Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze

These miso glazed roasted root vegetables have become a new fall staple in our house. This vegetable side dish takes one of my favorite ways to prepare any and all root vegetables––roasting––and packs on the flavor with the addition of a buttery, salty, slightly sweet miso glaze.

My original thought for this recipe was that it would be a great Thanksgiving side dish (and it is!). But as it turns out, it’s a really great addition to any fall meal. I used carrots, beets, and onions, but you could also use parsnips, turnips, radishes, butternut squash, acorn squash, or pumpkin––whatever the fall harvest has in store for you this year.

I just love how these roasted root vegetables look on a simple white plate––like colorful little jewels. The key is using different vegetables with lots of different colors. I used a multi-colored carrot blend from the grocery store that included purple, yellow, white and orange carrots, as well as golden beets in addition to regular red beets.

You’ll need:

1 pound carrots, scrubbed and cut into large chunks

8 medium beets, peeled cut into thin wedges

1 large red onion, peeled and cut into wedges

Olive Oil

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic , sliced

2 tablespoons miso paste

2 tablespoons mirin

1 tablespoon maple syrup

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

scallion , chopped (optional)

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Spread the vegetables out on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet.

Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Roast the veggies in the oven for 45 minutes, until crisp on the outside.

In the final 10 minutes of roasting time, make the glaze. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Whisk in the miso paste, mirin, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer and bubble for 2 minutes.



Pour over the vegetables, toss, and arrange on a platter. Garnish with scallions if desired. Serve!