The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Kimchi Fries

Sarah
by:
35 Comments
Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

SO excited about this Kimchi fries recipe, everyone. When I was living in Beijing, I went to a Korean-Mexican restaurant that had kimchi fries on the menu, and I’ve been wanting to recreate it ever since. I mean, kimchi cheese fries? What could be more awesome?

The fries are baked in the oven, seasoned with Korean chili powder (optional, for those who’d rather have a milder fry), and then topped with caramelized kimchi and onions. Melted cheese rounds everything out, and a sprinkling of bacon and scallions makes everything better.

Kimchi fries: the perfect movie night snack, super bowl party food, or epic after-work pick-me-up.

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

Kimchi Fries: Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut the potatoes into fries and place on a baking sheet. A Mandolin slicer would be handy for this task!

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss with the olive oil, Korean chili powder (or paprika), and salt and pepper to taste.

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 45 minutes, tossing the fries a couple times during baking to make sure they brown evenly.

After the fries have been in the oven for 30 minutes, prep your toppings. In a skillet or pan over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon, and set aside.

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chopped kimchi to the bacon fat in the pan (if you want to make the dish vegetarian, just use a tablespoon of oil), along with the sliced onion and sugar. Stir-fry until caramelized, 10 minutes.

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

In a baking dish or directly on the baking sheet, sprinkle half the cheese over the fries.

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the kimchi mixture over that…

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

And then top with the last of the cheese.

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

Broil for 1-2 minutes until melted and gooey. Hit it with the scallions and reserved bacon.

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve!

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

Kimchi Fries, by thewoksoflife.com

 

5 from 4 votes

Kimchi Fries

Fries are baked in the oven, seasoned with Korean chili powder, and then topped with caramelized kimchi and onions. Melted cheese rounds everything out, along with a sprinkling of bacon and scallions.
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizer
Cuisine:American, Korean
serves: 6
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 50 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 3 large russet potatoes
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Korean chili powder or paprika (optional)
  • salt and pepper (to taste)
  • 2 slices bacon (chopped, optional)
  • 2/3 cup Kimchi (roughly chopped)
  • 1 small onion (thinly sliced)
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 4 oz. shredded cheddar cheese (110g)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut the potatoes into fries and place on a baking sheet. Toss with the olive oil, Korean chili powder (or paprika), and salt and pepper to taste. Bake for 45 minutes, tossing the fries a couple times during baking to make sure they brown evenly.
  • After the fries have been in the oven for 30 minutes, prep your toppings. In a pan over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon, and set aside. Add the chopped kimchi to the bacon fat in the pan (if you want to make the dish vegetarian, just use a tablespoon of oil), along with the sliced onion and sugar. Stir-fry until caramelized, 10 minutes.
  • In a baking dish or directly on the baking sheet, sprinkle half the cheese over the fries. Spread the kimchi mixture over that, and then top with the last of the cheese. Broil for 1-2 minutes until melted and gooey. Hit it with the scallions and reserved bacon. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 268kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 23g (8%) Protein: 8g (16%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 25mg (8%) Sodium: 377mg (16%) Potassium: 517mg (15%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 407IU (8%) Vitamin C: 8mg (10%) Calcium: 157mg (16%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

