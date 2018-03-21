The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Spam Fried Rice

Spam Fried Rice

Published: Last Updated:
By 50 Comments

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Yes, today we are serving up Spam Fried Rice. It’s a rare turn of events on a blog where our most illicit pork products are lard, and maybe bacon. But, the day has come…

Let’s! Talk! About! SPAM! Spam is a polarizing food for many out there. That pale pink cube of meat (is it actually meat?) and fat and gelatin makes for a revolting combination to some, while it’s a delicious and tantalizing gate to culinary wonders for others. Pan-fried spam and eggs? Spam mac n’ cheese? Spam sandwich?

As a kid who at times revered the possibilities of bologna walking through the grocery store (we very very rarely ever ate it, because my mother, the sensible woman that she was, did not, in fact, want to feed her children processed and nitrate laden lunch meat–much to my dismay, even now 20 years later), I’m counted among the “open-minded” spam eaters.

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

So on our recent trip to Maui, we suspended all skepticism and spammed to our hearts content as one does when in Hawaii. Spam fried rice for brunch with not only bits of spam but also Portuguese sausage AND bacon? Yes, please. Deep-fried spam musubi appetizer? Fo SHO. Spam musubi with your morning coffee at the local bakery the next day? Oho, why not?!

So in chronicling some of the tastes of Hawaii from our trip, we turned to Spam Fried Rice. When we ventured forth in search of spam for this Spam Fried Rice cooking adventure, Sarah tried to get me to buy the little half can, but I wasn’t gonna have it, we bought the ***full-sized can***. When you finally get that pink rectangular prism to shimmy out of the aluminum can and slide onto your cutting board, there is a moment where you question your life choices. Why exactly are you doing this? Are you frittering away your culinary promise with a meal of spam?

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Well. When those little cubes of spam hit a hot greased wok and start getting delightfully crisp, and you add a handful of veggies, rice, and a few dashes of soy sauce and fish sauce–the tables turn. Spam is transformed into delicious Spam Fried Rice! Add a lil’ hot sauce…Well. I don’t think I need to say more.

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Spam lovers, take your I-toldjya-so moment, because here is our Hawaiian ode to spam.

You’ll need:

  • 6 cups cooked rice
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 2 large slices of ginger
  • 1/2 – 1 can spam, diced (per your preference of spamminess)
  • 1 onion, diced (about 1 cup)
  • 2 carrots, diced (about 1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1-2 tablespoons soy sauce (this is essentially salt to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce (also salty)
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 3 scallions, diced

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

First prepare your rice. You can make this the night before and leave it in the fridge, or you can make it 20-30 minutes before you want to eat.

When your rice is at the ready, heat the oil in a wok set over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and fry gently in the oil for about 1 minute. Next, add the spam.

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook the spam until it’s lightly crisped at the edges, stirring occasionally.

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the onions and carrots, and cook for a few minutes until tender.

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn the heat up to high, and add the cooked rice, breaking up any clumps with your spatula. Spread out evenly into a single layer across the wok to warm up the rice (if using leftovers) and gently crisp it.

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the Shaoxing wine, the soy sauce, and fish sauce. Stir to combine.

Spread the rice out again into a single layer. Drizzle the beaten eggs across the rice, and stir-fry quickly with your spatula. Let sit for about 15 seconds, then stir-fry quickly to cook the egg completely and distribute it throughout the rice.

Add the peas and scallions and stir-fry until the peas are warmed through.

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Spam Fried Rice immediately with hot sauce of choice!

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Did you catch those two scoops of Hawaiian mac salad on the plate? You have to try that too!

Spam Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.2 from 10 votes

Spam Fried Rice

Spam Fried Rice is much loved by Asians around the world, but we got the inspiration for this recipe on a recent trip to Hawaii.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Rice
Cuisine: Hawaiian
Keyword: spam fried rice
Servings: 6
Calories: 475kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 6 cups cooked rice
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 2 large slices of ginger
  • 8 ounces Spam (225g, diced)
  • 1 onion (diced, about 1 cup)
  • 2 carrots (diced, about 1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1-2 tablespoons soy sauce (to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 4 eggs beaten
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 3 scallions (diced)

Instructions

  • First prepare your rice. You can make this the night before and leave it in the fridge, or you can make it 20-30 minutes before you want to eat.
  • When your rice is at the ready, heat the oil in a wok set over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and fry gently in the oil for about 1 minute. Next, add the spam. Cook the spam until it’s lightly crisped at the edges, stirring occasionally. Next, add the onions and carrots, and cook for a few minutes until tender.
  • Turn the heat up to high, and add the cooked rice, breaking up any clumps with your spatula. Spread out evenly into a single layer across the wok to warm up the rice (if using leftovers) and gently crisp it.
  • Next, add the Shaoxing wine, the soy sauce, and fish sauce. Stir to combine.
  • Spread the rice out again into a single layer. Drizzle the beaten eggs across the rice, and stir-fry quickly with your spatula. Let sit for about 15 seconds, then stir-fry quickly to cook the egg completely and distribute it throughout the rice.
  • Add the peas and scallions and stir-fry until the peas are warmed through. Serve your Spam Fried Rice immediately with hot sauce of choice!

Nutrition

Calories: 475kcal | Carbohydrates: 55g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 136mg | Sodium: 997mg | Potassium: 433mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 3800IU | Vitamin C: 13.4mg | Calcium: 54mg | Iron: 1.7mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes
Dry Pot Cauliflower
Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

50 Comments

  2. George says

    Kaitlin,

    Nice! We like to go with some fresh pineapple lightly caramelized with the nearly completed SPAM. Makes a nice counterpoint to all the salty goodness!

    Reply

  3. Eegulleye says

    5 stars
    As a long time fan of Hawaiian local foods, I saved this recipe and finally made it – loved it! Two things I would change next time: I’d cook the eggs separately and add towards the end (as you suggested to another reader who had the same mushiness problem). And I’d use Original Spam, not low-sodium, which I felt didn’t have enough of the salt blast that would complement the neutral rice.

    Reply

  4. Bonnie Tsutsumi says

    5 stars
    I love that you’re using Spam in this recipe. It’s delicious as is, but in a pinch if I’m missing some of the ingredients I use just rice, spam, green onions, onion and/or garlic powder. Once in awhile I add a few drops o sesame oil just before serving.

    My son is a picky eater but he loves your recipe. This reminds me of good times in Hawaii. Love your recipes.

    PS: It’s funny that under POST COMMENT below, it says “this site uses Akismet to reduce spam”. I use the whole can for 6 cups of rice. LOL…

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables