipe! I just finished eating two bowls and so did my better half. Insanely good. Followed the recipe to a T. Used pre-cooked Lo Mein. No issues. Bought another $100 worth of groceries at a local Korean store just to try out other recipes.

    Reply

  8. Delli says

    This sounds so delicious! I have Celiac, so lo mein noodles are a no-go for me. Do you know of any gluten-free noodles that would work? I have tried to ask at my local Asian market, but the language barrier was a bit of a problem.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Delli, I don’t know a whole lot about gluten free noodle choices out there, but I think rice noodles would work. You could make this dish with the wide rice noodles (like what you would use to make pad thai). It won’t be lo mein, exactly, but I’m sure it would be delicious!

      Reply

  9. Rick says

    5 stars
    Just got a cast iron wok in so I wanted to make my favorite Chinese dish, chicken lo mein. Let’s just say that I will not have to order this for take-out any longer. My goodness, the flavors in this recipe make this truly righteous!

    Reply

  10. Antonio says

    Please revise the directions. The fresh lo mein noodles need to be cooked!!! I ended up with a chewy, sticky mess of raw noodles. Not appetizing at all.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Antonio, there are precooked noodles and uncooked noodles, and they should be labeled on the package. From your results, it sounds like you used the uncooked noodles which must be cooked in boiling water first and drained before making the dish. The cooked version can be used straight away out of the package. Check out our Noodles and Wrappers page for pictures and descriptions.

      Reply

      • Karen Blasingame says

        Bill, thank you for the update. I have a great little Vietnamese market up the road from work that I get all my supplies from, including fresh lo mien noodles. It’s my go-to place for when I crave Pho and need the fresh ingredients too. Your Lo mien looks fantastic! I will be excited to make this. The problem with all the other restaurants is that the lo mien very often is tasteless! Such a let down. I’m glad I stumbled across your blog.

        Reply

        • Kris says

          I had a duck in the fridge that needed to be cooked. So I stuffed a couple of halved mandarin oranges up inside of it, then covered it in Chinese five spice, and slow roasted it in the oven for a few hours. Then I took it out and shredded it, replacing the chicken with the duck.

          I used two large packages of fresh egg noodles, a head of cabbage, and 5 julienned carrots, a bag of bean sprouts and an entire package of spring onions.

          I had to take the sauce and triple it twice, because it didn’t have nearly the sauce I needed to make it taste like anything, but once I did, it was fantastic. It didn’t fit in my wok, so I lost that flavour from it cooking at high heat in the woke. I cooked the carrots, cabbage, ginger, and garlic(yes, I know no ginger was in your recipe, but all I had was ginger-garlic pureed and frozen cubes that we buy from the Indian section of the store) and the wine. Then I put everything into my biggest stock pot and combined, and it was wonderful.

          Thank you for yet another great recipe. Except for the long cooking time for the duck, which was my choice, this dinner came together in mere minutes. I’m lucky and have a mandolin, which I used for the cabbage, and a vegetable peeler which one side does juilianne, which is how I did the carrots.

          Now to see how my family likes it, as I just finished cooking it. I tried it and liked it, it smells amazing, and reminds me a lot of what we get at the local takeaway. It’s not as dark as yours, but I think that’s because o couldn’t do it all in the wok.

          Reply

    • Karen Blasingame says

      I made the same mistake once too, using uncooked noodles when the recipe didn’t indicate which ones to use. I had to throw the whole thing out. This recipe looks good.

      Reply

      • Bill says

        Hi Karen and Antonio, Thanks for your comments on the noodles, since it served as a reminder to update the recipe. I updated the recipe to include directions about pre-cooking certain fresh noodles, and placed ingredient links to noodles pages for readers and cooks to view the products we have used. To be clear, Sarah used pre-cooked lo mein egg noodles for this recipe, which don’t have to be cooked before adding to the wok.

        Thanks so much again as your comments. Comments & questions help make our site and recipes better every day!

        Reply

