The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Baked Whole Chicken with Vegetables

Baked Whole Chicken with Vegetables

Sarah
by:
21 Comments
Baked Chicken Pan Drippings, thewoksoflife.com

Baked whole chicken with vegetables is a meal prep miracle. Roasting a chicken on top of a bed of vegetables not only makes for a one-pan meal (chicken, veggies, potatoes, oh my!), it also allows the vegetables to soak up all the beautiful flavor of the chicken and ensures that none of that flavor goes to waste.

The marinade for this baked whole chicken recipe was adapted from my grandpa’s roast turkey recipe, which we make every year on Thanksgiving. Both recipes feature a very simple marinade that my grandpa (my dad’s dad) used for roasting chickens in his restaurant chef days, as well as the holiday turkey every year.

The marinade consists of only garlic, salt, pepper, and butter or oil. But you’d be shocked at how much flavor a simple marinade like that can pack onto a chicken, while also letting the flavor of the bird shine!

9 Ingredients, One Pan

The great thing about this recipe is that it’s a whole meal in one pan. You have your chicken and your vegetables and starch (potatoes), all beautifully roasted together.  

If you like, you can round it out with a quick salad on the side. Perhaps some spring mix or baby arugula tossed with olive oil and lemon juice.  

Also, to make this one pan meal, all you need is 9 ingredients, which I’d wager you already have in your fridge and pantry.

Root Vegetables for Roasting with Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

This Baked Whole Chicken is so easy, but so delicious and elegant, you could prepare it as simple weeknight dinner AND an impressive dinner for guests.

Baked Whole Chicken in One Pan, thewoksoflife.com

Making More Meals with Your Leftover Baked Chicken

Baked Whole Chicken with Vegetables is also the meal that keeps on giving. Leftover chicken can be added to salads, pastas, or soups. You can also dice up the breast meat to make chicken salad, or thinly slice it for a sandwich.

And best of all, once you’ve stripped the chicken carcass of meat, you can use that too to make one of the best, simplest chicken stocks you’ve ever had. Don’t waste your chicken carcass!

All you do is add it to a stock pot, cover it with water, and add some pieces of carrot, onion, and celery if desired (not required). Bring to a boil, turn the heat down to low, cover, and simmer slowly for 4-6 hours.

I like to either immediately make soup with my chicken stock, or put it into containers to freeze for later. If you want more details on how to make stock with your roast chicken carcass, check out our 2-part recipe for both roast chicken and stock.

All in all, one baked whole chicken can open the door to not just a dinner, but weekday sack lunches, bowls of warming soup, and many more delicious meals.

It’s a great recipe to have in your arsenal. Here’s how to make it!

Baked Whole Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Baked Whole Chicken with Vegetables: Recipe Instructions

Take the chicken out of the refrigerator and allow it to sit at room temperature for about 2 hours. If the chicken is cold, it will be difficult to cook it evenly. Remove the chicken giblets and rinse the chicken inside and out. Pat the chicken thoroughly dry with paper towels.

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F and place a rack in the lower third position of your oven.

Add the onions, carrots, potatoes, and radishes to your roasting pan. Toss with 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, and salt and pepper, and arrange them so they’re in 1 even layer at the bottom of the pan.

Roasting Root Vegetables, thewoksoflife.com
Mix the remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter with 2 ½ teaspoons salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper, and the very finely minced garlic.

Marinade for baked whole chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Rub this mixture all over the inside and outside of the chicken, making sure to also get the inside cavity.

Marinating a Whole Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Place the chicken on the bed of vegetables breast-side up, and roast for 75-80 minutes, or until the juices run clear when you cut between the leg and thigh.

Marinated Whole Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Golden Brown Baked Whole Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Remove the chicken and vegetables to a platter and cover with aluminum foil for 15-20 minutes to allow the chicken to rest. Slice the chicken, and serve it with the vegetables and any pan drippings.

Baked Whole Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Dinner, thewoksoflife.com

Roast Chicken with Vegetables, thewoksoflife.com

5 from 10 votes

Baked Whole Chicken with Vegetables

Baked whole chicken with vegetables is a one-pan wonder that requires only 9 ingredients. The vegetables and potatoes soak up all the beautiful flavor of the chicken, ensuring that none of it goes to waste!
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:American
Baked Chicken Pan Drippings, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 6
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 15 minutes
Total: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 whole roasting chicken, preferably organic (2 kg, or 4-5 pounds)
  • 3 medium onions (peeled and cut into wedges)
  • 4 carrots (cut into 2-inch chunks)
  • 3 medium potatoes (scrubbed and cut into chunks)
  • 1 bunch radishes (trimmed, scrubbed, and halved)
  • 4 tablespoons melted butter (60g, divided)
  • 2 ½ teaspoons salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 cloves garlic (very finely minced)

Instructions

  • Take the chicken out of the refrigerator and allow it to sit at room temperature for about 2 hours. If the chicken is cold, it will be difficult to cook it evenly. Remove the chicken giblets and rinse the chicken inside and out. Pat the chicken thoroughly dry with paper towels.
  • Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F and place a rack in the lower third position of your oven.
  • Add the onions, carrots, potatoes, and radishes to your roasting pan. Toss with 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, and salt and pepper, and arrange them so they’re in 1 even layer at the bottom of the pan.
  • Mix the remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter with 2 ½ teaspoons salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper, and the very finely minced garlic. Rub this mixture all over the inside and outside of the chicken, making sure to also get the inside cavity.
  • Place the chicken on the bed of vegetables breast-side up, and roast for 75-80 minutes, or until the juices run clear when you cut between the leg and thigh.
  • Remove the chicken and vegetables to a platter and cover with aluminum foil for 15-20 minutes to allow the chicken to rest. Slice the chicken, and serve it with the vegetables and any pan drippings.

Tips & Notes:

Don’t forget to save the carcass to make stock! Just remove any remaining meat from the carcass, and add it to a stock pot. Add enough water to cover it, along with some pieces of carrot, onion, and celery if desired (not required). Bring to a boil, turn the heat down to low, cover, and simmer slowly for 4-6 hours.

nutrition facts

Calories: 444kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 23g (8%) Protein: 28g (56%) Fat: 27g (42%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Cholesterol: 115mg (38%) Sodium: 875mg (36%) Potassium: 916mg (26%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 7205IU (144%) Vitamin C: 22mg (27%) Calcium: 79mg (8%) Iron: 5mg (28%)

To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

