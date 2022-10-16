The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Home Life A Surprise Cookbook Pre-order Gift!

A Surprise Cookbook Pre-order Gift!

16 Comments

We’re slightly sheepish to say that we’re classic overachievers and wrote wayyyyyy too much in the first draft of The Woks of Life cookbook. Happily, however, we’ve repurposed it into a surprise gift for anyone who pre-orders (or already pre-ordered) the book.

It’s a delightful Bonus Pack of never-before-seen content, some from the book, and some beloved content that didn’t fit into our 320-page limit!

Get your Cookbook Pre-order gift here!

All you need to do is fill out your name and email address, select the retailer you pre-ordered the book from, and enter your order number.

Get my pre-order gift!

(This page was created by our publisher, Penguin Random House, and it includes a link to their privacy policy.)

Downloading the bonus gift PDF will be easier on desktop than on mobile, so grab your computer!

*If you haven’t yet pre-ordered, click here or scroll to the bottom of this post!

R.I.P. our 134,000-word manuscript

Here’s a picture of us on August 3, 2021—the day night we wrapped up a marathon writing and editing session, and triumphantly submitted our manuscript.

Sarah and Kaitlin FaceTiming while submitting the manuscript
plate of Chinese takeout

This was before the rude awakening that we had written way, way too much. (Naturally, we celebrated with a giant spread of Chinese takeout.)

Ultimately, cooler heads prevailed, and we realized we had to make some cuts to our just-shy-of-134,000-word manuscript. Bear in mind that our publishing contract called for 50,000 to 60,000 words.

Ahem. “Overachievers” barely scratches the surface.

Happily, squirreling away that content paid off sooner than we’d thought! 

We’re low-key thrilled about this pre-order gift, because if it had been purely up to us and there were no constraints whatsoever on “reasonable” cookbook lengths, we would have kept all of it! 

What’s inside our Cookbook Pre-order BONUS Pack?

If you’ve already pre-ordered a copy of our cookbook or plan to order one soon, you’ll get access to some of the delightful content that ended up on the cutting room floor.

MORE STORIES, MORE RECIPES!

  1. Judy and Bill’s Tips for Smart Cooking, Kitchen Maintenance, and Minimizing Waste
    This was one of several practical essays that got cut from the book in the name of more clearly telling our family’s story through the generations, from each of our four perspectives. (No easy feat!) We think you’ll be glad to have some of the tips we share on cooking smarter.
  2. A personal essay from Sarah 
    More on how and why we started the blog—i.e., what it was like cooking with our parents B.T.B. (i.e., Before The Blog).
  3. Hosting Tips from a Chinese Mom
    It should come as no surprise that Judy is a big proponent of upholding traditions and good common sense. This timeless Chinese mom advice for both host and guest can serve as your gold standard for the upcoming holiday season (and beyond!) of gatherings with family and friends!
  4. 4 Bonus Recipes (i.e., recipes that didn’t make it into the cookbook)
    The cutting process was sooo difficult, because there were recipes that were near and dear to us that all had to hit the cutting room floor. Rest assured, the best of the best is what made it into the cookbook, but we’ve revived a few for your enjoyment!
  5. 3 Sneak Peek Recipes (straight from the cookbook!)
    We hope these recipes get you hyped for what’s to come in the cookbook! We wanted to pick easy yet delicious ones that you could cook straight away. If you do cook them, you can share them with us by tagging us @thewoksoflife on Instagram!
  6. Photos Galore!
    Because we photographed the book before we made all those cuts to the manuscript, you better believe we have delicious images for each of those bonus recipes! We also have some awesome family photos taken by Christine Han, our lifestyle photographer, some of which weren’t able to fit in the book. We’re so happy to be able to include them in this bonus pack.

Some cookbook cuts made it to the blog!

Some recipes didn’t make it into the pre-order gift, but we sneakily published them here on the blog! Squirrel Fish in Sweet & Sour Sauce? That was originally destined for the book.

But we decided that it was better for the blog, since it is technically challenging (by the way, it’s been super exciting to see people making it successfully in the wilds of their own kitchens).

Mango Pudding? Another would-be cookbook recipe that got muscled out by other sweet treats. 

Chinese Squirrel Fish Recipe
Chinese Mango Pudding with cubes of mango on top

All in all, we can’t believe we’re 2 weeks away from our publication date, November 1st! We hope you love this pre-order bonus pack!

If you haven’t yet pre-ordered The Woks of Life cookbook, you can do so at any of the links below, and get your bonus pack right away.

How to PRE-ORDER:

If you’re in the U.S., choose any of the retailers below!

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books A Million
Bookshop.org
IndieBound
Penguin Random House
Pearl River Mart (Support a Chinatown business!)

If you live outside of the U.S., pre-order at the Book Depository (link below), which ships FREE internationally, or check Amazon in your home country!

Book Depository

About Everyone

This post includes contributions from two or more of us. So rather than deciding who gets a byline, we're just posting under the general moniker, "Everyone." Very diplomatic, wouldn't you say?

Reader Interactions

16 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Kevin says

    Thanks so much for the bonus!! Ive had my order placed the moment you announced preorder, I just cant wait for the book so this is wonderful! The very first image is absolutely adorable, a perfect choice to begin this content.

    I honestly can’t imagine how you all keep up with the sheer volume of amazing you put out each week!!  From the fantastic recipes and guides, to managing the farm, to media and writing books, cooking and testing…and lives too, it is incredible to think about and it is wonderful to see how far you’ve come in what seems a blink of an eye.  I’m so proud of you all, you are truly an inspiration.  I recall the very first time I found you was a few years back, I was looking for a Hong Kong fried noodles guide, and found your post on that, and the “Displeasing Grandma” post, got exposed to Lao Gan Ma and the rest is history.  I still make those noodles 2-3 times a month!

    Again, thanks for your selfless giving, and may we all be blessed with the continued inspiration you all provide, and may you all continue to be blessed for it.

    Reply

  2. Hawk says

    Thank you for the bonus gift. I love the sweet photos of your loving family.
    I live in the San Francisco Bay Area and have access to a massive amount of wonderful Asian restaurants but I still like to make these recipes in my home kitchen. Your family helps me do that.
    Thanks again and Good Luck with your beautiful new book.

    Reply

  3. Daisy says

    Hello Bill, Judy,Sarah and Kaitlin
    Wishing you all the success with your wonderful book. Looking forward to it in November.
    Just a question. Is the mango pudding in the book, could not find it in the bonus pack, coul I find it anywhere.
    Thank you for your generosity
    Daisy

    Reply

  4. Chris23235 says

    Thank you for this wonderful pre-order bonus. Live was very hectic the last months, not enough time to try out new recipes so I stick to the old and tried and many came from your site. It was in fact so hectic that I missed the pre-order announcement but this post made me rush over to the Amazon site in my country to see if the book could be purchased here as well. Happy to say it can – even if it will be delivered mid-november but this is right before my end-of-year holidays – so the timing is excellent.

    Reply

  5. Alex says

    Dear Bill, Judy, Sarah, and Kaitlin,
    Thank you for your very generous gift! I have already taken a good read through about half of the amazing bonus content and I am looking forward to getting a wee cuppa and finish reading all of the new recipes, tips, and parental nuggets of wisdom! I really can’t wait until your book is delivered! Just last night I was shuffling through my many WOL recipes for Sunday supper ideas for today!
    I love the early family pictures with the girls as wee ones, and Bill and Judy’s wedding photo is beautiful! The accompanying photo of the ‘bride and groom’ as is today beams with love!
    Again, “Congratulations” to all of you and the team behind your efforts. I know you will have – and deserve! – great success with your book launch!

    Reply