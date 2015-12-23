The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » best dessert recipes » Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookies Recipe)

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookies Recipe)

Published: Last Updated:
By 8 Comments

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookies Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com

This cookie recipe comes to you a little bit late, but juuuuuust in time for Christmas. Better late than never I always say!

Every year, our neighborhood hosts a holiday cookie exchange, and I’m constantly on the hunt for new cookie recipes to try. Luckily, this year, I happened upon this Brussels cookies recipe on Food52. I made some slight changes and adaptations, and I have to tell you, I think it’s my favorite one yet.

If you’re already familiar with Brussels Cookies, a certain crispy, chocolatey Pepperidge Farm favorite, you’ll be surprised at how easy they are to make at home. You only need 9 simple ingredients, and you’ll get buttery, crispy, slightly chewy thin oatmeal cookies, sandwiched together with a gooey layer of chocolate in the center. They’re perfect with a tall glass of milk or a warm mug of hot cocoa. And if you want to make these even more flavorful, you can add orange or peppermint extract to the melted chocolate.

One final note before we get started. You’ll see that the recipe calls for “oat bran.” This is what gives these cookies their signature texture. You can buy oat bran at some grocery stores, where you find other specialty flours. But I just took steel-cut oats and ground them into a coarse flour using my blender, and it worked great! You could certainly try grinding regular old-fashioned rolled oats, but I’m not sure if they’d be coarse enough to give these cookies the right texture. For more holiday cookie ideas, check out our Chinese Walnut Cookies, Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies, Chock Full o’ Nuts Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Cranberry Orange Cookies.

Ok, on to the recipe!

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookie Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • ½ cup sugar, plus 2 tablespoons
  • 7 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • ½ cup all purpose flour
  • ½ cup oat bran
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 8 oz. dark or semisweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a bowl, cream the sugar and butter until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in the vanilla and milk. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, oat bran, baking powder and salt. Gradually mix the dry ingredients into the butter mixture until well blended.

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookie Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com
Scoop rounds (1 teaspoon for 2-inch cookies, or more if you want the cookies to be bigger) and place on parchment-lined baking sheets, 3 inches apart.

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookie Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 11-12 minutes, until the cookies are golden around the edges. Cool completely (they’ll flatten as they cool).

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookie Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com

Set up a double boiler to completely melt the chocolate.

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookie Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com

Take a cookie, add about a teaspoon of melted chocolate to the flat side, and sandwich with another.

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookie Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com

Set aside to let the chocolate set and continue until all the cookies are assembled.

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookie Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookie Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookie Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookie Recipe), by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies (Brussels Cookies Recipe)

If you're a fan of Pepperidge Farm Brussels cookies, with their crisp crunchy exteriors and dark chocolate centers, you will rejoice at this cookie recipe, which is easy to make at home and a great alternative to the processed version!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time12 mins
Total Time42 mins
Course: Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chocolate oatmeal cookies
Servings: 20
Calories: 136kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • ½ cup sugar (plus 2 tablespoons)
  • 7 tablespoons butter (at room temperature)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • ½ cup all purpose flour
  • ½ cup oat bran
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 8 oz. dark or semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a bowl, cream the sugar and butter until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in the vanilla and milk. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, oat bran, baking powder and salt. Gradually mix the dry ingredients into the butter mixture until well blended.
  • Scoop rounds (1 teaspoon for 2-inch cookies, or more if you want the cookies to be bigger) and place on parchment-lined baking sheets, 3 inches apart. Bake for 11-12 minutes, until the cookies are golden around the edges. Cool completely (they’ll flatten as they cool).
  • Set up a double boiler to completely melt the chocolate. Take a cookie, add about a teaspoon of melted chocolate to the flat side, and sandwich with another. Set aside to let the chocolate set and continue until all the cookies are assembled.

Notes

Makes about 20 sandwich cookies.

Nutrition

Calories: 136kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 11mg | Sodium: 43mg | Potassium: 100mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 126IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 42mg | Iron: 1mg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Fried Wontons - A Favorite Chinese Appetizer
Two Kinds of Pita Chips & Homemade Hummus
Chinese Char Siu Grilled Chicken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

8 Comments

  1. Rica says

    Ahhh i’ve been trying to find the perfect oatmeal cookie sandwich recipe and i think i found the one! Only problem is that oat bran is hard to come across where i live. Is it possible to substitute oat bran with quick cooking oats? Or would rolled oats be a better substitute? Hope to hear from you soon!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Rica, I mentioned in the course of the post that I actually just used steel-cut oats that I then ground into a coarse flour using my blender! Steel-cut oats are pretty easy to find, but if you can’t get them you could try doing the same thing with rolled oats. Just not sure if they would have a coarse enough texture. But it’s worth a shot. Let us know how it goes if you try it!

      Reply

  2. Little Cooking Tips says

    We had so many cookies this year, we though they were enough. We made 3 batches of kourabiedes and 2 of melomakarona. And then, we see this post. How are we supposed to resist?:) We’ll have to use rolled oats though, as they’re the only available option. Let’s cross our fingers:)
    Thank you for the superb recipe!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

  3. Rachel says

    Oh, boy! My fave cookies and finally I can make them from scratch! Thanks for posting this recipe. We’ve been eating them all day.
    Happy New Year and keep up the great work!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables