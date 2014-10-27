The Woks of Life

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup is such a basic, no-brainer bowl of noodles that you’ll find at most Cantonese restaurants. But if you’re not near a Chinatown or Cantonese place, you’ll definitely want to give it a try at home. It’s so easy to put together!

If you’re not in the mood for a classic wonton noodle soup with shrimp and pork, check out our simple wonton soup recipe that is fantastic and just as the recipe says, very simple and sans noodle and shrimp. The Shanghai clan (Judy) also has their own version of Shanghai small wonton which is pretty authentic and delicious.

You do need some special ingredients, but the method is very simple. For the noodles, you’ll need Hong Kong “wonton noodles.” Make sure not to confuse these with the Hong Kong style pan-fried noodles, which is what’s used to make our Simple Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles, Pan-fried Noodles with Chicken, and Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan-fried Noodles. They look a little similar, so make sure to look at the package closely.

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll also need wonton skin. Look for the square-shaped egg version, which is what’s used for Cantonese-style wontons. You’ll likely see wonton skin that’s white, and wonton skin that’s yellow. You’re looking for the yellow version. The white version doesn’t have egg in it, and is used in our Simple Wonton Soup.

We have more pictures and explanation of different types of noodles and wrappers in our Chinese Noodles and Wrappers ingredients page. It’s definitely a good read to answer any questions you may have.Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Start by making the wonton filling. Add the pork, 3/4 teaspoon salt, sugar, sesame oil, white pepper, wine, oil, water, and cornstarch to a bowl and whip everything together by hand for 15 minutes, or in a food processor for 5 minutes. You want the pork to look like a paste. Mix in the chopped shrimp.

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

To make the wontons, take a wrapper, and add only about a teaspoon of filling.

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Use your finger to coat the edges with water (this helps the two sides seal together), and fold in half so you have a triangle shape. Bring together the two outer corners, and press to seal.

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.comCantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.comCantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue assembling until all the filling is gone. This Cantonese wonton noodle soup recipe should make about 3 dozen wontons.

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.comCantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

To assemble the wonton noodle soup, heat up the chicken broth in a medium pot. Adjust seasoning by adding salt, to taste.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and boil the noodles just until al dente. Divide among 6 bowls. Add the wontons and boil for about 4-5 minutes until they float and the filling is cooked through. Divide wontons among the bowls, and cover with hot broth. Serve!

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

If you want your soup a little more flavorful, you can also add a couple drops of sesame oil, chopped scallion, and white pepper over the top!

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.comCantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.comCantonese Wonton Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup
 
This wonton noodle soup recipe is comforting as it is authentic. Pork & shrimp wontons, chicken broth and HK style egg noodles make this wonton noodle soup
Ingredients
  • 8 oz. ground pork
  • ¾ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
  • ¾ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ⅛ teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • ½ teaspoon cornstarch
  • 6 oz. shrimp, chopped
  • ½ pack wonton skin (the square-shaped egg wonton skin)
  • 12 oz. wonton egg noodles (see photo above)
  • 8 cups high quality chicken broth
Instructions
  1. Start by making the filling. Add the pork, ¾ teaspoon salt, sugar, sesame oil, white pepper, wine, oil, water, and cornstarch to a bowl and whip everything together by hand for 15 minutes, or in a food processor for 5 minutes. You want the pork to look like a paste. Mix in the chopped shrimp.
  2. To make the wontons, take a wrapper, and add only about a teaspoon of filling. Use your finger to coat the edges with water (this helps the two sides seal together), and fold in half so you have a triangle shape. Bring together the two outer corners, and press to seal. Continue assembling until you've used up the filling (this recipe should make about 3 dozen wontons).
  3. To assemble the dish, heat up the chicken broth in a medium pot. Adjust seasoning by adding salt, to taste.
  4. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and boil the noodles just until al dente. Divide among 6 bowls. Add the wontons and boil for about 4-5 minutes until they float and the filling is cooked through. Divide wontons among the bowls, and cover with hot broth. Serve!
  5. If you want your soup a little more flavorful, you can also add a couple drops of sesame oil, chopped scallion, and white pepper over the top!

 

