This red curry chicken is as easy as cooking gets. After making the miraculously simple 15-minute Coconut Curry Noodle Soup recipe a few months ago, I realized what a magical ingredient canned curry paste is. It adds a ton of flavor with minimal effort––emphasis on minimal. This recipe has fewer than 10 ingredients, takes less than a half hour to make, and it’s a one pot meal worthy of any weeknight.

If you’re wondering where to find red curry paste, head to any Asian grocery store, and look for a little red can labeled…you guessed it––red curry paste. No confusing Chinese characters or misspelled Chinglish words here! We used a brand called “Maesri,” which is the one we usually buy.

You’ll need:

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium high heat in a skillet. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for 1 minute, until fragrant. Add the curry paste and fry for another minute.

Turn up the heat to high and add the chicken.

Cook until the chicken is browned, and pour in the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and season with salt to taste. Simmer for 5 minutes and stir in the choy sum.

Cook until the choy sum is wilted and stir in the cilantro.

Serve this dish over plenty rice and enjoy the fruits of your labor, Thai Red Curry Chicken!!