Easy Pork Belly & Mushroom Rice Bowl

Let me start by saying that I’m pretty certain this Easy Pork Belly Mushroom Rice Bowl will quickly be becoming a go-to crowd pleaser. If you grew up in an Asian household, you’ve probably eaten something at least vaguely similar to this, especially as a child. A bowl of tender pork belly and glistening saucy rice will get even the pickiest child to open wide for dinner time. It’s absolutely irresistible. Plus, this is a new way to use leftover rice that’s not your run of the mill fried rice!

Having food blogged for the past five years, I’ve come to realize that pork belly is one of the most versatile ingredients in Asian cooking. The Taiwanese make it savory and saucy like in Taiwanese Braised Pork Belly. The Shanghainese like it sweet in Shanghai Style Braised Pork Belly, and people from Hunan gotta have their chilies, so Mao’s Braised Pork Belly is spicy and aromatic. The Cantonese take on braised pork belly is the addition of red fermented bean curd, a flavor enhancer that tastes better than it sounds. With pork belly, you can’t go wrong.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg of the pork belly recipes we’ve covered on the blog. This quick braised Pork Belly Mushroom Rice Bowl is a simplified version of the flavors in our favorite dishes, designed to satisfy your braised pork belly craving in a pinch. The meaty, delicious shiitake mushrooms only intensify the flavor of the dish.

And of course, it’s a take on my childhood dream: a bowl of steaming mushroomy rice mixed with tender pork belly bits and a perfect sauce with bits of pork fat dotted through it. Maybe the presence of so much pork fat is making you think twice, but in those days when pork was scarce, there was nothing better! Mark my words, put a bowl of this in front of any picky eater, young or old, and no one will turn his or her head away. Make it and let me know what the results are in the comments!

If you’re using dried Shiitake mushrooms, rinse them, then submerge them in warm water until softened. This takes at least 2 hours, but it’s easiest to just soak them overnight. Squeeze the water out of the soaked mushrooms before cutting them into quarters, and set aside. Save the mushroom water! If using fresh Shiitake mushrooms, just dice them.

Rinse the pork belly and pad it dry. Cut the pork into 1/2″ x 1/2″ cubes. 

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in wok over medium heat. Cook the minced ginger until lightly browned. Add the pork belly.

Turn up the heat, stir-frying until the pork is lightly browned around the edges.

Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for another two minutes.

Turn down the heat and add 1½ tablespoons of Shaoxing wine, 3 tablespoons of light soy sauce, ¾ tablespoon of dark soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sugar, and ½ cup water, mushroom soaking liquid, or stock. (Use ¾ cup liquid if your stove has a higher BTU). Stir, and turn up the heat to bring the mixture to a boil. Turn the heat back down to medium, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes until the pork is softened and a bit more tender.

Add the cooked rice.

Stir, and mix everything well using medium-low heat. Make sure all of the rice kernels are well-coated with sauce.

Sprinkle a few drops of water in if the rice looks dry, but unlike fried rice, this should be a little saucy! Lastly, mix in the chopped scallions, and serve your pork belly mushroom rice bowls immediately!

5 from 8 votes

Easy Pork Belly & Mushroom Rice Bowl

This Easy Pork Belly Mushroom Rice Bowl will quickly be become a go-to crowd pleaser. A bowl of tender pork belly and glistening saucy rice is just irresistible.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pork belly mushroom
Servings: 4
Calories: 612kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 1 cup shiitake mushrooms (about 5-6 fresh or reconstituted dried mushrooms, diced)
  • 8 ounces pork belly (cut into large, ¼-inch thick pieces; if you can’t get pork belly, try ground pork)
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 3 slices ginger (minced)
  • tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 3 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • ¾ tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • ½-¾ cup water or mushroom soaking liquid or stock
  • 4 cups cooked rice
  • 1 scallion (finely chopped)

Instructions

  • If you’re using dried Shiitake mushrooms, rinse them, then submerge them in warm water until softened. This takes at least 2 hours, but it’s easiest to just soak them overnight. Squeeze the water out of the soaked mushrooms before cutting them into quarters, and set aside. Save the mushroom water! If using fresh mushrooms, just dice them.
  • Rinse the pork belly and pad it dry. Cut the pork into 1/2" x 1/2" cubes.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in wok over medium heat. Cook the minced ginger until lightly browned. Add the pork belly, and turn up the heat, stir-frying until the pork is lightly browned around the edges. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for another two minutes.
  • Turn down the heat and add 1½ tablespoons of Shaoxing wine, 3 tablespoons of light soy sauce, ¾ tablespoon of dark soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sugar, and ½ cup water, mushroom soaking liquid, or stock. (Use ¾ cup liquid if your stove has a higher BTU). Stir, and turn up the heat to bring the mixture to a boil. Turn the heat back down to medium, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes until the pork is softened and a bit more tender.
  • Now add the cooked rice, stir, and mix everything well using medium-low heat. Make sure all of the rice kernels are well-coated with sauce. Sprinkle a few drops of water in if the rice looks dry, but unlike fried rice, this should be a little saucy! Lastly, mix in the chopped scallions, and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 612kcal | Carbohydrates: 53g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 38g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 41mg | Sodium: 970mg | Potassium: 361mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 30IU | Vitamin C: 0.6mg | Calcium: 21mg | Iron: 1.2mg

 

27 Comments

  2. Panny says

    5 stars
    I cooked this dish just now.
    I made some little change: because in this dish, we have rice, meat, mushroom already, but without vegetables. I just want to eat some vegetable in this easy pork belly & mushroom rice bowl, thus i will not cook any another vegetable dish once more for one meal. So i added a whole broccoli，minced. Added before adding rice.
    That’s the most delicious fried rice i have ever eaten. And i just had every nutrition i want in it. I love it.

    • Judy says

      So glad you liked it, Panny. Adding veggies “dilutes” the overall flavor. Next time, cook a stir-fried leafy green as a side dish to accompany this rice bowl :-)

  3. Lauren says

    This is an amazing recipe! I cooked it tonight and added in a little honey and star anise and it’s absolutely divine. Thanks so much!

    Reply

