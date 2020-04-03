This Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake has all the moist, crumbly goodness of a coffee cake, with a sweet layer of soft, jammy apples that reminds me of apple pie.

I think it’s safe to say that many of us have been stress baking a little bit lately. If you have a couple apples that have gone a little past their prime, I think you’ve found their calling!

Tracing This Cake’s Origins

I first blogged this recipe in December 2013, when I was living with my parents in Beijing. I did a lot of baking when we lived in China, trying to create comforting flavors that reminded me of home.

Well, few things are more comforting than apple pie, right? This apple cinnamon coffee cake has all that comfort––WITH crumb topping! I think we could all use a little of both right now.

When I was scrolling through our baking recipes, looking for something to make, I rediscovered this gem from all those years ago. I knew I had to re-photograph it and share it with all of you!

My Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake’s Structure

Between the cake and the crumb, there is a thin layer of sliced apples. It magically melts to a consistency of apple pie filling during baking, and the top layer of cake stays just slightly gooey from the apples’ moisture.

Some would say this is a bad thing. I can see the face of Great British Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood, narrowing his eyes at me with the word, “underbaked.”

I would argue, PAUL, that this effect is intentional. The tender, moist, and flavorful cake, with a layer of soft apples and ever-so-slightly gooey cake, and the sweet, buttery crumb topping is a trifecta of taste and texture.

Note: This Is An Egg-Free Cake Recipe!

You may have noticed that this recipe does not have eggs in it. If you have an egg allergy, this cake is fair game!

For those of you questioning the lack of eggs in the recipe, just know that the apples in the cake itself, along with the baking powder, gave the cake a great texture and rise. Additional moisture comes from the yogurt and oil in the recipe.

Trust me, you don’t need the egg!

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake: Recipe Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour an 8-inch square cake pan.

Make the crumb topping. In a medium bowl, toss together the sugars, cinnamon, and salt.

Stir in the melted butter with a fork.

It will look like this when it’s all mixed up. (A few lumps of brown sugar is totally fine.)

Add the flour and stir together until just moist (don’t overmix). Set aside.

To make the cake, whisk together the dry ingredients in a large bowl (flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon).

In another medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, brown sugar, oil, and maple syrup.

Take 1 apple and finely chop it. Fold it into the wet ingredients.

Take the other apple, and cut it into thin slices. Toss in lemon juice and set aside.

Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined––do not overmix. The batter will be thick.

Pour batter into the prepared pan and smooth it out.

Line the surface of the cake with the apple slices.

Spread the crumb topping on top of the apples.

Bake for 50 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for at least 10 minutes before cutting and serving (serve warm or at room temperature).