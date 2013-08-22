The Woks of Life

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry

By 16 Comments

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Today’s recipe for Chicken and Chinese Broccoli stir fry begins with a little anecdote.

So when I was in college (I can’t believe I’m now a person who can say “When I was in college…” I feel so old), trying to make do by getting creative at the dining hall’s do-it-yourself pasta station or choking down vegan couscous salad (that was all they had if you got there a minute after 8:00), I would naturally get homesick for…you know, food that didn’t involve soulless mixtures of couscous and kidney beans, large pans of slowly congealing meat, and/or gallons of nondescript canned spaghetti sauce.

So every now and then, my friends and I would rally and order Chinese takeout. Sometimes we went for pizza. Sometimes it was Indian. But most often, we went for Chinese.

Or…”Chinese.”

Right, so one particular evening, I was really in need of something “Chinese” that wasn’t heavily covered in grease. I bypassed the sesame chicken, the noodles, and every “garlic sauce” option on the menu.

No. I was looking for something a little closer to home.

So we walked to the local place and lo and behold, I found my answer on the “special” menu. (Visualize for a moment the anatomy of a Chinese takeout restaurant. You know those lit-up, faded food photos that are always above kitchen? The ones you never take a second glance at because they’re usually not included on the larger, infinitely more attractive paper menus sitting on the counter? It was there. Does ANYONE ever order off that thing? I guess I did. Tsk tsk.)

It was just chicken stir-fried with Chinese veggies. It looked like choy sum or Chinese broccoli in the picture, and I got irrationally happy about it.

So by the time we get back to the dorm, I’m really excited, right? I open up that styrofoam container, and it looks great. Not a trace of fried neon-orange globules or goopy sauce anywhere.

And then I take a bite.

And it’s so bad.

It was salty. It was sandy (an indication that they hadn’t bothered to wash the veg). It was a gastronomic travesty!

(I tend to get a little overdramatic when it comes to such things.)

So naturally, after that experience, I had to recreate this chicken and Chinese broccoli dish myself. In a non-gross, infinitely more well-executed way, so that I could get the whole sordid experience out of my head.

Is that weird?

Here’s the dish. Since that initial therapeutic cooking session, I’ve remade it many times, because it’s just so dern easy. A lot easier than ordering it at a takeout restaurant and carefully picking out the non-sandy chicken, because hey…you paid for it, and it’s after 11 PM, and you already walked ALL the way back to your dorm room, so it’s not like you’re going to go back and complain.

Yeah. It’s WAY easier than that.

Here it is, folks. I make my chicken and chinese broccoli version with shiitake mushrooms, because I like ’em. But you can leave those out if you don’t have them on hand. This time, I also found baby Chinese broccoli, which is a bit more tender than the regular stuff, but either will do ya just fine.

You’ll need:

Start by washing your vegetables by soaking them in water. You’ll want to give them around three rinses, to make sure they’re really clean. Like…CLEAN. You don’t want to experience “Sarah Ordered Sandy Food: The SEQUEL.”

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

(Note: if using Chinese broccoli, make sure to peel the ends about two inches up the stalk. Like asparagus, those ends can be a little tough).

Slice up your chicken into thin strips and put it all in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the shaoxing wine, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, the white pepper, sesame oil, and cornstarch. Stir and set aside while you’re preparing the other stuff.

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Slice up your garlic and your mushrooms. (The garlic was camera-shy. Which is why it’s, uh, not pictured. Silly garlic! Ha. Ha. *ahem*)

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a large wok or skillet. Add the chicken and stir-fry it, just until you get a nice sear on the outside. Remove the chicken to a bowl and set aside. Then stir-fry the mushrooms and set those aside.

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another couple tablespoons of oil to the pan and add the garlic and the greens. Stir-fry until the greens are wilted, about 3 minutes.

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add your chicken and mushrooms back to the pan and stir everything together. Add another tablespoon each of shaoxing wine and soy sauce. Continue to stir-fry for another couple minutes until the veggies are tender.

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your chicken and Chinese broccoli stir fry with lots of rice!

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli Stir-Fry

Chicken and Chinese Broccoli stir fry is a simple dish to put together and uses healthy Chinese broccoli that has plenty of leafy greens.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time1 hr 10 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken and chinese broccoli
Servings: 4
Calories: 245kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Start by washing your vegetables by soaking them in water. You’ll want to give them two to three good rinses to make sure they’re really clean.
  • Slice up your chicken into thin strips and put it all in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the shaoxing wine, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, the white pepper, sesame oil, and cornstarch. Stir and set aside to marinate for a few minutes.
  • Slice up your mushrooms and garlic.
  • Heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a large wok or skillet. Add the chicken and stir-fry it, just until you get a nice sear on the outside. Remove the chicken to a bowl and set aside. Then stir-fry the mushrooms and set those aside.
  • Add another couple tablespoons of oil to the pan and add the garlic and the greens. Stir-fry until the greens are wilted, about 3 minutes.
  • Add your chicken and mushrooms back to the pan and stir everything together. Add another tablespoon each of shaoxing wine and soy sauce. Continue to stir-fry for another couple minutes until the veggies are tender.

Notes

(The 1 hour prep time refers to the mushrooms, which have to soak. Actual active prep is more like 5 minutes).

Nutrition

Calories: 245kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 36mg | Sodium: 598mg | Potassium: 322mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 11355IU | Vitamin C: 145.4mg | Calcium: 274mg | Iron: 2.4mg

 

16 Comments

  1. Pilar says

    5 stars
    Thank you! I made this and it was a BIG hit with my family. My son doesn’t like mushrooms (crazy, I know) so I added carrots instead. Delicious. My grocery store didn’t have Shaoxing wine so I had to use rice wine. But, this just means I get to make it again once I all of the ingredients! Thank you!!!

    Reply

  2. Amanda Choy says

    I made this dinner tonight for my husband who is Chinese, he said that it reminds him of the dinners his mom would make!! I didn’t have mushrooms so I left those out and it was still very tasty! I served it with rice. So far every dish I’ve made from your website is great! Thank you

    Reply

  4. Diana says

    4 stars
    Even after adding a little water, there was no sauce to speak of. I think the shiitake mushrooms absorbed them. Other than that, it was yummy. Just wish I had sauce to serve this dish over rice.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Diana, next time, you can try adding chicken stock with a little more seasonings and some cornstarch to create a sauce.

      Reply

  5. VietQt says

    I tried this dish tonight. I used organic chicken breasts and used 2 instead of 1 since they are smaller than standard. I recommend to use 3 tablespoon veg oil instead of 4 because it was very oily. Also, use 3 tablespoon soy sauce instead of 2 because it was not salty enough and tasted like too much shaoxing wine.

    Reply

  6. Zia says

    Looks beautiful. When you say to add oil to the pan (for cooking the next ingredient), do you mean sesame oil? So 1/4 to oil for the marinade and extra (s.o.) for cooking? Thank you so much. I’m a newbie to this kind of cooking so big get a wee confused.

    Reply

  8. Dee says

    I like you have cooked the meal that was a disappointment… this looks delishhhhhh! I have to try it… Mine was crispy beef…

    Reply

