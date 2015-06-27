The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Cold noodles with shredded chicken, or 鸡丝凉面, is a Sichuan dish, but it’s extremely popular across China as a tasty and cooling street food during hot summer months.

Cold noodle dishes in general are quite popular in China. Many restaurants have their own version, and every family has their own favorite recipe. In general, cold noodles are prepared with a slightly tangy sauce consisting of aromatic sesame paste and raw garlic and scallion. I personally don’t like the texture of sesame paste, or tahini, so I used roasted peanuts. The peanuts add a nice crunch to the dish! But feel free to use one, the other, or both––whatever suits your tastes.

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

For some, the idea of eating cold noodles may be a bit strange, but think of it as the Chinese version of a pasta salad. And at the end of the day, let’s be honest, nothing–not even scorching summer heat–will keep Chinese people from their noodles. There’s always a workaround in Chinese cuisine!

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

For the noodles, you'll need:

  • 1 chicken breast
  • 2 slices ginger
  • 1 scallion, cut into 3-inch lengths
  • 2 generous servings of noodles (almost any noodle or pasta will work)
  • 1/2 of a seedless cucumber, julienned
  • 1 1/2 cup bean sprouts (raw or blanched)
  • 1/3 – 1/2 cup dry roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped (see our wok roasted peanuts recipe, which you can prepare ahead of time. Store-bought also works.)
  • 1 scallion, finely chopped
  • A small handful chopped cilantro

For the sauce, you'll need:

First, poach the chicken breast. Fill a small pot with enough water to submerge the chicken breast (but don’t add the chicken yet), and add the ginger and scallion. When the water comes to a boil, add the chicken, and bring to a boil again. Immediately cover the pot, shut off the heat, and let the chicken sit in the water for 22-25 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare the sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a bowl.

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook your choice of noodle by following the package instructions. Remember, no one likes soggy overcooked noodles, so keep an eye on them or set a timer! Drain the noodles and rinse thoroughly under cold water. They’re now ready to use. If you’re not ready to eat them right away, mix in about 1-2 teaspoons of oil to prevent the noodles from sticking together.

Assemble the noodles by mixing the following together: noodles, shredded chicken, julienned cucumber, bean sprouts, chopped peanuts, scallion and cilantro. Pour the sauce over everything and toss together. Serve!

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

4.67 from 3 votes

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken

Cold noodles are the perfect food for summer. Light, refreshing, and easy to make, this recipe includes shredded poached chicken and a very flavorful sauce.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Chicken
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: cold noodles
Servings: 2 servings
Calories: 715kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the noodles, you'll need:

  • 1 chicken breast
  • 2 slices ginger
  • 1 scallion (cut into 3-inch lengths)
  • 2 servings noodles (almost any noodle or pasta will work)
  • 1/2 seedless cucumber (julienned)
  • 1 1/2 cup bean sprouts (raw or blanched)
  • 1/3 - 1/2 cup dry roasted peanuts (coarsely chopped; see our wok roasted peanuts recipe, which you can prepare ahead of time. Store-bought also works.)
  • 1 scallion (finely chopped)
  • A small handful chopped cilantro

For the sauce, you'll need:

Instructions

  • First, poach the chicken breast. Fill a small pot with enough water to submerge the chicken breast (but don't add the chicken yet), and add the ginger and scallion. When the water comes to a boil, add the chicken, and bring to a boil again. Immediately cover the pot, shut off the heat, and let the chicken sit in the water for 22-25 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the rest of the ingredients.
  • Prepare the sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a bowl.
  • Cook your choice of noodle by following the package instructions. Remember, no one likes soggy overcooked noodles, so keep an eye on them or set a timer! Drain the noodles and rinse thoroughly under cold water. They're now ready to use. If you're not ready to eat them right away, mix in about 1-2 teaspoons of oil to prevent the noodles from sticking together.
  • Assemble the noodles by mixing the following together: noodles, shredded chicken, julienned cucumber, bean sprouts, chopped peanuts, scallion and cilantro. Pour the sauce over everything and toss together. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 715kcal | Carbohydrates: 71g | Protein: 47g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 72mg | Sodium: 2711mg | Potassium: 890mg | Fiber: 9g | Sugar: 17g | Vitamin A: 4.6% | Vitamin C: 21.7% | Calcium: 5.8% | Iron: 14.7%

 

34 Comments

  1. BRIAN Mellea says


    Made this before. Too often I find these kinds of recipes which call for noodles, pasta, or rice, are too light on vegetables, meat and sauce. So, I made the following changes assuming 3/4 lb of noodles which the package says is 6 servings. First, for 6 servings, 4x sauce. But if making for 2 people, i would double the sauce. 1 tea of chili sauce in 3/4 lb of noodles is hardly noticeable and ok for light weights. I would go 3 tea for 6 servings and still be on the light weight side. 1 tea for 2 servings. In any serving size, I’d start with 1 tea per 2 servings, taste and adjust to your preferences. For 3/4 lb noodles, used an entire cucumber, 2 large (Mary’s size) chicken breasts, and 10 oz of a bag of bean sprouts. Added a yellow pepper for color. for 3/4 lb noodles, 1 1/2 to 2 cup peanuts as they got lost at 1/2 c.

    Mix all ingredients except sauce together to achieve somewhat even distribution. Then add sauce before serving to avoid noodle sogginess.

    Reply

  3. Karen says


    Pleased to say i just found your blog as I was looking for a recipe for eggplant with garlic sauce, a dish we ate frequently when there were many hunan & szechuan places on the upper west side, nyc. We loved the eggplant and will be back for more. Thanks!

    Reply

  5. Divya says

    This is an absolutely delicious recipe. I followed it to the T and used soba noodles (yes I am sorry I went to a different country for that) and I would make the chilli oil mandatory because it takes the dish from good to spectacular. I cant wait to try out the different noodle dishes and this coming from a person who lives in Singapore ;-)
    Thanks for this delightful blog. Your experiments and endeavours are our Saturday night party (and family dinner) successes!

    Reply

