The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze

Sarah
by:
52 Comments
Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze

These miso glazed roasted root vegetables have become a new fall staple in our house. This vegetable side dish takes one of my favorite ways to prepare any and all root vegetables—roasting. It packs on the flavor with the addition of a buttery, salty, slightly sweet miso glaze.

Perfect for Any Fall Meal

My original thought for this recipe was that it would be a great Thanksgiving side dish (and it is!). But as it turns out, it’s a really great addition to any fall meal. I used carrots, beets, and onions, but you could also use parsnips, turnips, radishes, butternut squash, acorn squash, or pumpkin––whatever the fall harvest has in store for you this year.

I just love how these roasted root vegetables look on a simple white plate––like colorful little jewels. The key is using different vegetables with lots of different colors. I used a multi-colored carrot blend from the grocery store that included purple, yellow, white and orange carrots, as well as golden beets in addition to regular red beets.

Miso Glazed Roasted Vegetables: Recipe Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Spread the vegetables out on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet.

Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Roast the veggies in the oven for 45 minutes, until crisp on the outside.

In the final 10 minutes of roasting time, make the glaze. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Whisk in the miso paste, mirin, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer and bubble for 2 minutes.

Pour over the vegetables, toss, and arrange on a platter. Garnish with scallions if desired. Serve!

Roasted Root Vegetables with a Miso Glaze

This miso glazed roasted root vegetables are buttery, salty, and a little bit sweet––it's the perfect side dish for any fall/winter meal, Thanksgiving side or any holiday side dish.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:American
serves: 6
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 1 pound carrots (450g, scrubbed and cut into large chunks)
  • 8 medium beets (peeled cut into thin wedges)
  • 1 large red onion (peeled and cut into wedges)
  • Olive Oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 2 cloves garlic (sliced)
  • 2 tablespoons miso paste
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 scallion (chopped, optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Spread the vegetables out on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  • Roast the veggies in the oven for 45 minutes, until crisp on the outside.
  • In the final 10 minutes of roasting time, make the glaze. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Whisk in the miso paste, mirin, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer and bubble for 2 minutes.
  • Pour over the vegetables, toss, and arrange on a platter. Garnish with scallions if desired. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 208kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 26g (9%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 15mg (5%) Sodium: 444mg (19%) Potassium: 643mg (18%) Fiber: 6g (24%) Sugar: 15g (17%) Vitamin A: 12860IU (257%) Vitamin C: 11.9mg (14%) Calcium: 57mg (6%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

