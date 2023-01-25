Our West Coast CookBook Tour!

Hi everyone, to kick off the Year of the Rabbit, we’re headed west! You asked, and we answered. After the first leg of our book tour, Sarah and I will be coming to Seattle, L.A., and the Bay Area from February 7-11 for cookbook talks and signings!!!

The Woks of Life west coast events schedule

We’re super excited to do more cookbook events in the Year of the Rabbit. We have several in-person events coming up, as well as virtual events, which you can attend regardless of where you are.

More info below on how you can register or purchase tickets!

Where we’re headed

When we released our cookbook in November, we had loads of requests from West Coast readers for tour stops.

Well, we are coming your way with several in-person events on the West Coast—Seattle, Los Angeles, Berkeley, and San Francisco! Plus, a virtual event out of Washington D.C. on Feb 1, and an in-person/virtual event in NYC on Mar 15, both of which anyone can attend!

Will ALL of Us be at the events? Note that the virtual event on February 1 and the virtual/in-person on March 15 will involve all four of us, but the in-person West Coast events will be just Sarah and Kaitlin. When one person doesn’t like flying, and the only alternative is a multi-day cross-country RV trip, hopefully you can understand why Bill and Judy are staying home :) We’ve noted who will be at each event below!

Wednesday, Feb 1 – Chinese American Museum Washington D.C. Lunar New Year Event [VIRTUAL]

6:00-7:00pm EST / 3:00-4:00pm PST – with all 4 of us (FREE, registration required)

We’ll be talking about some of our Lunar New Year traditions and what it’s like to work together as a family, with the executive director of the museum, David Uy.

Tuesday, Feb 7 – Book Larder – Seattle

6:30-8:00pm PST – with Sarah & Kaitlin (SOLD OUT)

Image courtesy of www.seattleschild.com

This event is already at capacity! (It sold out before we even announced it!!!) For those of you who snagged tickets, we will be giving a book talk with a signing to follow.

Thursday, Feb 9 – Now Serving – Los angeles

7:00-8:00pm PST – with Sarah & Kaitlin (Tickets available now)



We’ll be in conversation with KCRW’s Evan Kleiman with a book signing to follow. But wait! There’s more! Down the street from Now Serving, you’ll be able to head to Pearl River Deli (@prd_la), who will be staying open 1 hour later than usual (until 6:30pm), featuring specials inspired by our cookbook! From what we hear, Pearl River Deli is a neighborhood gem slinging Cantonese dishes in a small but mighty space. We’ll be there grabbing a bite before we head to Now Serving!

Saturday Feb 11 – Berkeley Public Library – Berkeley, CA

10:30am-12:30pm PST – with Sarah & Kaitlin (FREE)

As ardent and longtime fans of the public library system (we spent many afternoons and evenings peering through library shelves growing up), we’re thrilled to be able to have this free book talk at the Berkeley Public Library! Eastwind Books will have a small supply of copies available for sale at the event. We also welcome bringing your own copy from home—we’ll be doing a signing after the talk!

Saturday, Feb 11 – Omnivore Books – San Francisco

3:00-4:30pm PST – with Sarah & Kaitlin (FREE)

We will be giving a book talk with plenty of time for Q&A, followed by a book signing! The end time will be slightly dependent on how many people show up to the book signing portion. We’ll be ready with sharpies!

Wednesday, Mar 15 – Museum of Food and Drink – NYC [Virtual or in-person]

7:00-8:15pm EST – with all 4 of us (Both virtual and in-person tickets available now)

Okay so before anyone tries to school us on geography, this one isn’t on the West Coast, it’s actually in NYC. That said, this is a virtual event open to anyone. If you ARE in NYC, grab tickets for in-person seats!

We’ll be in conversation with Grace Young at The Greene Space in Manhattan about the question of authenticity. It was so awesome meeting Grace last year on our all things wok panel with Cherry Bombe, so we can’t wait to chat with her again!

The Woks of Life cookbook

If you haven’t yet gotten a copy of our cookbook, and you’ve been meaning to, here’s a handy set of retailers to choose from. It makes no difference to us where you buy the book, so feel free to choose whichever retailer is most convenient and ideal for your book buying preferences.

If you enjoy the book, we’d be hugely appreciative if you considered leaving a positive review. It not only goes a long way in supporting us, but it will also help others find the book!

Hope to see you at some of these events! Let us know in the comments if you’re planning on attending! :)