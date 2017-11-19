The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze

Published: Last Updated:
By 26 Comments

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com

These miso glazed roasted root vegetables have become a new fall staple in our house. This vegetable side dish takes one of my favorite ways to prepare any and all root vegetables––roasting––and packs on the flavor with the addition of a buttery, salty, slightly sweet miso glaze.

My original thought for this recipe was that it would be a great Thanksgiving side dish (and it is!). But as it turns out, it’s a really great addition to any fall meal. I used carrots, beets, and onions, but you could also use parsnips, turnips, radishes, butternut squash, acorn squash, or pumpkin––whatever the fall harvest has in store for you this year.

I just love how these roasted root vegetables look on a simple white plate––like colorful little jewels. The key is using different vegetables with lots of different colors. I used a multi-colored carrot blend from the grocery store that included purple, yellow, white and orange carrots, as well as golden beets in addition to regular red beets.

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • 1 pound carrots, scrubbed and cut into large chunks
  • 8 medium beets, peeled cut into thin wedges
  • 1 large red onion, peeled and cut into wedges
  • Olive Oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons miso paste
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 scallion, chopped (optional)

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Spread the vegetables out on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet.

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com

Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com

Roast the veggies in the oven for 45 minutes, until crisp on the outside.

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com

In the final 10 minutes of roasting time, make the glaze. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Whisk in the miso paste, mirin, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer and bubble for 2 minutes.

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com
Pour over the vegetables, toss, and arrange on a platter. Garnish with scallions if desired. Serve!

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com

4.72 from 7 votes

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze

This miso glazed roasted root vegetables are buttery, salty, and a little bit sweet––it's the perfect side dish for any fall/winter meal, Thanksgiving side or any holiday side dish.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time45 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: American
Keyword: roasted root vegetables
Servings: 6
Calories: 208kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 1 pound carrots (450g, scrubbed and cut into large chunks)
  • 8 medium beets (peeled cut into thin wedges)
  • 1 large red onion (peeled and cut into wedges)
  • Olive Oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 2 cloves garlic (sliced)
  • 2 tablespoons miso paste
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 scallion (chopped, optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Spread the vegetables out on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  • Roast the veggies in the oven for 45 minutes, until crisp on the outside.
  • In the final 10 minutes of roasting time, make the glaze. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Whisk in the miso paste, mirin, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer and bubble for 2 minutes.
  • Pour over the vegetables, toss, and arrange on a platter. Garnish with scallions if desired. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 208kcal | Carbohydrates: 26g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 15mg | Sodium: 444mg | Potassium: 643mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 15g | Vitamin A: 12860IU | Vitamin C: 11.9mg | Calcium: 57mg | Iron: 1.3mg

 

26 Comments

  1. ABB says

    5 stars
    Made this with multi colored carrots, sweet potato and parsnips. Oh My Yumminess!! Or should I say Uuuumami!! This dish is going to be the mic drop this Thanksgiving!

    Reply

  2. Tea says

    5 stars
    I really enjoyed this glaze, so thanks for the recipe! I’m fairly new to miso, and am still finding my own way with it, but whenever I can, I try not to heat it, so as to keep it’s healthful properties. What I did here, is that I just stirred it into the glaze once it has cooled. It still turned out *very* sticky-licky so I’m pretty sure I achieved the same result, but with keeping the probiotics alive. I hope others try it this way as well!

    Reply

