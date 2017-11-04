The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Roasted Lemongrass Chicken Thighs

Roasted Lemongrass Chicken Thighs

Published: Last Updated:
By 33 Comments

Roasted lemongrass chicken thighs are one of my all-time favorite easy one-pan chicken dishes. Another 10-ingredient wonder, this lemongrass chicken goes great with summer rolls, a crunchy salad, or just some steamed rice and veggies.

For me, what makes this chicken great is not just the flavor, but the texture. After the chicken is marinated, the marinade isn’t discarded, but added to the pan with the chicken before it goes into the oven. The result? A sticky, crispy, delicious sauce that can be brushed onto the crisp chicken skin after roasting. Searing the chicken before roasting it in the oven seals in the juices and results in very moist and juicy meat. 

There’s also a bit of oil and chicken fat in the bottom of the pan that, when mixed with some steamed rice or a rice noodle salad, just can’t be beat.

For more easy one-pan chicken dishes, check out our Thai Roasted Chicken Thighs, Roasted Chicken with Lemon & Potatoes, Mediterranean Chicken Thighs, Five Spice Baked Chicken, and a recent favorite, Roasted Chicken with Oyster Sauce.

Note, this recipe makes 8 chicken thighs, and serves 6-8, but I made half of the recipe for the photos you see in the post!

You’ll need:

In the bowl of a food processor, add 3 tablespoons oil, the fish sauce, oyster sauce, pepper flakes, sugar, shallots, garlic, lemongrass, and lime zest. Process until smooth. Add to a bowl, along with the chicken, and toss to coat the chicken in the marinade. Cover, transfer to the fridge, and marinate for 1-4 hours.

Preheat your oven to 350°F.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Reserving the marinade, add chicken to the skillet skin side down.

Cook for 4 minutes. Turn the chicken, add the reserved marinade to the skillet, and transfer to the oven.

Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.

Brush the oil and marinade in the bottom of the pan on top of the chicken. Serve with lime wedges and chopped Thai basil, of desired.

This dish goes great with summer rolls, a crunchy salad (noodle salad), or just some steamed rice and veggies.

Prep Time1 hr 25 mins
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time2 hrs
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Asian
Keyword: lemongrass chicken
Servings: 8
Calories: 333kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In the bowl of a food processor, add 3 tablespoons oil, the fish sauce, oyster sauce, pepper flakes, sugar, shallots, garlic, lemongrass, and lime zest. Process until smooth. Add to a bowl, along with the chicken, and toss to coat the chicken in the marinade. Cover, transfer to the fridge, and marinate for 1-4 hours.
  • Preheat your oven to 350°F.
  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Reserving the marinade, add chicken to the skillet skin side down. Cook for 4 minutes. Turn the chicken, add the reserved marinade to the skillet, and transfer to the oven. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.
  • Brush the oil and marinade in the bottom of the pan on top of the chicken. Serve with lime wedges and chopped Thai basil, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories: 333kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 111mg | Sodium: 745mg | Potassium: 317mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 160IU | Vitamin C: 3.3mg | Calcium: 23mg | Iron: 1.3mg

 

33 Comments

  1. Noelene says

    Made this last night with some steamed Asian veg. A delicious and easy recipe. Now to check out your other recipes. Thankyou

  2. Heather says


    I have probably tried about 10 different oyster sauces and thrown them all away, but I followed the link to purchase the one you recommended and it’s delicious.

    I wasn’t sure what size pieces of lemongrass to use and the prepackaged type at the store was looking moldy. It was, however two pieces that weighed 3.75 ounces, so I used a refrigerated lemongrass paste that came in a 4 oz tube and used all of it that I could get out. My marinade was more liquid than your photo, but it was so good. The chicken was moist, the sauce was just in the right proportion to the chicken, very unique and delicious. I can’t eat peanuts or coconut, so I miss out on some of the Thai flavors my niece loves. Thanks for a great recipe that we both thoroughly enjoyed. We rounded out our meal with steamed jasmine rice and your garlicky Bok Choy. Yum!

  3. Susie Heath says


    Excited to make this recipe! Thank you! How do you suggest we change the recipe, if we have thighs without the skin?

    • Sarah says

      Hey Susie, if you have thighs without the skin on, just do the recipe the same way, but cover the pan with foil while the chicken is roasting to keep it moist. You might also want to add a bit of liquid to the pan––say a 1/2 cup water to make sure that the chicken doesn’t dry out. Happy cooking!

  4. Jen says

    Would love to make this for some friends coming over next week. One is a vegetarian. Do you think tofu or tempeh would substitute well in this recipe?

