Recipes » Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup

Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup

Published: Last Updated:
22 Comments

Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup is so classic, I feel like a fraud for not posting it sooner! Since it’s the season for soups, I hope you give this traditional recipe a try. It will warm you, and the collagen-rich broth is thought to improve the skin and slow aging! 

Yes, They Are Actual Chicken Feet

I know some readers will be weirded out by the chicken feet in this recipe. I could call them “phoenix claws” to cover up any awkwardness, but I’ll just call them what they are.

The bottom line is, yes, this is not a recipe for everyone! I still remember my own reaction when I had this soup the first time––when I was getting to know Bill and his family. 

Bill’s parents used to make Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup all the time, and that’s who I learned it from. I’m pretty certain all Cantonese kids have had this soup at least once, probably at their parents’ or grandparents’ house. That’s how traditional it is!

Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup, thewoksoflife.com

The Art of Cantonese Soups

Cantonese soups are not only about taste, but nourishment and targeted health benefits. It takes years of training to pair and combine ingredients, because each component plays a key role in achieving the right flavors and benefits.

With considerations like the season, age, overall health, and constitution, Cantonese soups can become a real art. I’ve come to realize the process is very unique. All the flavor comes from the ingredients. The only spice is salt, which you add right before serving! 

After hours of simmering, there isn’t one dominant flavor, but a harmony of tastes from the combination of those few great ingredients. No special cooking techniques––just time, patience, and layering flavors from a few key components: 

  • Protein: Opt for pork, chicken, and/or seafood. Cantonese soups rarely use beef or lamb.
  • Fruits and vegetables: Commonly used ones are pear, papaya, water chestnuts, carrots, mushrooms, lotus root, mountain yam, and leafy greens like bok choy or watercress.
  • Herbs and grains: Consider barley, peanuts, almonds, dates, goji berries, and lily bulbs. There are many others that are more obscure (not to mention hard to translate!). 
  • Ginger: This ingredient is probably the common thread that appears in every soup. Ginger adds to the warming effect of soups and a clean flavor.
  • Dried seafood: Cantonese people love seafood. Dried scallops, dried squid, and dried fish maw all add wonderful depth to Cantonese soups—similar to how you might drop a few anchovies into salad dressing or pasta. 

Sliced ginger, thewoksoflife.com

Pick what you have or sounds most appealing to you, and make you and your loved ones a delicious, nutritious soup this winter!

Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup: Recipe Instructions

Soak the dried seaweed (haidai, 海带, also known as kelp or kombu) in water for an hour, rinsing it with water a couple of times to ensure there’s no sediment. Drain and set aside.

Dried kelp strips, thewoksoflife.com

You can also use fresh rehydrated haidai/kelp if you are lucky enough to have local Chinese or Asian market that carries it. Rinse the peanuts also and set aside. 

Seaweed and peanuts, thewoksoflife.com

So how do you prepare chicken feet? Relax, they are processed with skin removed and cleaned thoroughly before they arrive to the butcher counter! All you need to do is rinse the chicken feet, and trim away the nail portion with kitchen shears.

Trimming claws from chicken feet, thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a soup pot. Fill with enough water to submerge completely, and add 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine. Bring to a boil, and let boil for 1 minute. Remove from the burner, drain, and rinse clean.

Chicken feet in pot with water, thewoksoflife.com

The chicken feet then go back into the soup pot with the seaweed/haidai (海带), peanuts, ginger slices, and 12 cups of water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. 

Chicken feet, seaweed, ginger, peanuts, thewoksoflife.com

Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium and cook with the lid on for an additional 20 minutes. 

Simmering Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Lastly, reduce the heat to a low simmer (with movement, but no large bubbles) for 2 hours, until the chicken feet are soft and falling off the bone tender.

Pot of Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Add salt to taste, garnish with chopped scallions, and serve.

Chinese Chicken Feet Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Feet Soup with Peanuts and Seaweed, thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup, thewoksoflife.com
4.75 from 4 votes

Cantonese Chicken Feet Soup

This traditional, nourishing chicken feet soup recipe is a warming Chinese tonic you may have had growing up in your parents' or grandparents' kitchen.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time2 hrs 45 mins
Total Time3 hrs 45 mins
Course: Soups
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken feet soup
Servings: 8
Calories: 294kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 15 grams dried seaweed (haidai, 海带, also known as kelp or kombu - sliced into thin strips, a small handful)
  • 1 cup raw shelled peanuts (150g)
  • 1 1/2 pounds chicken feet (700g)
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 4 slices ginger
  • 12 cups water (2800 ml)
  • salt (to taste)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)

Instructions

  • Soak the dried seaweed for an hour, rinsing it with water a couple of times to ensure there’s no sediment. Drain and set aside. Rinse the peanuts also and set aside.
  • Rinse the chicken feet, and trim away the nail portion with kitchen shears. Transfer to a soup pot. Fill with enough water to submerge completely, and add 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine. Bring to a boil, and let boil for 1 minute. Remove from the burner, drain, and rinse clean.
  • The chicken feet then go back into the soup pot with the hai dai (海带), peanuts, ginger slices, and 12 cups of water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.
  • Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium and cook with the lid on for an additional 20 minutes.
  • Lastly, reduce the heat to a low simmer (with movement, but no large bubbles) for 2 hours, until the chicken feet are soft and falling off the bone tender. Add salt to taste, garnish with chopped scallions, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 294kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 21g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 71mg | Sodium: 664mg | Potassium: 162mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 85IU | Calcium: 109mg | Iron: 2mg

22 Comments

  1. Robin says

    Why not add some julienned bamboo shoots, and reconstituted julienned shiitake mushrooms to the soup.. plus a little light soy sauce, and a few drops of sesame oil…and thin sliced egg omelette for visual effect
    But, in all my travels to Guangzhou ( Canton). I have never come across “ just chicken feet soup”. Have Had it added to/with pork/ meaty pork( spare rib) bones,as a Soup base.
    But, it does make an economical, tasteful soup!

