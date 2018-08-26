The Woks of Life

Bang Bang Chicken: The Authentic Sichuan Version

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Sichuan’s famous bang bang chicken, or 棒棒鸡 (bangbang ji) is our latest addition to the Woks of Life repertoire. Bang Bang Chicken has been botched pretty badly over time by different chefs trying to replicate the original dish, but this recipe is our effort to revive the original! Bang Bang Chicken is a dish of shredded chicken, julienned cucumber, and a spicy sauce. Don’t mistake this for the countless Americanized versions you might see online, which is basically fried chicken topped with mayonnaise. That version may be tasty, but it’s definitely not Bang Bang Chicken!

So “ji” means chicken, but let me explain the “bang bang” part! “Bang, 棒” in Chinese refers to an instrument used for hitting, beating and/or smashing. Furthermore, Bang Bang Chicken is not fried. Hilariously, it’s the exact opposite: it’s poached to capture the chicken’s unique aroma and provide the perfect canvas for the spicy sauce that goes over the top. Poached chicken gets a bad rap, but this recipe, and others like our White Cut Chicken or Bai Qie Ji 白切鸡 will hopefully change your mind.

So exactly why do you have to “Bang Bang” the chicken? Like picking out the right pasta shape for Italian sauces, this method helps the chicken better absorb the sauce. We use a rolling pin for the job. Traditionally, if the chicken is poached whole and/or with bones, a little hammering helps cut through the bones, but with boneless chicken, the hammering simply helps loosen up the texture of the meat so you get a lovely shred that clings perfectly to the delicious sauce.

As for whether you should use a whole chicken or not, we’ve used chicken breast to make things simple, but I prefer chicken thighs, which have more flavor. Restaurants often still use a whole chicken to yield more tender, juicy meat.

As for the sauce, there’s always plenty of spice and intense flavor in Sichuan cuisine. So with this poaching method, which you don’t see often in Sichuan cooking, of course there’s got to be a healthy smothering of sauce. This bang bang chicken sauce is well balanced, with sweet, tangy, spicy, and savory flavors.

This Bang Bang Chicken makes for a great appetizer or dish to round out a Chinese spread. But for all you clever cooks out there, I have one more idea to share with you: double the sauce, julienne the other half of the cucumber, and put the whole thing on top of noodles for a quick, lighter meal for two. Enjoy!

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

First, poach the chicken. In a small pot, add 2 cups water, 3 slices ginger and 1 scallion. Bring it to a boil, then add in the chicken breast. Once the water boils again, put the lid on and turn the heat to the lowest setting. Cook for 10-12 minutes. The chicken breast is done if the juice comes out clear when you poke the middle with a chopstick. Transfer the chicken breast to an ice bath to stop the cooking process and keep the chicken moist. Don’t discard the cooking water, as we’ll be using it later in the recipe.

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Second, assemble the plate. Julienne the cucumber…

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

And spread it in an even layer on a shallow plate.

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, hammer the chicken with a rolling pin to flatten the meat and break it up into shreds.

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Layer the chicken on top of the cucumber.

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Third, prepare the sauce. Mix together the following: ½ cup chicken stock (i.e., the cooking water from the chicken), 2 tablespoons light soy sauce, 4 teaspoons Chinese black vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1½ tablespoons sesame oil, 1 tablespoon chili oil (or to taste), 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, 1 teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorn, ½ teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions.

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Finally, pour the sauce over the chicken and cucumber, and serve.

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the chicken and cucumber to coat with the sauce just before you’re ready to dig in!

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Bang Bang Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com
Bang Bang Chicken: The Authentic Sichuan Version

This Bang Bang Chicken recipe is for the authentic Sichuan version of the dish, rather than the Americanized fried version, tossed in a spicy, tangy sauce.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time35 mins
Servings: 4
Calories: 213kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First, poach the chicken. In a small pot, add 2 cups water, 3 slices ginger and 1 scallion. Bring it to a boil, then add in the chicken breast. Once the water boils again, put the lid on and turn the heat to the lowest setting. Cook for 10-12 minutes. The chicken breast is done if the juice comes out clear when you poke the middle with a chopstick. Transfer the chicken breast to an ice bath to stop the cooking process and keep the chicken moist. Don’t discard the cooking water, as we’ll be using it later in the recipe.
  • Second, assemble the plate. Julienne the cucumber and spread it in an even layer on a shallow plate. Now, hammer the chicken with a rolling pin to flatten the meat and break it up into shreds. Layer the chicken on top of the cucumber.
  • Third, prepare the sauce. Mix together the following: ½ cup chicken stock (i.e., the cooking water from the chicken), 2 tablespoons light soy sauce, 4 teaspoons Chinese black vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1½ tablespoons sesame oil, 1 tablespoon chili oil (or to taste), 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, 1 teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorn, ½ teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions.
  • Finally, pour the sauce over the chicken and cucumber, and serve. Toss the chicken and cucumber to coat with the sauce just before you’re ready to dig in!

Nutrition

Calories: 213kcal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 37mg | Sodium: 904mg | Potassium: 334mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 85IU | Vitamin C: 2.3mg | Calcium: 48mg | Iron: 1.2mg

 

 

43 Comments

  1. Stephanie says

    5 stars
    I made this for dinner tonight, and it turned out soooo well!! I had an extra Vidalia on hand, so I added that (raw) in with the cucumber.

    I found out tonight that I must have lost my rolling pin during my last move, and I couldn’t find a utensil of a similar shape. In a decidedly unintelligent moment, I decided to use my fist to pound the chicken; with the first slam of my fist, I accidentally splattered the juices all over the counter top, my shirt, and the floor. I cried out in surprise and my boyfriend came running, only to find me with a fist and a shirt covered in chicken juices. He burst out laughing, and so did I.

    Recipe still turned out wonderfully, just the same, and now we have a fun story to go with it!

    Reply

  3. Elyssa says

    Hi Judy – we love your recipes and make them all the time. Tonight we are doing eggplant with string beans and also the pea shoot dish. We would like to try this one with fish because we don’t eat chicken–the sauce and veggie part look amazing. Any suggestions for a fish you think could work? Bang bang fish! But maybe just shred the fish- no bang bang?

    Reply

      • Elyssa says

        Thanks! We’ll try it and let you know Judy!

        I have also wanted to share that we have been making the zucchini scallion pancakes with spelt flour. It’s delicious and we serve them for both brunch and dinners. Thank you so much for these great posts and recipes.

        Reply

        • Elyssa says

          Judy – I wanted to update you about this recipe with fish. We tried it with cod and it was delicious! We poached cod in vegetable stock with the ginger, scallion and Sichuan peppercorn and used the stock from the fish for the sauce. Not sure what you would call the dish now, but we loved it as a fish dish!

          Reply

  4. Ingrid says

    Hello. I made this excellent recipe today – easy and delicious – thank you. Pounding the chicken breasts to shreds was fun too …

    Reply

  8. Eha says

    5 stars
    What an enjoyable lesson but unexpected ‘disconnect’ – well, in Australia had never heard of ‘bang-bang’ and had been to Hong Kong and points adjacent a lifetime!! Interesting version with cucumber highlighted and heavier sugar load I normally use: so must try :) !!!

    Reply

  9. John M says

    Please don’t post a recipe with chicken breasts and say “authentic” in the title. It’s a badtardised American version. No Asian of any ethnicity would use chicken breast. It’s an abomination.

    Reply

    • Tai says

      5 stars
      Funny. I grew up in China, and we all ate plenty of chicken breast – right along with thighs, legs, neck, etc.

      Personally, I’m making this for dinner with leftover rotisserie chicken, and will use meat from the whole bird. And I have no doubt that like most of Judy’s recipes, it’ll be very tasty.

      Reply

    • Marco says

      4 stars
      I ordered this a couple of weeks ago from a very nice restaurant in Hong Kong and they also used mainly chicken breast.
      You say that no Asian of any ethnicity would use chicken breast but the one thing that I have learnt since living in Asia is that they are masters at maximising every part of an ingredient and don’t believe in wasting anything, so I’m not sure how correct your statement can be. Understandably they have a preferences for the tastier bits that are found on the bone and the brown meat / skin etc, but I can’t imagine them ever getting to the breast part and thinking “it’s rubbish this bit let’s throw it out”.

      Reply

    • Lynn says

      That is so not true. Chinese use different parts of chicken differently. Chicken breasts for salad, whole chicken for stew, thighs and legs for stir fry, and breasts pounded and floured fried in oil first then stir fryed. So many variations. Your comment is harsh and uneducated.

      Reply

    • Avarren says

      Similar to the cuisines of most countries with histories that include periods of famine, authentic Chinese cuisine takes into account not wasting food. Throwing away half a bird because you don’t like the texture of the meat as much is a pretty American/privileged thing to do.

      Reply

