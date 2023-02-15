Four Herbs Soup (Si Shen Tang – 四神汤)

Four Herbs Soup, or sì shén tāng (四神汤), got its name from its use of four Chinese medicinal herbs: dried fox nut barley, lotus seeds, Chinese yam, and poria cocos mushrooms. You may also see this recipe translated as Chinese Four Spirits Soup or Four Gods Soup.

A Very Traditional Chinese Herbal Soup Recipe

Four Herbs Soup is a great example of Traditional Chinese Medicine’s emphasis on food, or shíliáo (食疗), as medicine. Just as you might consider a smoothie, salad, protein, or grain bowl as a healthy option, you can also think of this Chinese soup to help you feel balanced and healthy.

Dried fox nut barley (芡实, qiànshí) and lotus seeds (莲子, liánzǐ) are thought to strengthen the spleen and help reduce dampness. Chinese yam (known in Chinese as shānyào – 山药, which translates to “mountain medicine”) is used to tonify deficiency (balance the energy in your body). And the poria cocos mushroom (苻苓, fú líng) is supposed to remove dampness from your system.

All these ingredients can be found dried at your local well-stocked Chinese grocery store.

Also, if you enjoy the flavor of supremely clear, traditional Cantonese soups, I think you will enjoy this recipe!

Traditional Chinese soups are different from the soups many of us are familiar with. The essence of a Cantonese soup is in its broth. It is clear, thanks to slow cooking at very low heat (more on how to achieve this here!).

Don’t be fooled by its unassuming clear appearance. Cantonese soups are delicate, but also rich. We serve them before the meal, to fully appreciate their flavor.

What does it mean to have “dampness”?

All my life, I have been picking up various learnings from Traditional Chinese Medicine (commonly abbreviated as TCM). It is a vast area of study.

My basic understanding of dampness is that it’s like a clog in a drain. It’s something that we all develop to some extent through the wear and tear we put on our bodies. It slows movement of qi (energy) throughout the body, and like a clogged drain, it can cause problems!

According to TCM, excessive dampness is the root of many illnesses and discomforts. It can cause you to feel sluggish and affect your sleep, slow down your metabolism, and cause swelling or water retention.

The key function of this soup is to help with the health of your spleen and stomach, and to expel that dampness. Dampness can be damp-heat (燥湿), or damp-cold (阴湿), where 阴 is yin, i.e., the opposite of 陽—yang. It’s all very complex, and I would need years of study to understand TCM’s many nuances!

To make a long story short, this soup recipe has been passed down through generations for a reason!

Seasonal Substitutions

Recipes for this soup most often use pork bones and pork stomach. You can also use soybeans (about 100g dried) as a vegetarian option.

I also included daikon (it’s in season right now) and carrot for more flavor and a hint of natural sweetness. For the summertime, you can use corn + carrot, seaweed + carrot, or winter melon + carrot. They’re all very good for you!

These little adjustments mean you can make this a soup for all seasons! I make it year round.

Recipe Instructions

Soak the dried fox nut barley, dried lotus seeds, dried Chinese yam, and poria cocos mushrooms in a bowl with enough water to cover them.

Meanwhile, soak the pork bones in cold water for 1 hour. Rinse thoroughly, and drain. In a large thick-bottomed stock pot, add the pork bones and enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, immediately drain the pork bones through a colander and rinse them clean. Wash the soup pot as well. This soaking and boiling process washes away impurities and keeps the soup clear.

Add the pork back to the pot. Drain the dried herbs, and add to the pot as well, along with the ginger, carrot, daikon, and 10 cups of water.

Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat to medium-low. The water should be moving at a slow simmer—not simmering rapidly or boiling. Cook for 2 hours.

Add salt to taste just before serving. Pork neck bones can be quite meaty, so enjoy them with light soy sauce for dipping.

This soup tastes better the next day, so you can make it in advance as well!