Pineapple Buns – A Chinese Bakery Classic

Pineapple Buns – A Chinese Bakery Classic

Published:
182 Comments

Pineapple Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

For a long time now, pineapple buns, or bo lo bao, have been my unequivocal go-to choice whenever I walk into a Chinese bakery. I blow right past the char siu bao, the coconut buns, and the hot dog buns…and mosey right on over to these fluffy, delightfully quirky looking yellow half-domes of buttery, sugary joy. They. are. the. best.

Peanut Gallery: “So, Sarah…if pineapple buns are in fact your favorite, what were you doing posting recipes for all those other ‘second tier’ buns before this one?”

Great question. Let’s discuss.

So for all you readers who might not have heard of this yellow, delightfully crumbly bakery treat, I’ll preface with the fact that there is no actual pineapple in the recipe. This did not stop 9-year-old me from making up elaborate rationalizations for the name, assuming that pineapple must be somehow involved in the pineapple bun’s unique topping. I could actually fake-taste the subtle pineapple flavor, fancying myself a pineapple bun connoisseur. I was the wine snob of the bakery aisle, tasting flavors that weren’t actually there.

Pineapple Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

When I later found out that I’d been living a lie (and that in actuality, the name “pineapple bun” comes from the pineapple-like pattern of the baked topping), I basically gave up on the prospect of trying to figure out what went into making a pineapple bun. Some kind of strange, kitchen sorcery was obviously involved.

Wellllll I recently decided to finally take up the challenge and I’ve since unlocked the pineapple bun mystery. Despite some very complicated recipes floating around the internet, it’s really not a difficult thing to make! Building off of our trusty, simple milk bread recipe, I tested and came up with the pineapple bun recipe laid out below. It’s a straightforward process, and all the ingredients can be found at your local grocery store. Hurrah!

Here are the things you need…no one said these were diet pineapple buns.

For the bread dough: 
  • 2/3 cup heavy cream (at room temperature)
  • 1 cup, plus 1 tablespoon milk (at room temperature)
  • 1 large egg (at room temperature)
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup cake flour
  • 3 1/2 cups bread flour
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

For the topping dough:

  • ¼ cup nonfat dry milk powder
  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • 2/3 cup superfine sugar (it’s very important that it’s superfine)
  • ¼ cup vegetable shortening
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

To finish the pineapple buns: 

  • 1 egg yolk
Okay, so start by making the milk bread dough. In the bowl of a stand mixer, add the heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt (in that order). Using the dough hook attachment, turn on the mixer to “stir.” Let it go for 15 minutes, occasionally stopping the mixer to push the dough together.
Milk Bread, by thewoksoflife.com

After 15 minutes, the dough is ready for proofing.

Milk Bread, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the bowl with a damp towel and place in a warm spot for 1 hour. The dough will grow to 1.5X its original size.

After the bread dough has proofed for an hour, put the dough back in the stand mixer and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of air bubbles. Dump the dough on a lightly floured surface and cut into 12 equal pieces. Form each piece into a circular bun, and place on a baking sheet. Cover the buns with a clean, dry kitchen towel and let rise for another hour.

Pineapple Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, make the topping. Add the dry milk powder to a mixing bowl. If your dry milk powder has some larger clumps, crush them up with your fingers so it’s uniformly powdery.

Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and superfine sugar. Stir to combine. Add the shortening, milk, egg yolk, and vanilla. Use your hands to mix everything together into a dough. If it’s too dry, add a little more milk a teaspoon at a time until it comes together. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature.

When the pineapple buns are done rising for a second time, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Separate the topping dough into 12 equal pieces and roll them into balls.

Pineapple Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

On a clean surface, roll out each ball into a flat circle…

Pineapple Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

…and place one onto each bun. (It helps to use a spatula to transfer it over.)

It’s important to note here that you don’t want the topping circle to cover the entire bun. It WILL expand as it bakes.

Pineapple Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Brush with egg yolk. This will give the buns their bright yellow color.

Pineapple Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake at 350 degrees for 12-13 minutes on a baking sheet. You’ll see the topping start to crack into that signature pineapple pattern. Success!

Pineapple Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Allow to cool a bit on a metal cooling rack before serving. These are great when they’re warm out of the oven, but in my opinion, they’re even better the next day. Right out of the oven, the topping is almost crunchy. But if you let them cool and store them in a plastic zip top bag overnight, they’ll be soft and crumbly the next day, just like the Chinatown bakery buns I love.

They’ll last for a few days stored in the fridge. To bring them back to their original, out-of-the-oven state, just pop them into the microwave for 10-15 seconds, and they’ll be soft as ever.

Pineapple Buns, by thewoksoflife.comPineapple Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

4.6 from 19 reviews
Pineapple Buns
 
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
This recipe for pineapple buns is so easy and authentic, you'll be making this Chinese bakery classic at home in no time. No specialty ingredients involved!
Author:
Recipe type: Chinese bakery
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 1 dozen buns
Ingredients
For the bread dough:
  • ⅔ cup heavy cream (at room temperature)
  • 1 cup, plus 1 tablespoon milk (at room temperature)
  • 1 large egg (at room temperature)
  • ⅓ cup sugar
  • ½ cup cake flour
  • 3½ cups bread flour
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
  • 1½ teaspoons salt
For the topping dough:
  • ¼ cup nonfat dry milk powder
  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • ⅔ cup superfine sugar (it’s very important that it’s superfine)
  • ¼ cup vegetable shortening
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 egg yolk
  • ⅛ teaspoon vanilla extract
To finish the buns:
  • 1 egg yolk
Instructions
  1. Start by making the bread dough. In the bowl of a mixer, add the heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt (in that order). Using the dough hook attachment, turn on the mixer to “stir.” Let it go for 15 minutes, occasionally stopping the mixer to push the dough together.
  2. After 15 minutes, the dough is ready for proofing. Cover the bowl with a damp towel and place in a warm spot for 1 hour. The dough will grow to 1.5X its original size.
  3. After the bread dough has proofed for an hour, put the dough back in the mixer and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of air bubbles. Dump the dough on a lightly floured surface and cut into 12 equal pieces. Form each piece into a circular bun, and place on a baking sheet. Cover the buns with a clean, dry kitchen towel and let rise for another hour.
  4. While that's happening, make the topping. Add the dry milk powder to a mixing bowl. If your dry milk powder has some larger clumps, crush them up with your fingers so it’s uniformly powdery.
  5. Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and superfine sugar. Stir to combine. Add the shortening, milk, egg yolk, and vanilla. Use your hands to mix everything together into a dough. If it’s too dry, add a little more milk a teaspoon at a time until it comes together. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature.
  6. When the buns are done rising for a second time, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Separate the topping dough into 12 equal pieces and roll them into balls. On a clean surface, roll out each ball into a flat circle and place one onto each bun.
  7. Brush with egg yolk and bake at 350 degrees for 12-13 minutes.

182 Comments

  1. Denise says

    Hi there, I would love to try to make these. I was wondering what kind of vegetable shortening you used? I am always questioning what vegetable shortening means when I see a recipe. Did you use Crisco? Or is it just butter?
    Thank you!
    Denise

    Reply

  2. Emily says

    Grew up eating these and they are my kiddos’ favorite Chinese baked good. This was my first attempt and everything turned out delicious. The only thing was I had to add a tiny bit more flour to the dough and I cranked up mixer up to medium-high for a few minutes to get the dough to come together. Thank you! My kids have already requested that the next time I make it, I stuff it with roasted pork floss (rou song).

    Reply

  4. Michelle Cheung says

    I don’t have any bread flour and there’s nowhere to buy it around me. Why Willy’s happen if I swapped out bread flour for all purpose flour?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      You can substitute all purpose flour for bread flour. The only major difference is that bread flour has more gluten in it, so it creates softer buns.

      Reply

  5. maripaz says

    Yum! Can’t believe I haven’t commented yet, but this remains my go-to milk bread recipe for its ease and deliciousness. For anyone who has a little more time, I’d recommend doing a tangzhong. I heat the 2/3 C heavy cream and 1/2 C bread flour in a small saucepan and stir until it forms a thick paste/dough, cool and then add it to the rest of the ingredients and mix. After the dough’s come together, I also add a couple tbsps of softened butter and then mix for another 8- 10 minutes.

    I’m not sure if the butter is strictly necessary, but the tangzhong definitely keeps the bread soft for days whereas the original recipe tastes amazing out of the oven but then dried out a bit by the end of the day. Still yummy, but that little extra step keeps it delicious for the day or two afterwards that these breads last in our house.

    Also, for those asking about a creamy filling, I’ve put in pastry cream and the coconut filling from the coconut bun recipe on this site (minus the coconut bc I didn’t have it, so it was basically a grainy sugar filling), but both options were great. Pinch really well and don’t overfill or have any thin spots, but whatever happens, even if the filling oozes out, it will still taste delicious. Thanks for this keeper of a recipe!! (I have tried many many milk bread recipes but keep coming back to this one. I don’t even know why I keep trying others!)

    Reply

  7. Kristal says

    This was a great recipe! Thanks for the easy instructions! I substituted equal parts of butter for both shortening and dry milk powder,as I don’t commonly use these ingredients and didn’t want them to waste. As compared to NY Chinese bakeries, my topping wasn’t as crumbly but still delicious. I can see why the shortening would make the difference. I also noticed my buns didn’t expand too much after proofing, but definitely did in the oven! Next time, I will make 24 rather than 12 from this same recipe as the buns were rather large. Also, whn making my topping it was too soft to roll so I just pressed the balls between plastic wrap with my hand and it was fine. Anyone trying this recipe, have no fear – it will work! Also, my oven was preheated for a few minutes and they were ready in 10 mins. I turned the oven off and let them sit for 2 more mins to make sure they were cooked. Happy baking!

    Reply

  8. Stephanie says

    I’ve made these twice now and the flavor is PERFECT. The only problem I have is that after I bake them, they flatten out quite a bit. They’re generally disc shaped, ~1.5in high by 4in round, instead of bun shaped. After rising/proofing, they’re perfectly bao shaped, but as they bake, they just flatten out. I bought brand new baking powder/soda/yeast, but I still can’t seem to keep them tall. Any suggestions? I live in the CA Bay Area, so basically sea level. I’m completely out of ideas! Thanks for the great recipe though!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hmmm, I’m not sure what the issue here is, Stephanie. Sounds like something might be going wrong at either the kneading step or the proofing steps. Maybe try kneading it a bit longer to help develop the gluten a bit more? Or perhaps the bread was under or over-proofed. I’m not 100% sure, as bread is definitely a complicated thing, and I don’t have as much food chemistry knowledge as I should to speak intelligently on the subject!

      Reply

    • J. Ong says

      When my pretzel buns came out squat it helped for me to switch to all purpose-flour. What type of bread flour are you using? Different brands tend to have different protein percentages and that would impact your bread’s rise.

      Reply

