The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles

Sarah
by:
36 Comments
Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Hokkien noodles originate from Fujian (Hokkien) province in China but are quite common in both Malaysia and Singapore.

These particular Hokkien Noodles (Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, that is) are a 10-ingredient wonder. They also take just 20 minutes to prepare from start (i.e. walking into your apartment after a long and trying day) to finish (i.e. parking your butt in front of the TV with a big bowl of noods and a jar of chili oil).

The Perfect Fast Weeknight Meal

By now, most of the people I know know that I work on this food blog with my parents and sister. After digesting the initial shock at the idea that anyone would enter such an endeavor with their immediate family (“How DO you guys work together?” — the answer: patience, love, and lots of backseat cooking), another common response is to say something along the lines of, “Well what did you have for dinner last night? You must have cooked something amazing!”

At which point I find myself reliving the hodgepodge of cold leftovers and the fried egg on toast that I’d consumed the night before, and respond, “err….not really.”

We’ve all been there––those busy weeknights when the idea of cooking dinner seems totally outside the realm of possibility. Those nights when perusing the takeout menus in your junk drawer seem like the ONLY option for your evening meal. I understand. I am ONE OF YOU.

But that’s why the recipes I blog tend to often fall into the “Quick and Easy” category. Recipes like my 15-Minute Coconut Curry Noodle Soup, Pork & Basil Stir-fry, or these “Lazy Noodles.” It’s my favorite kind of cooking.

In short: A few essential ingredients, less time in the kitchen, more time for eating & Netflix. That’s my motto.

These Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles fit the bill nicely.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

What Are Hokkien Noodles?

As I mentioned, you only need 10 ingredients, most of which you probably already have lying around. The hokkien noodles are probably the only ingredient that might be missing from your pantry/fridge.

Hokkien noodles are a kind of fresh egg noodle. You can find them either pre-cooked and oiled, or you can find fresh lo mein egg noodles that need to be boiled beforehand.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Both varieties of these Hokkien Noodles (AKA lo mein noodles) can be found at most Asian/Chinese grocery stores.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Before embarking on this recipe, make sure you quickly peruse the package instructions to confirm whether you can add the noodles directly to the stir-fry or have to boil them quickly first. Don’t worry, though. In a pinch, you could also use fresh udon noodles, or basically ANY other noodle that can be stir-fried. 

A Favorite Flavor Combination

These particular hokkien noodles are flavored with one of my absolute favorite combinations: ginger and scallion.

I also threw some chicken in there, to make it a full meal––but for all you vegetarians out there, feel free to leave it out, or sub in mushrooms and/or other vegetables.

Okay, here’s how to make this dish. (And start living your BEST weeknight dinner life.)

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles: Recipe Instructions

Combine the chicken with 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon soy sauce.

Heat a carbon steel wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and stir-fry the chicken until it turns opaque. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the ginger slices.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Fry for 1 minute, and add the scallions and red chili.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the fresh lo mein noodles, and stir-fry, adding a sprinkling of hot water if the noodles are cold and you’re having difficulty breaking them up.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

When the noodles have loosened and warmed up, add the Shaoxing wine, 1 1/2 tablespoons light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and cooked chicken.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry until combined, about 1-2 minutes.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles hot!

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

If you like these noodles, try our Hokkien Mee Noodle recipe which is a classic from Kuala Lumpur!

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles

Hokkien noodles come from Fujian China and these Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles are a 10-ingredient delicious wonder that takes just 20 minutes to prepare!
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Combine the chicken with 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon soy sauce.
  • Heat a wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and stir-fry the chicken until it turns opaque. Remove from the wok and set aside.
  • Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the ginger slices. Fry for 1 minute, and add the scallions and red chili.
  • Add the noodles, and stir-fry, adding a sprinkling of hot water if the noodles are cold and you’re having difficulty breaking them up.
  • When the noodles have loosened and warmed up, add the Shaoxing wine, 1 1/2 tablespoons light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and cooked chicken. Stir-fry until combined––about 1-2 minutes. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 572kcal (29%) Carbohydrates: 85g (28%) Protein: 22g (44%) Fat: 15g (23%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 54mg (18%) Sodium: 652mg (27%) Potassium: 254mg (7%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 360IU (7%) Vitamin C: 20.7mg (25%) Calcium: 22mg (2%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

36 Comments

  1. AvatarHaley says

    Looks delicious! I have a whole bunch of frozen fresh noodles sitting in my freezer but I never know how to handle them. Should I just boil them from frozen or dethaw? Huge fan of this blog, the char sui buns are to die for, my Chinese grandfather approves ;)

    Cheers,
    Haley

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Hi Haley, you can boil them straight from their frozen state. Just make sure not to overcook them! And add cold water anytime the water comes back up to a rolling boil––this prevents the noodles from becoming overly starchy.

      Reply

  2. AvatarCéline says

    5 stars
    Hey guys,

    Loved this recipe. And all the others, actually!

    But I have a Q: are you meant to serve with the slices of ginger still in there? Asian husband was not impressed and said he has never seen it served with ginger in unless it is chopped thinely.

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Hey Celine, yes, i generally serve it with the ginger slices and don’t worry about picking them out. It’s true that they’re in there for flavor, and not so much meant to be eaten, but I just eat around them or pick them out when I see them. We use this method in lots of other dishes when we want to infuse a dish with ginger flavor but don’t want to go through the trouble of mincing it up. Tell THAT to your husband. haha.

      Reply

      • AvatarJoan Schaller-Bauer says

        5 stars
        Personally I have gotten so addicted to ginger, that I put in about 4 times the amount suggested, keep the slices large-ish and love eating them up!!! It’s the best part of my stir fryies, IMO!!! Many thanks to you and the family for these tremendously delicious and easy to follow instruction recipe’s !!!! I come here just about every day for inspiration and what’s to eat tonight!!! BRAVO!!!!!!!!!!!

        Reply

  3. AvatarSteph says

    Hey Sarah (& rest of fam!) – longtime reader here and love your blog. My family’s also from China (Fujian actually) and I also grew up here in the States, and so much of this blog resonates – right down to the quick lazy noodle dinners I whip up for myself. I’ll never understand how my mother had the time to make *real* meals with multiple dishes every night! I just have a pantry and fridge full of random soy and oyster and brown sauces and sesame and hot chili oils and vinegars and whatnot – I usually just improvise on a noodle sauce and hope for the best. It usually works :) Anyhow, keep up the good work!

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Hey Marissa, I think you might be able to. It won’t be quite the same, but it’ll still be delicious! The spaghetti may stick to the wok a bit, because it is starchier and less oily than hokkien noodles. Make sure you add enough oil to prevent sticking, stir quickly, and keep the heat high!

      Reply

      • AvatarSafira says

        Hi Sarah, I completely forgot that I had commented, and am chuffed you replied! I noticed the date that you replied and realised that very night I went into labour and gave birth to my third child, early 26th September , a day after my birthday ???? bonkers! I realise this is not a food related comment… Anyway I’m here cos im going to do these noodles tomorrow morning before the school run for ..erm..breakfast..! thanks to you and your fam for blogging, I am forever grateful X

        Reply

  9. AvatarKathy Simon says

    5 stars
    Love quick meals and am a big fan of your blog! Question – I’m short on noodles and recently we did a noodle stir-fry with sweet potatoes that had been spirilized. To clarify, the noodles were cooked briefly and stir-fry was dished up over the sweet potato noodles. It was delicious. Do you think sweet potato noodles would work with this dish?

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      I think you could certainly try, Kathy! I would just stir-fry the noodles directly in the dish, rather than cooking them first. You may have to stir-fry them for a while, depending on how thick they are, and how tender you want them.

      Reply

Follow us on Facebook