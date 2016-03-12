The Woks of Life

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

This recipe for Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes is a one-pan dinner that you can prepare in 5 minutes with only 7 ingredients, throw in the oven, and then relax while it cooks––perfect for those weeknights when you stumble into your apartment and immediately run downstairs to don a pair of sweatpants. Unless that’s just me.

It’s deceptively simple, but the combination of lemon, olive oil, herbs, chicken, and potatoes is hard to beat. If you’re into using lemons for roast chicken in general, you’ll love this. The great thing about using chicken thighs––as opposed to a whole bird––is that they’re a bit easier to handle and cook. Plus, the potatoes absorb the chicken-y flavor from being roasted in the same pan.

I like serving this dish with a simple salad to round out the meal. I just make a really easy lemon vinaigrette with honey, olive oil, dijon mustard, and salt and pepper. Easy peasy.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need: 

  • 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds Eastern or Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 lemon, sliced
  • 10 cloves garlic, peeled
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro or parsley leaves

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F, and season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a roasting pan set over two burners at medium high heat.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Sear the chicken skin-side down in the roasting pan.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

After the chicken thighs have been searing for about 5-7 minutes, flip them over. Add the potatoes and stir them in the oil. Add the lemon slices and garlic cloves, tossing everything together so the potatoes and garlic are well-coated in olive oil.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the chicken to the oven and cook for another 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are tender. Remove from the oven and stir in the herbs. Serve.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes is a one-pan dinner prepared in 5 minutes with only 7 ingredients. Lemon Chicken Thighs are a quick and easy meal.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: American
Keyword: lemon chicken thighs
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 406kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds Eastern or Yukon Gold potatoes (680g, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch chunks)
  • 1 lemon (sliced)
  • 10 cloves garlic (peeled)
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro or parsley leaves

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F, and season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a roasting pan set over two burners at medium high heat.
  • Sear the chicken skin-side down in the roasting pan. After the chicken thighs have been searing for about 5-7 minutes, flip them over. Add the potatoes and stir them in the oil. Add the lemon slices and garlic cloves, tossing everything together so the potatoes and garlic are well-coated in olive oil.
  • Transfer the chicken to the oven and cook for another 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are tender. Remove from the oven and stir in the herbs. Serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 406kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 28g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 111mg | Sodium: 489mg | Potassium: 759mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 300IU | Vitamin C: 27.4mg | Calcium: 60mg | Iron: 4.8mg

 

168 Comments

  1. Susan says

    I’ve made this 3 times already. I can’t stop. The only changes I’ve made are the preserved lemon puree addition and I switched out some of the potatoes for turnips. Tonight, I think I’ll add some large chunks of carrots.

    Reply

  2. Laurie says

    What an easy and delicious dish. My family really loved it. It’s so quick to prepare that I’ll definitely be making this again. Thanks for another delicious recipe!

    Reply

  3. Susan says

    This is so delicious. When I preserve lemons, I always puree them up after they are ready. I end up with a delicious little jar of golden lemon puree. I used 1/2 a lemon (I used the other half for the salad dressing) and about a TBS of puree mixed in with the potatoes and garlic. This will definitely go into my regular rotation.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Preserved lemon puree! What an awesome idea. I have a jar of preserved lemons in the fridge. I’m definitely going to experiment with it at some point.

      Reply

      • Susan says

        Sarah, if you do decide to try it, use some if not all of the liquid. I was afraid it would be too salty, but it’s not. Also, I was advised to top the puree with a thin layer of olive oil to keep it fresh. I did that, but I’m not convinced it was necessary. I find more uses for the puree than I did with the lemons whole in the jar.

        Reply

  4. LorreW says

    Made this last night, exactly as written. What a simple and absolutely delicious meal!! Thank you for sharing it with us!!

    Reply

  5. Little Cooking Tips says

    This is a dish straight out of the oven of every Greek household!:) We felt so “at home” looking at those pictures and reading the recipe! :) And you’re right; It takes no time at all and you make a delicious Sunday lunch meal that everyone will enjoy. Did you try this in Santorini Sarah?
    In our version we use dry oregano and perhaps a pinch of dry thyme instead of the parsley. For some strange reason we never tried parsley, but we sure will now, after reading this!:)
    Thanx so much for another yummy dish dear! Sending you lots of hugs!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Wow that’s so awesome! I didn’t try this in Santorini actually––I just unknowingly made a Greek dish!! Dried oregano and thyme both sound like they would be delicious with this. I’ll have to try it soon. Thank you guys!

      Reply

  6. Doug R. says

    I’ve been doing something very similar to this for awhile. I generally use preserved lemons and usually will add a few sprigs of fresh herbs, such as rosemary.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      I just started using preserved lemons in my cooking––mostly for Moroccan type dishes. Sounds like a great idea! I also love rosemary, especially with potatoes.

      Reply

      • Doug R. says

        It’s outstanding! This recipe is close enough to what I do that you can just sub the preserved lemon for regular and throw a few sprigs of herbs in the roasting pan.

        Reply

  7. Sharon Anderson says

    We’re having a huge wind storm so our power has been out most of the day. It came on long enough for me to brown the chicken & get this ready for the oven. Wind rose again. Bam. Power went off. Huge rainstorm Trees dancing. Typical March storm on the “Wet Coast”. I fired up the BBQ and put the roasting pan in with the cover closed for about 40 minutes. I added the asparagus I’d planned to oven roast for about 10 minutes at the end, tossed in the juices. It was a delicious candlelight dinner…..then, the power came back on. Thanks for this deliciously simple recipe!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      This would work with sweet potatoes! I think you should just cut them a bit smaller, since they tend to take a little longer to cook (at least in my experience).

      Reply

