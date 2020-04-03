The Woks of Life

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake


By

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake, thewoksoflife.com

This Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake has all the moist, crumbly goodness of a coffee cake, with a sweet layer of soft, jammy apples that reminds me of apple pie. 

I think it’s safe to say that many of us have been stress baking a little bit lately. If you have a couple apples that have gone a little past their prime, I think you’ve found their calling! 

Tracing This Cake’s Origins

I first blogged this recipe in December 2013, when I was living with my parents in Beijing. I did a lot of baking when we lived in China, trying to create comforting flavors that reminded me of home. 

Well, few things are more comforting than apple pie, right? This apple cinnamon coffee cake has all that comfort––WITH crumb topping! I think we could all use a little of both right now. 

When I was scrolling through our baking recipes, looking for something to make, I rediscovered this gem from all those years ago. I knew I had to re-photograph it and share it with all of you!

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake, thewoksoflife.com

My Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake’s Structure

Between the cake and the crumb, there is a thin layer of sliced apples. It magically melts to a consistency of apple pie filling during baking, and the top layer of cake stays just slightly gooey from the apples’ moisture.

Some would say this is a bad thing. I can see the face of Great British Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood, narrowing his eyes at me with the word, “underbaked.”

I would argue, PAUL, that this effect is intentional. The tender, moist, and flavorful cake, with a layer of soft apples and ever-so-slightly gooey cake, and the sweet, buttery crumb topping is a trifecta of taste and texture. 

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake, thewoksoflife.com

Note: This Is An Egg-Free Cake Recipe!

You may have noticed that this recipe does not have eggs in it. If you have an egg allergy, this cake is fair game! 

For those of you questioning the lack of eggs in the recipe, just know that the apples in the cake itself, along with the baking powder, gave the cake a great texture and rise. Additional moisture comes from the yogurt and oil in the recipe. 

Trust me, you don’t need the egg! 

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake: Recipe Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour an 8-inch square cake pan.

Make the crumb topping. In a medium bowl, toss together the sugars, cinnamon, and salt.

Brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, and salt, thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the melted butter with a fork.

Stirring melted butter into crumb topping, thewoksoflife.com

It will look like this when it’s all mixed up. (A few lumps of brown sugar is totally fine.)

Brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, butter mixture, thewoksoflife.com

Add the flour and stir together until just moist (don’t overmix). Set aside. 

Coffee cake crumb topping, thewoksoflife.com

To make the cake, whisk together the dry ingredients in a large bowl (flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon).

apple cinnamon coffee cake dry ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

In another medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, brown sugar, oil, and maple syrup.

Take 1 apple and finely chop it. Fold it into the wet ingredients.

apple cinnamon coffee cake wet ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Take the other apple, and cut it into thin slices. Toss in lemon juice and set aside. 

Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined––do not overmix. The batter will be thick.

Apple cinnamon coffee cake batter, thewoksoflife.com

Pour batter into the prepared pan and smooth it out.

Apple cinnamon coffee cake batter in square baking pan, thewoksoflife.com

Line the surface of the cake with the apple slices.

Topping cake with apple slices, thewoksoflife.com

Spread the crumb topping on top of the apples. 

Crumb topping on cake before baking, thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 50 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for at least 10 minutes before cutting and serving (serve warm or at room temperature).

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake, thewoksoflife.com

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake, thewoksoflife.com

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
5 from 2 votes

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake

This cake has all the moist, crumbly goodness of a coffee cake, with a soft, sweet layer of apples similar to apple pie filling.
Prep Time25 mins
Cook Time55 mins
Total Time1 hr 20 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: apple cinnamon coffee cake
Servings: 12
Calories: 326kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the crumb topping:

  • 1/3 cup brown sugar (65g)
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar (25g)
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons butter (57g, 2 ounces - melted)
  • 2/3 cup all purpose flour (85g)

For the cake:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour (260g)
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2/3 cup yogurt (any plain or vanilla flavored yogurt or Greek yogurt; can substitute sour cream)
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar (100g)
  • 1/2 cup oil (120 ml)
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup (60 ml)
  • 2 apples (peeled and cored)
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour an 8-inch square cake pan.
  • Make the crumb topping. In a medium bowl, toss together the sugars, cinnamon, and salt. Stir in the melted butter with a fork. Add the flour and stir together until just moist (don’t overmix). Set aside.
  • To make the cake, whisk together the dry ingredients in a large bowl (flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon). In another medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, brown sugar, oil, and maple syrup
  • Take 1 apple and finely chop it. Fold it into the wet ingredients. Take the other apple, and cut it into thin slices. Toss in lemon juice and set aside.
  • Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined––do not overmix. The batter will be thick. Pour batter into the prepared pan and smooth it out.
  • Line the surface of the cake with the apple slices. Spread the crumb topping on top of the apples.
  • Bake for 50 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for at least 10 minutes before cutting and serving (serve warm or at room temperature).

Nutrition

Calories: 326kcal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 12mg | Sodium: 225mg | Potassium: 136mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 25g | Vitamin A: 146IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 54mg | Iron: 1mg

12 Comments

    • Sarah says

      Hi Matthew, in the US, coffee cake is named as such because it’s traditionally eaten with a big cup of coffee! American coffee cakes rarely have any coffee in them. It does seem like it’d be more intuitive to have coffee in it, but hey. More nonsensical things have happened!

      Reply

    • Sarah says

      Any plain or vanilla-flavored yogurt can be used, whether it’s greek yogurt or regular nonfat yogurt. I usually prefer to bake with plain whole milk yogurt generally!

      Reply

  5. Laura says

    5 stars
    Thank you for such wonderful recipes, I have tried may from your site, they have all been hits! This recipe was delicious! Very simple, but so moist and flavourful. I added a bit of boiled apple cider I made as I LOVE apple flavour. A great cross between a crumb and a coffee cake. This will be made many times over the holidays. Thanks so much!

    Reply

  6. LittleLow says

    Just wanted to tell you guys that you have an amazing blog with so many great recipes. What a family…all amazing cooks!

    Thank you for sharing this recipe. I just made it for the first time and it came out just perfect…it was soft and moist…not too sweet….just the perfect!

    Love this cake! I will try to make the other cakes from your site….

    Reply

  7. Cierra says

    Just made this and it was absolutely amazing. I made a few changes since I cannot eat gluten… I swapped the flour for Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking flour, doubled the crumb topping, and omitted the lemon juice. It was so moist and flavorful. I am actually going to make this as one of the desserts for Christmas, because my family will go crazy over it! Thank you!!!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      That’s amazing Cierra! Thank you for sharing your results with the gluten-free flour. I know that a lot of our readers will appreciate that knowledge!

      Reply

