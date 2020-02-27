Baijiu, a throat-burning beverage and a key ingredient for Chinese cured meats, isn’t popular or recognized in the U.S., but its ubiquity in China makes it the best-selling liquor in the world.

What is Baijiu?

Baijiu (白酒, literally: white liquor) is a type of Chinese grain alcohol. It’s generally made from sorghum, though it can also be made from peas, rice, barley, wheat, or millet. It is colorless, clear, and can range in alcohol content from 40-60%. (Yes, it’s fiery, usually sipped from very small cups!)

As you can see from the label below, this Xinghua Cun Fen Chiew Baijiu (recommended by a local liquor store in Chinatown as a variety good for cooking and curing) was distilled from mostly sorghum, but also pea, rice, and wheat.

Baijiu is very popular in China, and it has a distinctive taste and smell that makes it a key ingredient in specific dishes and in Chinese cured meats.

For connoisseurs, there are many types and varieties classified by their different “fragrances,” or aromas/flavor profiles. These include strong fragrance, light fragrance, sauce fragrance, and rice fragrance. There are a bunch of other classes of fragrance, but those four are the major ones. Some, such as those of the “sauce fragrance” type, are savory in character, with flavors reminiscent of fermented soybean paste or soy sauce.

As you can see in the photos below, you may also find baijiu packaged as gifts, in fancy boxes with bright colors in patterns.

How Is Baijiu Used In Cooking?

Baijiu is generally consumed as a beverage, but it can also be used in cooking. We use it for curing and preserving meats, like our Chinese Cured Pork Belly.

We have also had it as a flavoring in sautéed green vegetables, where the baijiu gives the delicate leafy greens a pungent and unique flavor. You can see an example of such a use in our edible clover recipe.

Buying & Storing

You can purchase baijiu from well-stocked liquor stores. Look for stores offering a wide assortment of international products––or Chinese liquor stores.

Mao Tai (茅台) is a type of baijiu first made known to the West and in the U.S. after the Chinese government served it to President Nixon on his first visit to China. It eventually became the liquor of choice for the Chinese government when serving foreign dignitaries.

A bottle of Mao Tai can run up to and over 300 USD per bottle. There are also less expensive copycat brands available that are relatively close in taste. The choice for Bejingers (where we lived temporarily back in 2012-2014) is Er Guo Tou (二锅头) and is relatively inexpensive (around $15/bottle). Generally, that’s what we buy when it’s available. In China, the amount of choice is dizzying!





Recently, we went looking in a local Chinatown liquor store for a new bottle, and they recommended this Xinghua Cun Fen Chiew baijiu from Shanxi Province, as it is apparently the preferred baijiu among Chinatown chefs for lap yuk other cooking applications. It was about $20 for a 750ml bottle.

Substitutions for Baijiu

If you cannot find baijiu, the closest substitute we’ve found is whiskey. Bill’s grandmother, when making her Cantonese cured meats, uses whiskey, which is more readily available in the U.S.

If you have further questions about baijiu, let us know in the comments––we try to answer every single one.