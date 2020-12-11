How to Buy a Wok: What We Recommend
If you’re new to Chinese cooking, you’ve probably asked yourself: what kind of wok should I buy? Stainless steel? Cast iron? Non-stick? Don’t worry! We’re here to help you with a comprehensive guide to buying the right wok (it’s what we use!) so you can cook our recipes and get the best possible results.
How to Season a Wok & Daily Wok Care
We’ll walk you through the detailed first-time seasoning process you should apply to your new wok. For ongoing care, we’ll show you how to maintain it for years to come. We’ll also go over some key misconceptions about wok care. Follow this advice, and your carbon steel wok will form a beautiful seasoned patina that any Chinese cook would be proud of.
How to Wash a Wok
Learning how to wash a wok sounds simple. And it is simple once you know what to do. But over the years, we’ve come across many misconceptions when it comes to wok care—not just the seasoning process, but also washing after daily use. This post clears them all up and shows you the right way to clean your wok after cooking!
How to Prevent Food from Sticking to a Wok!
We’ve all dealt with terrible messes from food sticking to a wok. A pan-fried fish ending up skinless, a crusty coating of rice or noodles impossible to scrub off, or bits of meat that just won’t come loose. Frustrating. In this post, we’ll share the ONLY technique you need to keep food from sticking without special equipment or ingredients!
How to Make Stir-fry: The Right Way
Though cooking a stir-fry dish takes minutes, there’s more to stir-fry technique than meets the eye. In this post, we’re sharing our need-to-know tips on how to make Asian stir-fry dishes in your wok the right way, no matter what ingredients you’re using.
