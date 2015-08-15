The Woks of Life

Red Curry Chicken Recipe

Red Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

This red curry chicken is as easy as cooking gets. After making the miraculously simple 15-minute Coconut Curry Noodle Soup recipe a few months ago, I realized what a magical ingredient canned curry paste is. It adds a ton of flavor with minimal effort––emphasis on minimal. This recipe has fewer than 10 ingredients, takes less than a half hour to make, and it’s a one pot meal worthy of any weeknight.

If you’re wondering where to find red curry paste, head to any Asian grocery store, and look for a little red can labeled…you guessed it––red curry paste. No confusing Chinese characters or misspelled Chinglish words here! We used a brand called “Maesri,” which is the one we usually buy.

Red Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium high heat in a skillet. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for 1 minute, until fragrant. Add the curry paste and fry for another minute.

Red Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn up the heat to high and add the chicken.

Red Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook until the chicken is browned, and pour in the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and season with salt to taste. Simmer for 5 minutes and stir in the choy sum.

Red Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook until the choy sum is wilted and stir in the cilantro.

Red Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this dish over plenty rice and enjoy the fruits of your labor, Thai Red Curry Chicken!!

Red Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Red Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

4.5 from 4 votes

Red Curry Chicken Recipe

This red curry chicken recipe is as easy as cooking gets. With fewer than 10 ingredients, you'll be enjoying this fragrant curry in less than a half hour.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Chicken
Cuisine: Thai
Keyword: red curry chicken
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 332kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs (450g, cut into bite-sized pieces)
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 slices ginger (minced)
  • 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
  • 1 cup coconut milk (235 ml)
  • 1 small bunch choy sum (or baby bok choy)
  • A handful of cilantro (chopped)

Instructions

  • Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium high heat in a skillet. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for 1 minute, until fragrant. Add the curry paste and fry for another minute.
  • Turn up the heat to high and add the chicken. Cook until the chicken is browned, and pour in the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and season with salt to taste. Simmer for 5 minutes and stir in the choy sum. Cook until the choy sum is wilted and stir in the cilantro. Serve over rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 332kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 24g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Cholesterol: 108mg | Sodium: 121mg | Potassium: 402mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 6210IU | Vitamin C: 65.2mg | Calcium: 151mg | Iron: 3.8mg

 

53 Comments

  1. Angelitacarmelita says

    5 stars
    This was AMAZING! And so quick & easy to make. My BF LOVED it!! I made it w/green beans because that’s all I could find (sadly, no bok choy), but it was excellent!

    Reply

  2. Rachel says

    5 stars
    Love this recipe. Super easy and I always make sure I have a can of red curry paste and coconut milk on hand now. I add some sort of sweet pepper, like red bell pepper and some other veggie, like green beans or whatever I have on hand, to it. Turns out better than restaurant quality every time!
    You guys rock! Thanks.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      You’re welcome, Rachel! Glad this one has been added to the rotation! It’s especially easy when you have those ingredients on hand in the pantry. :)

      Reply

  3. Wangchuk says

    4 stars
    I’m a foodie “sans frontiers” and my taste buds can on short notice adapt to any gastronomic adventures. Living as I am in the majestic isolation of the Himalayan mountain regions does not however afford me many such opportunities. When they do I am quick to pounce on the opportunity. I have had two previous and very satisfactory encounters with Thai cuisine and have nursed hopes of some day cooking up a Thai dish. This recipe seems to fit the bill for a first timer.
    I have spent the last couple of days getting the ingredients and the will to put on the chef’s hat once more.
    I have announced my intention to the rest of the family and tonight’s dinner will boast “Red Thai Chicken Curry”.
    Will write in later and let you know whether I was the hero of the evening or the disaster.

    Reply

  4. Paige says

    I went to buy ingredients and when I got home realized I bought Kaeng Par curry instead of red curry. I am sure that it will have a different taste, but was wondering if it would taste super horrible if I substituted the curious.

    Reply

