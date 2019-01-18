The Woks of Life

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup

Published: 2019-01-18
By Judy

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

This Shanghai Home-Style Noodle Soup (上海烂糊面 – shanghai lan hu mian) is a creation of clever mothers during desperate times. This comforting noodle soup is made from simple ingredients, with slightly over-cooked noodles that expand and therefore become more filling.

Hear me out! Back in the (old) days, my grandmother would make this noodle soup for small gatherings or a quick lunch, especially when we had a little bit of food leftover, and just enough for a meal. There was no stock or set ingredients.

She made it with whatever leftovers we had at the time in a pot with water and noodles, cooking everything until it came together with the consistency of a very thin gravy. Almost like a noodle “stew” or porridge rather than a “soup.” It stretched humble ingredients many a time.

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

This Shanghai Home-Style Noodle Soup, a poor man’s home cooking, is slowly coming back in vogue and in the spotlight. I’ve seen high-end restaurants in Shanghai adding it to their menus with upgraded ingredients that are in direct opposition to the origins of this simple bowl of noodles.

But I have to say, this bowl of noodle soup has more practical benefits than keeping you full. Because the broth and noodles cook for longer, the result is flavorful, soft, and easy to eat. It’s a great meal choice for younger kids, older folks, or anyone under the weather!

I have to take a moment to tell you all to stop spending money on overpriced, over-salted, and over-processed canned soups! This noodle soup is so easy to make, a pleasure to eat, and utterly comforting in the cold winter months. Make a large batch of this Shanghai Home-Style Noodle Soup next weekend, freeze it in individual containers, and you’ll have many delicious meals ahead of you.

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Marinate the julienned pork (or chicken thighs) with 2 tablespoons water, 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, ¼ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon sesame oil, and ½ teaspoon cornstarch for 15 minutes.

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook the noodles in a pot of boiling water per the cooking instructions on the package. Drain and set aside. At this point, you can cut the noodles a few times by running a knife or scissors through them so they’re spoon-friendly, but this is optional. The reason for pre-cooking the noodles separately is to prevent the soup from becoming too starchy.

Preheat your wok or thick-bottomed pot until it just starts to smoke. Add 3 tablespoons oil, and cook the marinated meat until it turns opaque.

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the sliced mushrooms and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the stock and cooked noodles.

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring to a boil, and lower the heat to a simmer for 5 minutes, until the noodles are softened and expand slightly. Next, add the leafy greens and bring to a boil again.

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add salt and white pepper to taste, and sprinkle with the chopped scallion before serving.

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com
4.8 from 10 votes

Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup

This Shanghai Home-style Noodle Soup is made with humble ingredients, but it's delicious and comforting!
Prep Time25 mins
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Soups
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: shanghai noodle soup
Servings: 4
Calories: 397kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Marinate the julienned pork (or chicken thighs) with 2 tablespoons water, 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, ¼ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon sesame oil, and ½ teaspoon cornstarch for 15 minutes.
  • Cook the noodles in a pot of boiling water per the cooking instructions on the package. Drain and set aside. At this point, you can cut the noodles a few times by running a knife or scissors through them so they’re spoon-friendly, but this is optional. The reason for pre-cooking the noodles separately is to prevent the soup from becoming too starchy.
  • Preheat your wok or thick-bottomed pot until it just starts to smoke. Add 3 tablespoons oil, and cook the marinated meat until it turns opaque. Add the sliced mushrooms and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.
  • Add the stock and cooked noodles. Bring to a boil, and lower the heat to a simmer for 5 minutes, until the noodles are softened and expand slightly. Next, add the leafy greens and bring to a boil again. Add salt and white pepper to taste, and sprinkle with the chopped scallion before serving.

Nutrition

Calories: 397kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 27g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 43mg | Sodium: 1587mg | Potassium: 779mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 14.1% | Vitamin C: 19.1% | Calcium: 2.5% | Iron: 10%

 

41 Comments

  1. Emma says

    Hello there,

    If making the soup in big batches and freezing it, will it be ok if I freeze the soup with with the noodles or should I make them fresh and add them to the soup once reheated?

    Thanks so much!

    Reply

  2. Dennis says


    Dear Woks of Life Team
    I just wanted to say Thank you! so much for maintaining this site. Trying out the recipes, enjoying the results or just browsing around has given me many happy hours :-)
    A huge thumbs-up and greetings from Germany
    Dennis

    Reply

  3. SB says


    Great recipe as always. One quick question though. Isn’t it necessary to boil the raw pork in high heat before marinating to get rid of scum and impurities? Thanks

    Reply

      • SB says

        OK got it, thanks. So since the shredded pork used here is basically lean meat without any fat hence no blanching needed.

        Some days back I experimented a meat velveting method by water blanching with some thinly sliced beef, got rid of any fat, sliced against the grain.
        Marinated the meat with cornflour,rice cooking wine, egg white, salt and kept in refrigerator for 40 mins.
        Then I blanched the marinated meat in boiling water(high heat) mixed with little bit of oil instead of stir frying.
        But I noticed during the blanching process the meat has gotten rid of most of the marinate ingredients and kind of defeating the purpose.
        Can you point out if I’m dong something wrong. Thanks

        Reply

        • Bill says

          Hi SB, the key to blanching meat the way you’re describing is to use low heat just below boiling. You want the cornflour coating to cook slowly and form a coating around the meat. Boiling at high heat is too rough and does exactly what you describe. Hope that helps!

          Reply

  4. Phyllis says

    Hi, I love your recipes! Would you add yummly to your share options? I use that.
    I recommend you to all my friends here in Valencia, Spain.

    Reply

  5. Kelly says


    Made this for a houseful of sick people and it did the trick. Easy to make and tasted so good and comforting when nothing else did. Just what the doctor ordered! (Ok, maybe not. But it worked better than what he did order, so there!)

    Reply

  6. okiegirl says

    Just getting back to this, but OMG . . . this was a superb soup! And so easy. I used the pork/chicken broth from recipe posted elsewhere here and used spinach and ribbon noodles. I shared some at work and got kudos that TWOL really deserves (I gave due credit!)

    On another topic, last week when buying enoki mushrooms at my local Asian store they had “seafood mushrooms” right next to the enokis. They were packaged similarly and looked very like enokis but were somewhat larger. Are you familiar with these? Can you tell me anything about them?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      So glad you enjoyed the soup, okiegirl! I think the mushroom you’re talking about is oyster mushroom. It’s a great mushroom because it tastes a bit like oysters (it’s very “meaty”). You should try it!

      Reply

      • okiegirl says

        Hi, Judy. Thanks for the quick response.

        I’m sure these weren’t oyster mushrooms. They had very long, thin stems and very small caps at the top but were a bit larger than the enokis. Since google is my personal friend, it tells me that they are a variety of enoki, perhaps wild enokis. I’ll have to give them a try!

        Reply

  7. Lana says


    I am eager to try this recipe but I’d love to know what brand of noodles you recommend? I read your noodle guide but wasn’t sure if the ribbon noodles were the same as what you used in this soup. You’re recipes are always awesome!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Lana, I used dry knife cut noodles. I don’t have a brand that I buy solely. My advice is to use noodles that you like and have already :-)

      Reply

