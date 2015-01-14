The Woks of Life

American Chicken Chow Mein with Fried Noodles

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

So I was originally against posting an American Chicken Chow Mein recipe on the blog. I’ve had chicken chow mein a grand total of ONE time in my life (well, two now), and I can’t say that my first experience with the takeout dish was very positive. To be honest, I had no idea what it even was. With the words “chow mein” in the name, I expected there to be noodles involved–I expected it to be something like this dish of pan fried noodles and chicken. What I got–a dish of soggy vegetables and bland chicken with a sparse sprinkling of stale fried noodles on top–was decidedly disappointing.

However, we’ve had a few requests for the old school chicken chow mein dish, and my dad’s knowledge of Americanized takeout cooking made it an easy addition to the repertoire. After trying it for a second time, I warmed up to it a bit. If done right, it’s simple and satisfying. To the classic Americanized chicken chow mein lovers out there, this one’s for you.

For the chow mein crispy fried noodles:

For marinating the chicken:

To assemble the dish:

These noodles were the closest thing I could find in our local Asian grocery store to the fresh noodles we used to fry in the restaurant years ago.  The noodles were generally wider and without any color, but these worked out just fine. You can also buy egg roll skins and cut them into strips to make the crispy fried noodles.

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your oil to 400 degrees in a deep medium pot. Break up the noodles with your fingers and drop them in the oil a handful at a time.

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Use a pair of heatproof chopsticks or a long fork to break up the noodles and prevent them from sticking together. Fry until golden brown. You can see from the picture why I said to use a deep pot. The pot has about 2 inches of oil in it, but once the noodles went in, the oil bubbles up almost to the top of the pot. Be careful when frying like this and start with a small batch until you get a “feel”for it. Safety first – always. 

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

You may need to flip/move the noodles so they brown evenly. Drain on a paper towel and let cool. Repeat until all noodles are done and set aside. These crispy freshly fried noodles are addictive so make enough to snack on while you’re cooking or you won’t have any left for the dish!  Better yet, if you’re going retro and making this dish, then serve a bowlful of these with some duck sauce (sweet plum sauce) as an appetizer or starter like all Chinese restaurants used to do.

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

In a medium bowl, marinate the chicken with the soy sauce, sesame oil, and cornstarch. Set aside while you prepare the other ingredients.

When you’re ready to cook, place a wok over high heat. Add a tablespoon of oil and sear the chicken.

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove from the wok and set aside. Add the onions and garlic to the wok and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the celery and mushrooms. Stir-fry for another minute. 

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the bamboo shoots, water chestnuts (if using), napa cabbage, and bok choy.

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

After stir-frying for about 30 seconds, add the seared chicken, chicken stock, salt, sugar, pepper, and bean sprouts. Stir-fry until the mixture comes to a boil.

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Gradually stir in the corn starch slurry until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon. If you like more sauce,  you can add more chicken stock and re-season. Serve over rice. Top the dish with a generous handful of fried noodles and enjoy.

Nothin’ like classic American Chinese takeout food at home!

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

American Chinese Chicken Chow Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

American Chicken Chow Mein with Fried Noodles

This classic Americanized chicken chow mein with crispy fried noodles recipe is a Chinese restaurant throwback dish that is totally dated but when prepared right, it is a healthy and tasty dish!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese American
Keyword: chicken chow mein
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 376kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the noodles:

For marinating the chicken:

To assemble the dish:

Instructions

  • Heat your oil to 400 degrees in a deep medium pot. Break up the noodles with your fingers and drop them in the oil a handful at a time. Use a pair of heatproof chopsticks or a long fork to break up the noodles and prevent them from sticking together. Fry until golden brown. You may need to flip/move the noodles so they brown evenly. Drain on a paper towel and let cool. Repeat until all noodles are done and set aside.
  • In a medium bowl, marinate the chicken with the soy sauce, sesame oil, and cornstarch. Set aside while you prepare the other ingredients.
  • When you're ready to cook, place a wok over high heat. Add a tablespoon of oil and sear the chicken. Remove from the wok and set aside. Add the onions and garlic to the wok and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Then add the celery and mushrooms. Stir-fry for another minute.
  • Add the bamboo shoots, water chestnuts (if using), napa cabbage, and bok choy. After stir-frying for about 30 seconds, add the seared chicken, chicken stock, salt, sugar, pepper, and bean sprouts. Stir-fry until the mixture comes to a boil.
  • Gradually stir in the corn starch slurry until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon. If you like more sauce, you can add more chicken stock and re-season. Serve over rice. Top the dish with a generous handful of fried noodles and enjoy. Nothin' like takeout food at home!

Nutrition

Calories: 376kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 20g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 53mg | Sodium: 642mg | Potassium: 659mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 2785IU | Vitamin C: 43.7mg | Calcium: 126mg | Iron: 2.1mg

21 Comments

  1. okiegirl says


    This did not work out well for me. The cabbage, the sprouts, everything was kind of soggy. The very bright spot was the fried noodles, which I could not get enough of as a snack. I don’t think I’ll make this again.

    Reply

  2. Toni says


    This classic recipe is superb. I haven’t found a similar recipe. It’s straight forward and simple to prepare. I’ve made it several times and it has become a comfort meal.

    Reply

  3. LisaO says

    We can order this from several places here in rural Pennsylvania. I’m going to attempt to make it myself but I’m a little intimidated. I could not find baby bok choy so I just bought the adult kind. Haha. I have never worked with it or napa cabbage before. Do you only use the bok choy leaves in this dish? Could I just cut up the big leaves to substitute for the baby? Is it at all similar to spinach in taste when it’s cooked?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi LisaO, the large bok choy is actually what this dish calls for, and you can use both the stems and leaves. In my opinion, bok choy tastes more refreshing and sweeter than spinach.

      Reply

  4. Valerie says


    THIS is what I remember as Chicken Chow Mein and how it was cooked at our only and very authentic Chinese restaurant–The Dragon Seed–at least 55 years ago, and it was delicious. Now in New England, Chicken Chow Mein is just a very basic onion, chicken, and celery concoction. My Italian mother would never turn down my father’s suggestion for Chinese food. I have many fond memories of those family dinners in that dark restaurant and my mother trying to hog all the soft jellies covered in sesame seeds. I am definitely making this, and thank you for including this recipe in your delicious array of recipes. P.S. I just read Chris B’s review, and I couldn’t agree more. Even Italian food has become one dimensional compared to my Nona’s cooking. But with all the lovely spices and sauces that add depths of flavor to Chinese cooking, it’s blasphemy what is offered now as Chinese food–even Americanized Chinese food! Okay, I’m taking my soapbox and going to make myself feel better with fried noodles.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Valerie, this is also how we remember it, because Bill’s parents’ restaurant used to serve it. We’re sorry to see these types of classic dishes slowly disappearing from take-out menus.

      Reply

  5. Abby says


    I hadn’t commented on this recipe because I didn’t know it was here. I was looking for Chop Suey. In my region, this exact dish is called Chop Suey at every takeout joint. I made a vegetarian version of this, and it was the exact crunchy bean sprout heavy, gloppy sauced dish I was craving. It’s my favorite!

    Pls thank your Dad for sharing his memories of how to make this staple American Chinese dish!

    Could you also share your thoughts on Subgum Chop Suey? Is the difference just chopp9ng the veggies really fine?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Abby, it is a classic dish indeed! Chop suey actually does not imply that the ingredients are chopped. Chop suey translates to a “mixed” bunch of ingredients. The dish is basically made with what you have laying around in the fridge! In restaurants, there are mixed veggies similar to the classic chicken chow mein, but sometimes carrots and peppers are added and usually one or two different kinds of meat. Enjoy!

      Reply

  6. Chris B says

    Thank you for publishing this recipe. I know this sort of “take out” isn’t in vogue but I grew up eating at local Chinese restaurants that were owned mostly by folks from Hong Kong, and yes, we had the Americanized versions of those dishes. I have looked for this recipe for a while now and am very glad to have it.

    The restaurant we went to most when I was very small served dishes like this with lots of wonderful, fresh veggies and crispy, fried noodles on the side. The canned/bagged supermarket noodles are horrible, so I look forward to making my own.

    Thank you for publishing the “Americanized” version of some of the recipes. To me, they are food that I grew eating and loved, and your versions are even tastier. Now, most of the restaurants around us serve Schezwan or Mandarin style dishes, and I miss the not so authentic Hong Kong style dishes from my childhood, tasty as the others are. It’s nice to be able to make some of it at home when the craving strikes.

    Thanks!!

    Reply

    • Abby says


      Your memories are similar to mine, and I miss being able to get the foods that were staple “Chinese Food” when I was growing up.

      I also miss the little paper umbrellas that came with drinks, lidded and domed silver serving dishes, and menus where you could choose from Column A and Column B for your entree.

      There is really nothing I loved more than a “fancy” 1970s Chinese restaurant. The waitresses looked so glamorous to me. I felt really grown-up pouring myself tea into my little cup from the beautiful silver pot and eating with chopsticks. The decor and dishes were so ornate that it felt like taking a trip to the Orient (no, not a word I would use now) when I was a little girl. Of course, the delicious food and all the leftovers in the cartons with the red pagodas were the best part.

      Nowdays, those great old Cantonese dishes are harder and harder to find. We actually have a Chinese restaurant here that has an owner who states he serves no Chop Suey or Egg Foo Youg like it is a badge of honor.

      Reply

  7. Brandon J. Li says


    Chow Mein or Chop Suey (usually chicken, shrimps or beef) is an easy to eat “Introductory” (simple and mild with a vague familiarity) dish to Chinese-American cuisine that many folks use to get their feet wet. Done well it can be a joy to eat especially if they don’t use those disgusting canned La Choy fried noodles. My Pops and I will usually order chow mein (fried noodle) or chop suey (steamed rice) when we first visit a new C-A restaurant figuring if they can’t get even the least expensive, simplest entree correct they might wanna get a McDonald’s franchise instead.
    This is the only Chicken Chow Mein recipe that we have tried (made it today for lunch along with your Hot and Sour Soup recipe) and it was wonderful. Light, delicate, balanced and fantastic vegetables that not a single child or adult refused to eat. Your Dad’s version reminds me of a good Moo Goo Gai Pan and I’ll gladly make and eat this often.

    BTW – Usually I substitute steamed rice for the stale canned noodles (that so many places use) but your freshly fried noodles really are wonderful and add much to the dish (and yes they are great for nibbling on as well)

    Reply

  8. Gene says

    Perhaps part of the reason why there are few comments is that to many Chinese…even ABCs such as myself from San Francisco…this ISN’T “chow mein.”

    In New York it may be, but in many other places (San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto) what Chinese call “chow mein” is soft noodles, stir fried with vegetables, perhaps a meat, generally chicken or “cha siu” and maybe a shrimp or two if desired, and lightly tossed with soy and oyster sauce…akin to what you in The New York area call “lo mein.” I have to remember that when visiting! In fact in Philadelphia I have been served “chow mein” with no noodles at all, like chop suey. Imagine…chow mein that has NO “MEIN!” Once I heard a Philadelphia woman ask for in a Chinese market: “mein noodles.” Of course, that means “noodle noodles!” But at least she knew where to shop!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Gene, in the old days, this was indeed Chicken chow mein but it is now extinct and chicken chow mein is exactly as you describe it, especially in all of those progressive cities you mention. The dish behind the name has certainly changed!

      Reply

  9. Todd says

    I can’t believe so few comments on this dish.

    First I should mention this is my wife’s favorite thing to order from take-out. I can take it or mostly leave it. So we made this the other day and it was better than ANY take-out we’ve have. In fact along with some of the other dishes on your site I don’t think we will ever order take-out again. I do have a 70,000 BTU wok burner that I’ll be building into an outdoor kitchen so that probably helps. We can’t wait to try more recipes.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Todd, It seems that this classic version of chicken chow mein is a little bit out of vogue but it doesn’t make it any less delicious! Sounds like you are well equipped with that nice wok burner so keep on cooking!

      Reply

