Hong Shao Kao Fu – Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms

Published: Last Updated:
By 61 Comments

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Hong Shao Kao Fu, (红烧烤麸) is a Shanghainese vegetarian cold appetizer. Kao fu is a form of wheat gluten, often sold dried, that tastes kind of like tofu. What a lot of people don’t know about Chinese food is the abundance of cold dishes often served before the main meal. This is one of those traditional dishes. If you’re a vegetarian, congratulations! You’ll really enjoy this.

My guess is that you don’t see this dish everyday…in fact, you probably never have. It’s not commonly served in Chinese restaurants around the U.S. unless you’re sitting in a really authentic Shanghainese place. Don’t be alarmed! We must all face our fermented black beans, tofu puffs, and wood ear mushrooms with an open mind. These are ingredients used all the time in Chinese cooking, and can open up a whole new world of authentic Chinese cuisine in your kitchen.

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Pick up a pack of kao fu dried wheat gluten (烤麸) in your local Chinese grocery store, dried or fresh (if using fresh, there’s no need to soak it). I made this dish in the afternoon so we could use natural daylight for photos, and the dish never made it to dinner table. We ate everything right after the photo session. That’s how good it is! If you grew up eating this, you already know what I mean. Some people like this dish to be slightly sweeter, as is traditional. If you like, you can add a little more sugar to suit your tastes.

Here’s what the kao fu looks like when dry. Looks kind of like a slice of stale bread.

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the kao fu is soft, rinse it under running water. Then cut each piece into 1-inch by 1-inch squares.

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Rinse the mushrooms, wood ears, and lily flower. Drain and set aside.

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat oil in your wok over high heat. Add the ginger and fry for 30 seconds. Add the wheat gluten, and cook until slightly browned, about 2 minutes.

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the mushrooms, wood ear, lily flower, and peanuts. Mix everything well. Then add the wine, soy sauces, sugar, and water. Stir well and bring to a boil. Cover the pan, turn the heat to low, and simmer for about 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes to prevent sticking. Serve warm or cold (this is usually served as a cold dish).

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Have you ever tried this dish or Shanghai Cuisine?  We’d like to hear about it!

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

4.86 from 7 votes

Hong Shao Kao Fu - Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms

Hong Shao Kao Fu, (红烧烤麸) is a Shanghainese vegetarian cold appetizer. Kao fu is a form of wheat gluten, often sold dried, that tastes kind of like tofu that is reconstituted and braised in a red-cooked sauce with mushrooms.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time1 hr
Total Time2 hrs
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: kaofu
Servings: 4
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Once the kao fu is soft, rinse it under running water. Then cut each piece into 1-inch by 1-inch squares. Rinse the mushrooms, wood ears, and lily flower. Drain and set aside.
  • Heat oil in your wok over high heat. Add the ginger and fry for 30 seconds. Add the kao fu, and cook until slightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, wood ear, lily flower, and peanuts. Mix everything well. Then add the wine, soy sauces, sugar, and water. Stir well and bring to a boil.
  • Cover the pan, turn the heat to low, and simmer for about 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes to prevent sticking. Serve warm or cold (this is usually served as a cold dish).

 

61 Comments

  1. Tom says


    I’ve been wanting to make this for a while and can’t find the dry gluten cakes, so I made one.
    2 cups of powdered gluten, a dash of salt, a teaspoon of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon instant yeast. Mix dry stuff up well, Add enough lukewarm water to make soft dough (I made one without the yeast first and didn’t like the density and lack of little holes for the sauce). Let it proof in a warm place for an hour, then put on an oiled dish and steam for 20 minutes. It swelled up and knocked the top off of the steamer, so make less if your steamer is small. Let it cool in the steamer for 45 min, then slice and treat from there as in the recipe. It swelled again while braising, so I had to switch to a bigger pot and use very low heat. It deflated nicely when cooled. Delicious, worth the effort, great recipe!

    Reply

  2. Leyah says

    I finally found a recipe of this dish! I’ve been buying it inside this grocery store where they sell hot food and I love it! I will definitely try to cook it myself, so excited

    Reply

  3. Ted says

    Thank you!

    My mom (Irish girl from Long Island) used to make this. She learned to cook Chinese food from the owner of a Chinese market in Stony Brook.

    When I was a kid you got to pick the menu for dinner on your birthday. This was always on mine.

    I’m hitting the market this week and making this!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Wow, that’s pretty wild, Ted. I thought only the Shanghainese liked this dish––I have not seen it anywhere outside the Shanghai area. Please let me know how you like this recipe.

      Reply

  4. Courtney says

    Thanks for posting this! I got roped into buying a ton of wheat gluten by the tofu lady at my wet market just before the government closed it down. I knew this dish existed, but no one could tell me how to make it or even the name of it…most people buy it pre-made. Will definitely try it out. :)

    Reply

  5. Nia Garcia says


    This looks like such an easy recipe and perfect for a novice like me! I’m going to try this :) I’ve only had it hot with noodles from a restaurant that makes dishes with Szechuan flavours but calls it Ramen – Shhhhh! Don’t tell the Germans! It makes such a fantastic mock beef, so one day I’d like to be able to use it to make a vegan Chinese Beef Noodle Soup. Thank you for this recipe :)

    Reply

  6. Ted says

    Thank you!

    My mom (Irish girl from Long Island) used to make this. She learned to cook Chinese food from the owner of a Chinese market in Stony Brook.

    When I was a kid she would make this for my birthday.

    I’m hitting the market this week and making this!

    Reply

  7. Maria says

    I love this dish for Chinese New Year. My mom made it only once a year. Its been almost 10 years since I last ate! Love your receipe when I noticed no deep frying (my mom’s receipe)! Can’t wait to try and cook it but very hard to find the wheat gluten in Hawaii, so sad! Wish we have Chinese ingredients to mail order like Amazon site, that would be awesome! Thank you for sharing this receipe, I only wrote one up from my mom’s verbal instructions! Mahalo!謝謝你！

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Maria, you know you can make your own wheat gluten by washing wheat flour, extracting the wheat gluten, then steaming it. Search it on youtube. You might be able to find a recipe or two.

      Reply

  8. Angela says


    as a vegan with a shanghainese mother (and her taste buds), thank you! i’ve always loved this dish when we went to shanghai, but my mom never knew how to make it. i’ve made it for her and gotten her seal of approval! i’m also going to try my hand your vegan shu mai; i haven’t had shu mai since i stopped eating meat, and i miss it.

    Reply

  9. Ethyl says

    I’ve been experiencing tofu burnout lately so this was a great recipe to add into the rotation! It definitely is better at room temp — the gluten firms up a bit as it cools so it is more chompy. Thanks for helping me discover a new ingredient!

    Reply

