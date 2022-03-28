The Woks of Life

Cabbage and Glass Noodle Stir-Fry

by:
48 Comments
Cabbage Stir-fry with Eggs and Glass Noodles

This cabbage stir-fry with glass noodles and scrambled eggs is an easy, economical, and satisfying recipe. It also happens to be vegetarian! It’s filling enough to be a main meal for one or two people, and makes a great side dish as part of a larger meal.

Note: This recipe was originally published in August of 2013 (it’s one of our earliest recipes!). It has been updated in 2022, with new photos, clearer instructions, metric measurements, and more. The recipe has stayed mostly the same, with very minor adjustments. Enjoy!

One of My Go-To Easy Meals

Deciding what to eat during a busy day can be tough. You might just want to chase away your hunger with some cereal, a piece of fruit, or a can of soup.

At our house, a quick meal for Sarah might be a plate of pan-fried noodles. For me, it’s just a bowl of wonton soup, which we usually stock in our freezer. For Kaitlin, it would be microwaving whatever leftovers she can find, and Bill would probably just skip a meal.

No matter how much we love to cook, we’ve all had the experience of wandering into the kitchen, poking around, and talking ourselves out of cooking.

Cabbage stir-fry with noodles and eggs

But stir-fries are a great way to throw together something tasty and healthy without too much effort. This cabbage and glass noodle stir-fry is one such dish.

You need mung bean vermicelli noodles, which come in big packs of individually wrapped packets, half a cabbage (one of the most long-lasting vegetables in the fridge), garlic, scallion, and some seasonings.

Package of mung bean vermicelli noodles

In the course of minutes, you have something piping hot, healthy, and delicious to enjoy—and you don’t even need anything to go with it if you’re cooking for 1 or 2 people!

Ingredients for cabbage stir-fry

A Flexible Stir-fry

There are no limits as to what you can do with stir-fries, so use our recipes as guides and be as creative as you want.

You can substitute your “likes” for your “don’t likes,” your “haves” for “don’t haves,” and your “can eats” for “can’t eats.”

You can also adjust seasoning. I love fish sauce, so I like to add a teaspoon of it with my vegetables. It makes the dish tastier, more complex (in a good way) and definitely more interesting. Some people love spicy food, so add some doubanjiang, or serve it with chili oil if that’s what you like.

Another trick to achieve a good stir-fry is to know the cooking time required for each ingredient. For example, carrots require a longer cooking time than celery, so just let the carrots cook for a few minutes first before adding the celery.  Once you’ve got that principle down, you can’t go wrong!

Tip!

If you live in an area with a local Chinese grocery store, try to find Taiwanese flat cabbage, which has looser, crunchier leaves. If not, a regular green cabbage will work in this recipe.

Taiwanese Cabbage

Recipe Instructions

Soak the mung bean vermicelli noodles for about 10 minutes until soft. Cut the bundle in half to shorten the noodle lengths, and set them aside (still in the soaking water). Prep the cabbage by slicing it into 1/2-inch thick strips.

Mung bean vermicelli noodles soaking in water in a white bowl

Beat the eggs along with the salt, sesame oil and 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine. Heat a wok over high heat until lightly smoking. Add 1 tablespoon oil, and the eggs quickly after.

Scramble them for 20-30 seconds, until they’re just almost done (they can still be a bit runny). Take the eggs out of the wok and set aside.

scrambled eggs in bowl

Heat the 2 remaining tablespoons of oil in the wok over medium-high heat. Add the chili, garlic, and scallion. Cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant.

garlic, scallions, and chili in wok

Before the peppers and garlic start to turn brown, add the cabbage, and increase the heat to high. Stir-fry for 2 minutes, until the cabbage is wilted.

stir-frying cabbage in wok

Pull the noodles out of the soaking water, and add them to the cabbage. Then add the cooked egg and the 1 remaining tablespoon of shaoxing wine. Stir-fry, then add the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and white pepper.

Stir-frying cabbage with noodles and eggs

Stir everything together and continue to stir-fry for another 2 minutes or so, until the noodles are tender (add a splash of water if the noodles look dry). Plate and serve!

Cabbage stir-fry with noodles and eggs
Cabbage and Glass Noodles

Quick cabbage and glass noodle stir fry is simple, easy, and really delicious. You can find the clear mung bean noodles you’ll need in any Asian grocery store.
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Cabbage Stir-fry with Eggs and Glass Noodles
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Soak the mung bean vermicelli noodles for about 10 minutes until soft. Cut the bundle in half to shorten the noodle lengths, and set them aside (still in the soaking water). Prep the cabbage by slicing it into 1/2-inch thick strips.
  • Beat the eggs along with the salt, sesame oil and 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine. Heat a wok over high heat until lightly smoking. Add 1 tablespoon oil, and the eggs quickly after. Scramble them for 20-30 seconds, until they’re just almost done (they can still be a bit runny). Take the eggs out of the wok and set aside.
  • Heat the 2 remaining tablespoons of oil in the wok over medium-high heat. Add the chili, garlic, and scallion. Cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Before the peppers and garlic start to turn brown, add the cabbage, and increase the heat to high. Stir-fry for 2 minutes, until the cabbage is wilted.
  • Pull the noodles out of the soaking water, and add them to the cabbage. Then add the cooked egg and the 1 remaining tablespoon of shaoxing wine. Stir-fry, then add the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and white pepper. Stir everything together and continue to stir-fry for another 2 minutes or so, until the noodles are tender (add a splash of water if the noodles look dry). Plate and serve!

Tips & Notes:

Serves 2 as a main dish or 4 as a side dish. Nutrition information is for 1 of 4 servings. 

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

48 Comments

