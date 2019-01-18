This Shanghai Home-Style Noodle Soup (上海烂糊面 – shanghai lan hu mian) is a creation of clever mothers during desperate times. This comforting noodle soup is made from simple ingredients, with slightly over-cooked noodles that expand and therefore become more filling.

Hear me out! Back in the (old) days, my grandmother would make this noodle soup for small gatherings or a quick lunch, especially when we had a little bit of food leftover, and just enough for a meal. There was no stock or set ingredients.

She made it with whatever leftovers we had at the time in a pot with water and noodles, cooking everything until it came together with the consistency of a very thin gravy. Almost like a noodle “stew” or porridge rather than a “soup.” It stretched humble ingredients many a time.

This Shanghai Home-Style Noodle Soup, a poor man’s home cooking, is slowly coming back in vogue and in the spotlight. I’ve seen high-end restaurants in Shanghai adding it to their menus with upgraded ingredients that are in direct opposition to the origins of this simple bowl of noodles.

But I have to say, this bowl of noodle soup has more practical benefits than keeping you full. Because the broth and noodles cook for longer, the result is flavorful, soft, and easy to eat. It’s a great meal choice for younger kids, older folks, or anyone under the weather!

I have to take a moment to tell you all to stop spending money on overpriced, over-salted, and over-processed canned soups! This noodle soup is so easy to make, a pleasure to eat, and utterly comforting in the cold winter months. Make a large batch of this Shanghai Home-Style Noodle Soup next weekend, freeze it in individual containers, and you’ll have many delicious meals ahead of you.

Marinate the julienned pork (or chicken thighs) with 2 tablespoons water, 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, ¼ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon sesame oil, and ½ teaspoon cornstarch for 15 minutes.

Cook the noodles in a pot of boiling water per the cooking instructions on the package. Drain and set aside. At this point, you can cut the noodles a few times by running a knife or scissors through them so they’re spoon-friendly, but this is optional. The reason for pre-cooking the noodles separately is to prevent the soup from becoming too starchy.

Preheat your wok or thick-bottomed pot until it just starts to smoke. Add 3 tablespoons oil, and cook the marinated meat until it turns opaque.

Add the sliced mushrooms and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

Add the stock and cooked noodles.

Bring to a boil, and lower the heat to a simmer for 5 minutes, until the noodles are softened and expand slightly. Next, add the leafy greens and bring to a boil again.

Add salt and white pepper to taste, and sprinkle with the chopped scallion before serving.