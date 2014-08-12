The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

This noodle soup with pork and pickled greens (xuecai rousi mian / 雪菜肉丝面）is one of my absolute favorites–an easy, satisfying comfort food meal in Chinese households everywhere, where all you need is a few items from your pantry. My grandmother used to make this for lunch when she’d come to visit, and now it’s just one of those things where…any time I see it on a menu, I reflexively want to order it. A knee-jerk reaction–an almost mechanical impulse.

The other day, I was walking to the subway station from work–a thirty minute walk that I normally would have cabbed, but taxis were nowhere to be found. It was around 3:00 PM, I hadn’t had lunch, and the stark Beijing sun was still high in the sky, beating down on the hot concrete below my feet. It was probably almost 100 degrees, and I was sweating in a way that was extremely cruel to both my hair and my shirt–a black shirt (thoughtlessly chosen from my closet that morning) with ironclad fibers that tragically allowed almost none of the hair-dryer-like summer breeze through. The elastic in my hair tie had stretched to the point of inadequacy, and my ponytail kept falling out. Suffice it to say…it wasn’t a pretty sight.

I decided to stop into a mall for a very very late lunch, and walked into the first restaurant I saw. I took about ten seconds to skim the menu before ordering this–a bowl of PIPING HOT noodle soup with pork and pickled greens.

That is how much I love this pork noodle soup: I would still eat it while on the verge of heat stroke.

That’s love.

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

For the pork and marinade:

For the rest of the noodle soup:

  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 3-5 dried chilies, de-seeded and roughly chopped (optional)
  • 1 can of pickled mustard greens (find this at any Chinese grocery store. It may be labeled “pickled mustard greens,” “pickled cabbage,” or “preserved vegetables”)
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 8 oz. noodles (dried or fresh)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 scallion, chopped

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

Note: you can find pickled mustard greens in the canned foods aisle of the Chinese grocery store.

In a small bowl, combine the pork, salt, cornstarch, sesame oil, shaoxing wine, and white pepper. Set aside to marinate while preparing other ingredients.

Bring a pot of water to a boil for your noodles, and cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain. In another medium pot, add your chicken stock and bring to a boil. Keep warm on the stove.

Heat a tablespoon of oil in your wok over high heat and brown the pork. Add the chilies and the pickled vegetables. Stir-fry for a couple minutes, making sure the heat is still high. Add the sugar, give everything a final stir, and turn off the heat.

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

Lay the noodles in your serving bowls and ladle in the hot broth. Top with your pork and vegetable mixture, and top each bowl with a few drops of sesame oil and chopped scallion.

Serve your noodle soup with pork and pickled greens piping hot in a big bowl and commence slurping!

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

You can practically hear the clatter of that spoon in the empty bowl and the cartoon-inspired satisfied burp, can’t you?

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

Other Chinese Noodle soup recipes you should peruse are Lanzhou Beef noodle soupPho, and Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup.

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens

Noodle soup with pork and pickled greens (xuecai rousi mian / 雪菜肉丝面) is one of our favorites––an easy, satisfying comfort food in Chinese households everywhere.
Ingredients

For the pork and marinade:

For the rest of the noodle soup:

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, combine the pork, salt, cornstarch, sesame oil, shaoxing wine, and white pepper. Set aside to marinate while preparing other ingredients.
  • Bring a pot of water to a boil for your noodles, and cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain. In another medium pot, add your chicken stock and bring to a boil. Keep warm on the stove.
  • Heat a tablespoon of oil in your wok over high heat and brown the pork. Add the chilies and the pickled vegetables. Stir-fry for a couple minutes, making sure the heat is still high. Add the sugar, give everything a final stir, and turn off the heat.
  • Lay the noodles in your serving bowls and ladle in the hot broth. Top with your pork and vegetable mixture, and top each bowl with a few drops of sesame oil and chopped scallion.
  • Commence slurping!

 

33 Comments

  1. Jenn says

    5 stars
    Thank you SO much! My mom made this all the time when I was growing up. She would make a huge batch and freeze little packs of it so we could throw a quick meal together anytime we wanted. I started craving this dish when it started getting colder and just made a huge batch. Slurping happily away now and will be freezing packs of this for the future.

    Reply

  2. SB says

    5 stars
    When I make chinese style beef/pork noodles soup by simmering meat for long hours, the soup turns out fine. But the problem is the meat which was boiled and simmered for making the soup becomes tasteless for eating. I dont know what to do with this meat.

    Also when I eat beef noodles soup in local chinese restaurants, the meat pieces they put in the bowl in final dish does not look and taste like it was simmered for long hours. It looks white-ish and has cornflour/noodle starchy/star anise/sour flavour. I cannot fathom if they cook them separately.

    Can you give me some tips on how they make the soup, what do they do with simmered meat, how do they cook the meat pieces that they add in the final product along with noodles and veggies.

    Thanks

    Reply

  5. George Gale says

    Is the pork uncooked? If so, how do you shred it? That’s a technique I don’t know yet!

    If the pork is cooked, no problemo.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi George, the pork is uncooked when you cut it. There is a trick though. The best time to slice/cut the pork (or any meat) is when it’s half frozen. That’s when the meat can still hold its shape, but the knife can go into it.

      Reply

  6. Trenton says

    5 stars
    This is the first time I tried this recipe and it’s already one of my favorites! I used pork riblets in bone and boiled them in 2/3rds water and 1/3rds shaoxing wine and a little crushed red pepper before chopping the meat up.

    Reply

  7. sara rychener says

    hi–have made your red curry coconut thai soup a bunch of times–delicious–even right now in the 89 degree heat of central florida..regarding the noodle soup, is the packet of pickled vegetables refrigerated or on the shelf–i have an extensively stocked asian store close-by?

    Reply

