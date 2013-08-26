The Woks of Life

Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms

Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms

Published:
31 Comments

Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

I came up with this Chinese Braised Chicken w/ Mushrooms dish after visiting the Jade Temple (玉佛寺) in Shanghai. The temple got its name from the two jade buddhas that “live” there, each carved from a complete piece of jade and “invited” from Myanmar in the late 1800s.

If you find yourself in Shanghai, you have to go there.

Reason 1:

You’ll get the experience of seeing a working buddhist temple.

Reason 2?

Noodles.

sleeping buddha

sitting buddha

After you pay a visit to both buddhas, stop at Jade Temple’s kitchen, where they crank out cheap vegetarian dishes. They’re most well-known for their noodle soups. Order a bowl of their Braised Double Mushroom Noodle Soup and you won’t be sorry. Kaitlin gets weekly cravings for it. Last summer, she got noodle fever and made us all get on a 5-hour high speed train from Beijing to Shanghai for that bowl of noodle soup. That’s how good it is!

Here is their address and phone number: 玉佛寺 / 上海 普陀区 江宁路999号/ 02162665596. Just copy it and give it to the taxi driver!

mushroom noodle

So, inspired by the braised mushrooms that top those noodles, I made this Chinese braised chicken with mushrooms.

You’ll need:

Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the 2 tablespoons oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the ginger and let it cook for about a minute until fragrant. Then turn up the heat to high and add the chicken. Keep stirring until the chicken is browned, and add the soaked shiitake and wood ear mushrooms. Keep stirring for another couple minutes.

Then add cooking wine, sugar, soy sauce, and dark soy sauce; mix everything well.  Lastly, add 1 to 1 ¼ cup of the water you used to soak the mushrooms. Bring the liquid to a boil, cover the wok, and simmer over low heat for about 45 minutes, or until the sauce is thick and gooey. Make sure to stir occasionally, and remember to keep the heat low and add more water if you like a lot of sauce. Stir in the scallions and you’re done!

Serve your Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms with lots of rice and a green vegetable!

Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Chinese Braised Chicken w/ Mushrooms was inspired after visiting the Jade Temple in Shanghai where they served a vegetarian braised mushroom noodle soup
Author:
Recipe type: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 2 to 4 servings
Ingredients
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 3 slices ginger, julienned
  • 1 ¼ lbs chicken drumettes
  • 10 (large) to 15 (small) dried shiitake mushrooms, rinsed and soaked in 2 cups of warm water for 2-4 hours until soft (reserve soaking liquid)
  • ¾ cup dried wood ear mushrooms, rinsed and soaked
  • ¼ cup cooking wine
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon of dark soy sauce
  • 1 – 1 ¼ cups mushroom soaking liquid
  • 1 scallion, sliced
Instructions
  1. Heat the 2 tablespoons oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the ginger and let it cook for about a minute until fragrant. Then turn up the heat to high and add the chicken. Keep stirring until the chicken is browned, and add the soaked shiitake and wood ear mushrooms. Keep stirring for another couple minutes.
  2. Then add cooking wine, sugar, soy sauce, and dark soy sauce; mix everything well. Lastly, add 1 to 1 ¼ cup of the water you used to soak the mushrooms. Bring the liquid to a boil, cover the wok, and simmer over low heat for about 45 minutes, or until the sauce is thick and gooey. Make sure to stir occasionally, and remember to keep the heat low and add more water if you like a lot of sauce.
  3. Finally, stir in the scallions until they're wilted. Serve!

 

31 Comments

  1. Lana says

    I made this today! The flavor was really rich. Personally I liked the mushrooms more than the chicken. It seems they absorbed the flavor much more and I love the texture just in general. However, even after almost two hours of braising, the sauce never really thickened up. I followed the recipe except but I used a regular pan not a wok. Could that be why?

    Reply

  2. Ally says

    Hi Judy! I’ve made this dish using thighs and it was so easy to make while the flavours were amazing. I’ve followed the recipe exactly but found my chicken to be rather dry instead of moist and tender. What must have went wrong?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Ally, this recipe is based on using chicken winglets. Sounds like you have to increase the cooking time with chicken thighs.

      Reply

  3. Jesse says

    Looks delicious, Judy! Very similar to Fuchsia Dunlop’s braised chicken and mushrooms, which I make all the time.

    I’m curious about the original braised mushroom soup inspiration though: What was it like? Soup noodles? Was the broth dark and mushroom-based, or clear with the braised mushrooms on top?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Jesse, the original braised mushroom noodle soup involves a clear soup base with a braised mushroom mixture spooned over the top. I really want to know how they make the clear soup base, because it is very good.

      Reply

  4. Esther says

    Hi Judy, if I use double the amount of chicken that are regular size drumsticks, thighs, and drumlettes with wings attached, then would I double the amount of ingredients and same cooking time?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Esther, you should definitely double the amount of ingredients. As to the cooking time, I think you will need slightly more time, but not by much.

      Reply

  5. Esther says

    Hi Judy,

    Can I use regular size chicken pieces, like drumstick, thighs, wings and drumettes attached together? Would the cooking time be the same?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Ester, this is one of my favorite dishes, and I am so happy that you are making it. If you are in the US where the drumsticks are huge and the wings are meaty, please increase the simmering time to at least one hour. The chicken should be tender, and the sauce should be gooey. Best to use dark meat for long simmering dishes like this one :-)

      Reply

