The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Mango Sago

Mango Sago

Published: Last Updated:
By 3 Comments

Mango Sago, thewoksoflife.com

Mango Sago is a refreshing and satisfying summer dessert, with juicy chunks of mango and a mango/coconut milk tapioca pudding. The glug of heavenly condensed milk doesn’t hurt either!

Inspired by Honeymoon Dessert

This is another dessert copycat off the menu of famed Asian dessert chain, Honeymoon Dessert. (Though you may have seen mango sago elsewhere as well.) Until they expand to the US, we’ll have to keep whipping up our own at home! 

When we lived in Beijing, we spent countless lazy summer afternoons in big air conditioned malls, enjoying a bowl of Honeymoon Dessert concoctions with red beans, sticky rice, vanilla and green tea ice cream, grass jelly, mango, and tapioca. We also indulged in Honeymoon dessert during our last visit to Hong Kong. See our travel post on the Top 10 Things to Do in Hong Kong. Satisfying our cravings at the Honeymoon dessert was thing #7!

If you’re looking for more Honeymoon Dessert-style recipes, check out our Mango Black Sticky Rice Dessert and Grass Jelly Dessert recipes.

An Easy & Healthy Summer Dessert

Mango sago is a delicious tropical-tasting dessert, and it’s also quite healthy! If you wanted to make this vegan, you can simply replace the condensed milk with honey. 

It’s also so easy to make. Much easier than a cake, I think! The hardest part is peeling and cutting the mango. You might think cooking tapioca is difficult, but not so! I just boiled these tiny tapioca in boiling water for about 15 minutes.  

To see pictures of the type of tapioca I used here, check out our Coconut Tapioca Dessert recipe.

Mango Sago, thewoksoflife.com

If you like your Mango Sago cold, chill the mango mixture for an hour before adding the tapioca. Just keep in mind that colder temperatures reduce the sweetness, so you may need to add more condensed milk to taste if serving this very cold. 

 Mango Sago Recipe Instructions

In a pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the mini pearl tapioca (don’t add it before the water is at a full boil!). Stir and bring it to boil again.

Boiling mini pearl tapioca, by thewoksoflife.com

Simmer for 15 minutes, or until the tapioca is completely transparent, which means they’re fully cooked.

(A common mistake is to take them off the heat while they still have a small white dot at the center. They should be completely translucent.)

Cooked mini pearl tapioca, by thewoksoflife.com

When the tapioca is cooked through, drain, rinse in cold water to cool, then soak in a bowl of cold water and set aside. 

Cooked mini pearl tapioca soaking in water, thewoksoflife.com

Peel the mango, trimming to remove the center pit. Set aside a large handful of nice chunks for topping. The rest will be blended. 

Peeling mango, thewoksoflife.com

Peeled mango, thewoksoflife.com

In a blender, add the coconut milk, condensed milk, vanilla extract, and mango.

Blender with mango, condensed milk, coconut milk, thewoksoflife.com

Blend until smooth, and transfer to a large bowl. At this stage, if you like your dessert cold, chill the mango mixture for at least an hour before adding the tapioca. 

Blended mango mixture, thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to serve, pour the mango mixture into serving bowls.

Blended mango mixture in bowl, thewoksoflife.com

Mango coconut milk mixture, thewoksoflife.com

Drain the cooked tapioca, and add to the mango mixture. Top with mango chunks.  

Mango Sago, thewoksoflife.com

Mango Sago Dessert, thewoksoflife.com

Mango Sago, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe

Mango Sago

Mango Sago is a quick, refreshing, and satisfying summer dessert popular in Asia, with juicy chunks of mango and a mango/coconut milk tapioca pudding.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Asian
Keyword: mango sago
Servings: 4
Calories: 326kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the mini pearl tapioca (don’t add it before the water is at a full boil!). Stir and bring it to boil again. Simmer for 15 minutes, or until the tapioca is completely transparent, which means they’re fully cooked.
  • When the tapioca is cooked through, drain, rinse in cold water to cool, then soak in a bowl of cold water and set aside.
  • Meanwhile, peel the mango, trimming to remove the center pit. Set aside a large handful of nice chunks for topping. The rest will be blended.
  • In a blender, add the coconut milk, condensed milk, vanilla extract, and mango. Blend until smooth, and transfer to a large bowl. At this stage, if you like your dessert cold, chill the mango mixture for at least an hour before adding the tapioca.
  • When you’re ready to serve, drain the cooked tapioca, and add to the mango mixture. Scoop into individual bowls and top with mango chunks.

Nutrition

Calories: 326kcal | Carbohydrates: 51g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 5mg | Sodium: 28mg | Potassium: 448mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 32g | Vitamin A: 1720IU | Vitamin C: 58mg | Calcium: 71mg | Iron: 1mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Stir-fried Pink Amaranth Greens - Chinese Spinach
Shrimp Lo Mein: Just Like Chinese Takeout
Sour Plum Duck, A Hakka Chinese Classic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *






This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 Comments

  1. Megan says

    Hi! YUM! Thank you for the recipe!! Mango Sago is one of my favorite things!
    Do you have any substitutions for the condensed milk for vegans?
    Thank you!!
    Megan

    Reply

  2. Selina says

    Yummy! Looks like a refreshing summer dessert.
    Could the tapioca and blended mango mixture be combined and put in the fridge before serving?
    Could leftovers be refrigerated for another day?

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables