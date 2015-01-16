SO excited about this Kimchi fries recipe, everyone. When I was living in Beijing, I went to a Korean-Mexican restaurant that had kimchi fries on the menu, and I’ve been wanting to recreate it ever since. I mean, kimchi cheese fries? What could be more awesome?

The fries are baked in the oven, seasoned with Korean chili powder (optional, for those who’d rather have a milder fry), and then topped with caramelized kimchi and onions. Melted cheese rounds everything out, and a sprinkling of bacon and scallions makes everything better.

Kimchi fries: the perfect movie night snack, super bowl party food, or epic after-work pick-me-up.

You’ll need:

3 large russet potatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons Korean chili powder or paprika (optional)

salt and pepper, to taste

2 slices bacon, chopped (optional)

2/3 cup Kimchi, roughly chopped

1 small onion, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons sugar

4 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

1 scallion, chopped

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut the potatoes into fries and place on a baking sheet. a Mandolin slicer would be handy for this task!

Toss with the olive oil, Korean chili powder (or paprika), and salt and pepper to taste.

Bake for 45 minutes, tossing the fries a couple times during baking to make sure they brown evenly.

After the fries have been in the oven for 30 minutes, prep your toppings. In a skillet or pan over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon, and set aside.

Add the chopped kimchi to the bacon fat in the pan (if you want to make the dish vegetarian, just use a tablespoon of oil), along with the sliced onion and sugar. Stir-fry until caramelized, 10 minutes.

In a baking dish or directly on the baking sheet, sprinkle half the cheese over the fries.

Spread the kimchi mixture over that…

And then top with the last of the cheese.

Broil for 1-2 minutes until melted and gooey. Hit it with the scallions and reserved bacon.

Serve!