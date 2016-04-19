The Woks of Life

Simple Chinese Oxtail Soup

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

This oxtail soup recipe is so simple and easy that I am a little embarrassed to even publish it. But Sarah loves it, and said that we should, so I’m going to listen to the boss. :)

For a lot of Chinese families, dinner isn’t complete without a soup to go with it. I was thinking about making soup the other day, and oxtails were what I had on hand. While making an entire pot of soup every night may sound daunting, this particular soup recipe is exactly the kind of thing that demonstrates just how easy it is! There are only six ingredients (two of which are simply water and salt).

Chinese soups in general are brothier and lighter than some of the heavier soups you see in Western cooking, and they’re also very nourishing! In this particular recipe, onions and turnips round out the meaty flavor of the oxtails, and the result is a balanced, surprisingly light, and subtle soup. There really aren’t any special cooking techniques to speak of either––just time and patience. All you need to do is skim the fat off the top of the resulting liquid.

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Also, I want to mention to dispose of the grease in the garbage! (It helps to let it cool and solidify first). Don’t pour it down the drain, or you’ll ruin your pipes!

Okay, you’ll need:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Rinse the oxtails under cold running water, and pat dry with a paper towel. Arrange them on a baking sheet and roast for 30-40 minutes. 

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

While the oxtails are roasting, add 12 cups of water to a stockpot. Add the onions and roasted oxtails, and bring to a boil.

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Immediately turn the heat down to a very low simmer. (Avoid letting the heat get to high, or you’ll boil off all your liquid!).

Simmer for about 6 hours (the longer the better) with the lid covered. Remember to skim off the fat periodically.

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

About 30 minutes before you’re ready to serve, add the turnips. Simmer until tender, and salt the soup to taste. Serve your oxtail soup garnished with chopped cilantro.

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Simple Oxtail Soup

This oxtail soup uses simple ingredients like onions and turnips that round out the meaty flavor of the oxtails resulting in a balanced flavorful soup.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time7 hrs
Total Time7 hrs 5 mins
Course: Soups and Stocks
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: oxtail soup
Servings: 8 servings
Calories: 366kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds oxtails (1.1 kg)
  • 12 cups water (2.8L)
  • 1 large onion (cut into wedges)
  • 1 medium Chinese turnip or daikon radish (cut into large chunks)
  • Salt (to taste)
  • chopped cilantro (to garnish)

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Rinse the oxtails under cold running water, and pat dry with a paper towel. Arrange them on a baking sheet and roast for 30-40 minutes.
  • While the oxtails are roasting, add 12 cups of water to a stockpot. Add the onions and roasted oxtails, and bring to a boil. Immediately turn the heat down to a very low simmer. (Avoid letting the heat get to high, or you’ll boil off all your liquid!).
  • Simmer for about 6 hours (the longer the better) with the lid covered. Remember to skim off the fat periodically. About 30 minutes before you’re ready to serve, add the turnips. Simmer until tender, and salt the soup to taste. Serve, garnished with chopped cilantro.

Nutrition

Calories: 366kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 44g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 156mg | Sodium: 306mg | Potassium: 149mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin C: 13.5mg | Calcium: 58mg | Iron: 5.9mg

57 Comments

  2. cici says


    I will start by saying I LOVE ALL of your recipes. So amazing of a collection. So authentic to someone who grew up in China. And so accessible for people who didn’t have all of that growing up (speaking for my husband who is American but is the chef of the fam). So seriously, I am 110% your biggest fan. Thank you for keeping all these amazing traditions and recipes alive in our new blended family.

    On this, I wanted to ask and see if you guys might do an instant pot version! This oxtail soup is one of my favorite things growing up, but the time to stew it is a little prohibitive on our super busy schedules. Would love a quick & dirty on how you’d convert it to an instant pot!!! Much love to those recipes you guys have been posting lately, esp. in time for winter. (We’ve got the rough flank & daikon recipe in the instant pot as I write!).

    LOVE THIS BLOG!!! Keep it up for all of us loyal readers. :)

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Cici, thank you so much for all your love and support. I still need to test soup recipes in an instant pot. I will keep you posted.

      Reply

  3. Amanda says


    This looks amazing! Can’t wait to try it. Just wondering, is it possible to make this in an instant pot? If so, how?

    Thanks, Amanda.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Amanda, I have not tried it in an instant pot, but I am sure you can do it. It would be similar to Sarah’s Instant Pot Pho. Just as an FYI, boiled daikon usually takes 20 – 25 minutes to soften regularly, so please adjust cooking time in the instant pot accordingly (it probably only needs 3-5 minutes on high pressure).

      Reply

  4. janet w peters says


    this soup is fabulous and I’ve served it to company but I’m wondering if I should remove the oxtail bones to serve?
    Thanks, Jan

    Reply

  5. janet w peters says


    do you serve oxtail soup with the bones or remove and just use the meat? Our oxtails have large bones. This soup is totally delicious, I use beef and chicken broth for the water. Thank you, Jan

    Reply

  7. Nikki says


    Can I just say that this recipe is so wonderfully easy and delicious. My husband and I are eating only meat right now and I made it and it is just the best. While he was working in Afghanistan he would tell me when he was served oxtail. You should have seen his excitement the first time I prepared it. I’ve actually made it twice now. We’ve learned that it really needs the time to simmer and get tender, so whoever tries this, the longer the better. Thanks for sharing such great, easy recipes. I plan on trying the Thai Shrimp Fried Rice next.

    Reply

  8. Truc says

    Have you adapted this to the instant pot by any chance? My dad makes an oxtail soup in his pressure cooker and the meat falls right off the bone – would love to see an adaptation of yours!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Truc, I have not made this soup in an instant pot. Your dad might have a better idea on the cooking time if using an instant pot to make this soup.

      Reply

