Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms

Judy
by:
41 Comments
I came up with this Chinese Braised Chicken w/ Mushrooms dish after visiting the Jade Temple (玉佛寺) in Shanghai. The temple got its name from the two jade buddhas that “live” there, each carved from a complete piece of jade and “invited” from Myanmar in the late 1800s.

If you find yourself in Shanghai, you have to go there.

Reason 1:

You’ll get the experience of seeing a working buddhist temple.

Reason 2?

Noodles.

sleeping buddha

sitting buddha

After you pay a visit to both buddhas, stop at Jade Temple’s kitchen, where they crank out cheap vegetarian dishes. They’re most well-known for their noodle soups. Order a bowl of their Braised Double Mushroom Noodle Soup and you won’t be sorry. Kaitlin gets weekly cravings for it. Last summer, she got noodle fever and made us all get on a 5-hour high speed train from Beijing to Shanghai for that bowl of noodle soup. That’s how good it is!

Here is their address and phone number: 玉佛寺 / 上海 普陀区 江宁路999号/ 02162665596. Just copy it and give it to the taxi driver!

mushroom noodle

So, inspired by the braised mushrooms that top those noodles, I made this Chinese braised chicken with mushrooms.

Recipe Instructions

Heat the 2 tablespoons oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the ginger and let it cook for about a minute until fragrant. Then turn up the heat to high and add the chicken. Keep stirring until the chicken is browned, and add the soaked dried shiitake mushrooms and wood ear mushrooms. Keep stirring for another couple minutes.

Then add Shaoxing wine, sugar, soy sauce, and dark soy sauce; mix everything well.  Lastly, add 1 to 1 ¼ cup of the water you used to soak the mushrooms. Bring the liquid to a boil, cover the wok, and simmer over low heat for about 45 minutes, or until the sauce is thick and gooey.

Make sure to stir occasionally, and remember to keep the heat low and add more water if you like a lot of sauce. Stir in the scallions, and you’re done!

Serve your Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms with lots of rice and a green vegetable!

Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms

Chinese Braised Chicken w/ Mushrooms is a dish rich in flavor and umami––perfect with a side of rice and a sauteed green vegetable.
by: Judy
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:braised chicken with mushrooms
Chinese braised chicken with mushrooms
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 1 hour 5 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat the 2 tablespoons oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the ginger and let it cook for about a minute until fragrant. Then turn up the heat to high and add the chicken. Keep stirring until the chicken is browned, and add the soaked shiitake and wood ear mushrooms. Keep stirring for another couple minutes.
  • Then add cooking wine, sugar, soy sauce, and dark soy sauce; mix everything well. Lastly, add 1 to 1 ¼ cup of the water you used to soak the mushrooms. Bring the liquid to a boil, cover the wok, and simmer over low heat for about 45 minutes, or until the sauce is thick and gooey. Make sure to stir occasionally, and remember to keep the heat low and add more water if you like a lot of sauce.
  • Finally, stir in the scallions until they're wilted. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 285kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 8g (3%) Protein: 16g (32%) Fat: 19g (29%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 59mg (20%) Sodium: 480mg (20%) Potassium: 253mg (7%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 140IU (3%) Vitamin C: 1.1mg (1%) Calcium: 9mg (1%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

